Embraer S.A.: Embraer Earnings Results - 3rd Quarter 2026

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: EMBJ; B3: EMBJ3) RELEASES ITS THIRD QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS RESULTS.

HIGHLIGHTS

2026 Guidance updated: From an operational point of view, Commercial Aviation deliveries between 80 and 85 aircraft (unchanged) and Executive Aviation deliveries between 160 and 170 aircraft (unchanged). From a financial point of view, the company now forecasts revenues in the US$8.4 to US$8.6 billion range (up from US$8.2 to US$8.5 billion), Adjusted EBIT margin between 10.0% and 10.6% (unchanged), and Adjusted free cash flow w/o Eve of US$700 million or higher (up from US$400 million or higher) for the year.

From an operational point of view, between and between From a financial point of view, the company now forecasts in the range (up from US$8.2 to US$8.5 billion), between and of for the year. Revenues totaled US$2,347 million in 3Q26 - all-time high 3rd quarter - and +17% year-over-year (yoy).

totaled in - and Adjusted EBIT reached US$254.8 million with a +10.9% margin in 3Q26 (+10.5% in 3Q25), compared to +8.6% in 3Q25 (+9.4% excluding U.S. import tariffs).

reached with a (+10.5% in 3Q25), compared to +8.6% in 3Q25 (+9.4% excluding U.S. import tariffs). Adjusted free cash flow w/o Eve was US$627.7 million during the period, reflecting stronger operating performance and solid sales-related pre-delivery payment inflows.

during the period, reflecting stronger operating performance and solid sales-related pre-delivery payment inflows. Embraer delivered 66 aircraft in 3Q26 , of which 22 were commercial jets (11 E2s and 11 E1s), 41 were executive jets (22 small and 19 medium) while 3 were defense-related (1 KC-390 Millennium and 2 A-29 Super Tucano); +6% versus the 62 aircraft delivered yoy.

aircraft in , of which (11 E2s and 11 E1s), (22 small and 19 medium) while (1 KC-390 Millennium and 2 A-29 Super Tucano); versus the 62 aircraft delivered yoy. Firm order backlog of US$35.7 billion in 3Q26 - an all-time high and up 14% yoy. For more information, please see our 3Q26 Backlog and Deliveries release.

- an all-time high and up yoy. For more information, please see our 3Q26 Backlog and Deliveries release. To access the spreadsheet containing the data available in our Investor Relations website click here.

For additional information, please check the full document on our website ri.embraer.com.br

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Guilherme Paiva, Patrícia Mc Knight, Alessandra Rangel, Rodrigo Diniz and Ana Luiza Muniz.

[email protected] ;

ri.embraer.com.br

Embraer will host a conference call to present its 3Q26 results on:

Tuesday, November 10, 2026

ENGLISH: 7:00 AM (NY Time) / 9:00 AM (SP Time).

Translation to Portuguese.

To access the webcast, click here.

Zoom webinar: 867 1188 4451

We recommend you join 15 minutes in advance.

SOURCE Embraer S.A.