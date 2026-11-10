Brightstar Lottery Plc Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Third quarter revenue of $607 million impacted by higher non-cash service revenue amortization

Operational growth drivers accelerated, driving 4% expansion, led by global product sales and other service revenue

Income from continuing operations of $45 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $289 million in line with expectations bolstered by improved product sales mix and cost efficiencies

Over $200 million deployed for cash dividends and share repurchases year-to-date through November 9

Updating revenue and Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the year; maintaining cash from operations outlook

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE:BRSL) ("Brightstar" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EST, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"Our third quarter and year-to-date performance reflect the breadth of the products and services we provide around the world and the progress we are making against our strategic priorities," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of Brightstar. "Revenue and profit were in line with our expectations, even as we invest to strengthen our contract portfolio, expand our technology and service offerings, and accelerate game and product innovation. We remain confident in our ability to leverage our leading market positions, technology capabilities, and customer relationships to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value."

"Operational growth drivers are contributing at an accelerated pace, reinforcing our medium-term growth outlook," said Max Chiara, CFO of Brightstar. "Our profitability is strong and resilient as we remain focused on disciplined execution and cost efficiencies. Leverage is within our targeted range and we are committed to returning capital to shareholders."

Overview of Consolidated Third Quarter 2026 Results



Quarter Ended Y/Y

Change Constant

Currency

Change All amounts from continuing operations September 30,

2026

2025 ($ in millions, except per share data)









GAAP Financials:









Revenue 607

629 (4) % (3) %











Income from continuing operations 45

95 (53) %

Income (loss) from continuing operations margin 7.4 %

15.0 %















Earnings per share - diluted $0.12

$0.29 (60) %













Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 73

(445) NM













Cash and cash equivalents 538

1,599 (66) %













Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









Adjusted EBITDA 289

294 (2) % (1) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 47.5 %

46.7 %















Adjusted EPS $0.10

$0.36 (73) %













Free cash flow (8)

(509) 98 %













Net debt 3,842

2,572 49 %















Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and other disclosures regarding non-GAAP financial measures, are provided at the end of this news release

Financial Highlights

Revenue of $607 million, down 4% from $629 million in the prior year

Key drivers of growth include: Product sales of retail hardware, software, and instant tickets Higher other service revenue, primarily from software services for new contracts and extensions outside the U.S. and Italy Italy B2C expansion

Offsets to growth include: Higher service revenue amortization related to the new Italy Lotto license Lower same-store sales, primarily due to U.S. multi-state jackpot performance U.K. service contract transition Foreign currency translation



Revenue was $1.78 billion in the year-to-date period of 2026, down 4% versus $1.84 billion in 2025 as increases in product sales and other service revenue were more than offset by increased service revenue amortization and the transition of the UK contract.

Income from continuing operations was $45 million compared to $95 million in the prior-year period, primarily resulting from:

Higher service revenue amortization related to the new Italy Lotto license

Items listed as drivers of growth and offsets to growth in Adjusted EBITDA below

Increased net interest expense, primarily due to lower interest income

Year-over-year decrease was partially offset by a reduced provision for income taxes

Income from continuing operations for the year-to-date 2026 period was $164 million versus $43 million in 2025 primarily driven by:

Non-cash impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD FX rate on the Company's debt balances

Improvement in the effective tax rate and benefit of a discrete tax item in the second quarter of 2026

Key drivers of and offsets to year-over-year AEBITDA increase described below

Adjusted EBITDA of $289 million versus $294 million in the prior-year period

Key drivers of growth include: Higher global product sales and improved margin mix Profit flow-through from other service revenue Cost efficiencies

Offsets to growth include: Lower same-store sales, primarily due to U.S. multi-state jackpot performance Investments in growth initiatives U.K. service contract transition One-time expense recoveries recognized in prior year Foreign currency translation



Adjusted EBITDA was $861 million in the year-to-date period of 2026, up 5% versus $818 million in 2025 due to:

Higher product sales and improved margin mix on sales

Increased other service revenue and associated profit flow-through

OPtiMa-driven cost efficiencies & expense recoveries

Partial offsets to growth include the UK contract transition and investments in growth initiatives

Diluted net income per share from continuing operations for the third quarter was $0.12 compared to $0.29 in the prior year due to drivers of the year-over-year change in income from continuing operations described above. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations for the third quarter was $0.10 compared to $0.36 in the prior year, primarily driven by the non-cash impact of higher service revenue amortization.

Diluted net income per share and Adjusted EPS from continuing operations include $43 million ($0.23 per share) of Brightstar's portion, net of tax, of service revenue amortization compared to $23 million ($0.12 per share) in 2025.

Diluted net income per share from continuing operations for the year-to-date period of 2026 was $0.49 versus a loss of $0.31 in the same period of 2025 due to drivers of year-over-year improvement in income from continuing operations described above as well as net income attributable to non-controlling interests. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations for the year-to-date period of 2026 was $0.34 versus $0.55 for 2025 primarily due to the non-cash impact of higher service revenue amortization.

