Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
GBC-Kursziel 1,42 USD bis Juni 2027, die 200 % Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C2PZ | ISIN: US29082A1079 | Ticker-Symbol: EMY
Tradegate
10.11.26 | 14:10
72,00 Euro
+4,65 % +3,20
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
EMBRAER SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMBRAER SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,6073,0014:36
0,0000,00014:33
PR Newswire
10.11.2026 12:03 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Embraer S.A.: Embraer Earnings Results - 3rd Quarter 2026

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: EMBJ; B3: EMBJ3) RELEASES ITS THIRD QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS RESULTS.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 2026 Guidance updated: From an operational point of view, Commercial Aviation deliveries between 80 and 85 aircraft (unchanged) and Executive Aviation deliveries between 160 and 170 aircraft (unchanged). From a financial point of view, the company now forecasts revenues in the US$8.4 to US$8.6 billion range (up from US$8.2 to US$8.5 billion), Adjusted EBIT margin between 10.0% and 10.6% (unchanged), and Adjusted free cash flow w/o Eve of US$700 million or higher (up from US$400 million or higher) for the year.
  • Revenues totaled US$2,347 million in 3Q26 - all-time high 3rd quarter - and +17% year-over-year (yoy).
  • Adjusted EBIT reached US$254.8 million with a +10.9% margin in 3Q26 (+10.5% in 3Q25), compared to +8.6% in 3Q25 (+9.4% excluding U.S. import tariffs).
  • Adjusted free cash flow w/o Eve was US$627.7 million during the period, reflecting stronger operating performance and solid sales-related pre-delivery payment inflows.
  • Embraer delivered 66 aircraft in 3Q26, of which 22 were commercial jets (11 E2s and 11 E1s), 41 were executive jets (22 small and 19 medium) while 3 were defense-related (1 KC-390 Millennium and 2 A-29 Super Tucano); +6% versus the 62 aircraft delivered yoy.
  • Firm order backlog of US$35.7 billion in 3Q26 - an all-time high and up 14% yoy. For more information, please see our 3Q26 Backlog and Deliveries release.
  • To access the spreadsheet containing the data available in our Investor Relations website click here.

For additional information, please check the full document on our website ri.embraer.com.br

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Guilherme Paiva, Patrícia Mc Knight, Alessandra Rangel, Rodrigo Diniz and Ana Luiza Muniz.
[email protected] ;
ri.embraer.com.br

Embraer will host a conference call to present its 3Q26 results on:

Tuesday, November 10, 2026
ENGLISH: 7:00 AM (NY Time) / 9:00 AM (SP Time).
Translation to Portuguese.

To access the webcast, click here.

Zoom webinar: 867 1188 4451
We recommend you join 15 minutes in advance.

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.