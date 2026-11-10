Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare Launches Virtual Intensive Outpatient Mental Health Treatment for Adults

Odyssey Virtual Behavioral Healthcare offers live, clinician-led afternoon and evening sessions in Florida, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia.

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare today announced the launch of Odyssey Virtual Behavioral Healthcare, a virtual intensive outpatient program (IOP) that provides adults with mental health treatment through live, clinician-led sessions from home. The program is now available in Florida, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia, with expansion to additional states underway.

Odyssey Virtual offers sessions four days a week, from 1 to 4 p.m. or 5 to 8 p.m. Eastern time, giving clients structured clinical support without stepping away from work, school or family responsibilities. The program treats anxiety disorders, bipolar and related disorders, depressive disorders, personality disorders, and PTSD and trauma-related conditions. Every client completes an individualized assessment to confirm virtual IOP is the right level of care.

"Too many adults go without the level of care they need because treatment doesn't fit around their lives," said Abhay Karandikar, vice president of virtual programs at Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare. "Odyssey Virtual brings the clinical structure of intensive outpatient care into the home, backed by the expertise of more than 60 facilities nationwide."

More information about the program is available at OdysseyVirtualBH.com.

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare is a national provider of specialized mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Odyssey operates more than 60 treatment centers through its family of treatment brands: Clearview Treatment Programs, Lifeskills Behavioral Health, Pasadena Villa, STR Behavioral Health, Aster Springs, Magnolia Creek and Selah House. Odyssey delivers evidence-based care that bridges the gap between acute hospitalization and traditional outpatient therapy, with every facility accredited by Joint Commission or CARF International. Guided by The Odyssey Way, Odyssey publishes annual clinical outcomes and holds every program to measurable standards of care. Learn more at OdysseyBehavioralHealth.com .

Media Contact

Amanda R. Sloan

Director of Digital Marketing & Creative

amanda.r.sloan@odysseybh.com

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SOURCE: Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/odyssey-behavioral-healthcare-launches-virtual-intensive-outpatient-m-1239458