Diluted net income per share and Adjusted EPS from continuing operations for the year-to-date-period include $130 million ($0.70 per share) of Brightstar's portion, net of tax, of service revenue amortization compared to $68 million ($0.34 per share) in 2025.

Net debt was $3.8 billion compared to $2.7 billion at December 31, 2025, reflecting the final Italy Lotto payment made earlier this year. Net debt leverage was 3.30x.

Cash and Liquidity Update

Total liquidity was $1.9 billion as of September 30, 2026, including approximately $0.5 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.3 billion in additional borrowing capacity from undrawn credit facilities.

Other Developments

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share, with a record date of November 24, 2026 and a payment date of December 8, 2026.

In September 2026, the Company issued €500 million of 4.875% Senior Secured Notes due September 2032. The Company used proceeds from the sale of the Notes to (i) repurchase €342 million ($393 million) of its outstanding €500 million 2.375% Senior Secured Notes due April 2028, (ii) pay certain debt issuance costs incurred in connection with the transaction described above and (iii) repay €155 million ($176 million) of utilizations under its revolving credit facilities.

Financial Outlook

Updating FY'26 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA; reaffirming cash from operations outlook.

Current outlook includes the below expectations:

Revenue of $2.435 - $2.455 billion vs. prior expectation of $2.50 - $2.55 billion: Includes mid-single digit increase from operational growth drivers in the second half of the year Reflects updated second half same-store sales expectations, timing of certain Italy B2C expansion efforts, and FX impact Approximately $175 million in incremental Italy Lotto-related service revenue amortization impacts reported growth

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.14 - $1.16 billion vs. prior expectations of $1.16 - $1.19 billion, primarily on updated FX

Net cash used in operating activities of approximately $900 million includes €1.43 billion or $1.67 billion related to final Italy Lotto license payment; approximately $750 million in cash from operations excluding Italy Lotto license payment; these are consistent with prior expectations

Capital expenditures of approximately $450 million vs. prior expectation of approximately $450 - $475 million

Current outlook assumes a EUR/USD rate of 1.12 in the fourth quarter of 2026 and 1.15 for the full year 2026; prior outlook assumed a EUR/USD rate of 1.17 for the fourth quarter and full year

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

November 10, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. EST

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on Brightstar's Investor Relations website at www.brightstarlottery.com. A replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

About Brightstar Lottery PLC

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) is a global leader in lottery focused on innovation and forward-thinking strategies, building on our renowned expertise in delivering secure technology and producing reliable, comprehensive solutions for our customers. As a premier pure play global lottery company, our best-in-class lottery operations, retail and digital solutions, and award-winning lottery games enable our customers to achieve their goals, entertain players and distribute meaningful benefits to communities. Brightstar has a well-established local presence and is a trusted partner to governments and regulators around the world, creating value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. Brightstar serves nearly 90 lottery customers and their players on six continents. It is the primary technology provider to 26 of the 46 lottery jurisdictions in the U.S. and eight of the world's 10 largest lotteries with central systems. Brightstar has approximately 6,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.brightstarlottery.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Brightstar Lottery PLC's (the "Company") future financial and operating performance, medium-term growth outlook, planned investments in growth initiatives, the expansion of digital and consumer offerings in Italy, and the Company's ability to leverage its market positions, technology capabilities and customer relationships to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value, and the Company's expectation of maintaining leverage within its targeted range. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected or reaffirmed FY'26 revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, cash from operations, net cash used in operating activities, capital expenditures, operational growth driver contribution, as well as assumptions underlying such guidance, including EUR/USD exchange-rate assumptions, expected benefits from cost efficiencies, and anticipated shareholder returns, including the expected payment of the declared quarterly dividend and any future share repurchases. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "may," "will," "target," "reaffirm," "outlook," "guidance," "refine," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: changes in economic, competitive, regulatory, and political conditions; risks related to contract awards, renewals, transitions, launches, and execution; reliance on regulatory approvals and timing; risks associated with digital execution, technology initiatives, and product development; inflationary pressures; interest rate and foreign exchange volatility, including changes in EUR/USD rates from the assumptions used in the Company's FY'26 outlook; changes in consumer behavior, including lottery wager levels, same-store sales, jackpot activity, and game performance; capital market conditions, including credit ratings, refinancing availability, revolving credit facility availability, and the cost of debt; and the risk factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form?20-F and other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Nothing in this release should be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance. Investors should not place undue reliance on guidance, outlook, targets, assumptions, or other forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to, nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted EBIT represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, net, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other expenses (e.g., gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.), net, impairment losses, restructuring expenses, transformation costs, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. Management believes that Adjusted EBIT is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Adjusted EBIT margin represents Adjusted EBIT divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, net, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other expenses (e.g., gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.), net, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting, and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, transformation costs, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding the effects of foreign exchange, impairments, amortization from purchase accounting, discrete tax items, and other significant non-recurring adjustments that are not reflective of on-going operational activities (e.g., gains/losses on sale of business, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.). Adjusted EPS is calculated using diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding, including the impact of any potentially dilutive common stock equivalents that are anti-dilutive to GAAP net income (loss) per share but dilutive to Adjusted EPS. Management believes that Adjusted EPS is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale. Cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents held for sale, are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months prior to such date. Management believes that net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess Brightstar's financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing Brightstar's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Constant currency is a non-GAAP adjustment to certain financial measures that expresses current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rate used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

The Company provides guidance of select information related to its financial and operating performance, and such measures may differ from year to year. The guidance is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release. Actual results may vary from the guidance and the variations may be material. The Company undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these projections, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

A reconciliation of the Company's forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the adjusting items necessary for such a reconciliation to be prepared, for example, the provision for income taxes or net foreign exchange gain/loss, as such items have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Contact

Mike DeAngelis, Corporate Communications, +1 (401) 392-1000, [email protected]

Matteo Selva, Italian media inquiries, +39 366 6803635

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

Select Performance and KPI data ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)

















Constant





Q3'26

Q3'25

Y/Y

Currency

Revenue





Change

Change(1)

Service

















Instant ticket & draw wager-based revenue

500

512

(2) %

(2) %

U.S. multi-state jackpot wager-based revenue

25

36

(30) %

(30) %

Upfront license fee amortization

(99)

(53)

NM

NM

Other

121

109

11 %

11 %

Total service revenue

547

604

(9) %

(9) %





















Product sales

60

25

137 %

142 %

Total revenue

607

629

(4) %

(3) %





















Income (loss) from continuing operations

45

95

(53) %





Adjusted EBIT(1)

130

185

(30) %

(29) %

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

289

294

(2) %

(1) %





















Same-store sales growth (%) at constant currency (wager-based growth) (2)

Global

















Instant ticket & draw games

(1.0 %)

3.9 %









U.S. multi-state jackpots

(30.6 %)

69.2 %









Total

(3.9 %)

7.9 %





























U.S.

















Instant ticket & draw games

(1.4 %)

1.6 %









U.S. multi-state jackpots

(30.6 %)

69.2 %









Total

(5.5 %)

7.7 %





























Italy

















Instant ticket & draw games

(1.2 %)

6.1 %





























Rest of world

















Instant ticket & draw games

3.3 %

14.3 %





























(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 4 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP

measure in Appendix for further details (2) Same-store sales represents the change in wagers recorded in lottery jurisdictions where Brightstar

is the operator or facilities management supplier, using the same lottery jurisdictions and perimeter for

comparisons between periods





































Constant





Q3'26

Q3'25

Y/Y

Currency









Change

Change(1)





















Same-store revenue growth (%) at constant currency (Same-store sales inclusive of contract mix) (2)

Global

















Instant ticket & draw games

(0.5) %

5.6 %









U.S. multi-state jackpots

(29.9) %

73.6 %









Total

(2.5) %

8.5 %





























U.S.

















Instant ticket & draw games

0.3 %

3.5 %









U.S. multi-state jackpots

(29.9) %

73.6 %









Total

(4.6) %

10.7 %





























Italy

















Instant ticket & draw games

(1.4) %

5.9 %





























Rest of world

















Instant ticket & draw games

1.8 %

14.1 %





































































Revenue (by geography)

















U.S. & Canada

301

304

(1) %

(1) %

Italy

208

257

(19) %

(18) %

Rest of world

98

69

42 %

43 %

Total revenue

607

629

(4) %

(3) %























(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 4 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP

measure in Appendix for further details (2) Same-store revenue represents the change in same-store sales net of contract mix

Brightstar Lottery PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited

















For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Service revenue (includes amortization of upfront license fees) 547

604

1,655

1,750 Product sales 60

25

123

93 Total revenue 607

629

1,778

1,843















Cost of services (excluding Depreciation and amortization) 285

276

861

819 Cost of product sales (excluding Depreciation and amortization) 45

31

94

86 General and administrative 49

44

143

164 Research and development 15

11

43

33 Sales and marketing 31

29

97

92 Depreciation and amortization 59

55

170

163 Restructuring -

-

6

21 Interest expense, net 50

36

143

130 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (1)

1

(17)

132 Other expense, net 4

12

14

23 Income before provision for income taxes 70

134

225

180 Provision for income taxes 25

40

61

137 Income from continuing operations 45

95

164

43 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from

continuing operations 23

38

72

105 Net Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to

Brightstar Lottery PLC 22

57

91

(62)















(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax -

(16)

-

75 Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax -

77

-

77 Income from discontinued operations -

60

-

152 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from

discontinued operations -

-

-

4 Net income from discontinued operations attributable to

Brightstar Lottery PLC -

60

-

148















Net income 45

155

164

195 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 23

38

72

109 Net income attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC 22

117

91

86















Per Share Data













Basic: Net income (loss) from continuing operations

attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC 0.12

0.29

0.49

(0.31) Diluted: Net income (loss) from continuing operations

attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC 0.12

0.29

0.49

(0.31)















Basic: Net income attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC 0.12

0.60

0.49

0.43 Diluted: Net income attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC 0.12

0.60

0.49

0.43















Weighted-average Shares Outstanding













Basic 184

195

185

200 Diluted 185

196

186

200

Brightstar Lottery PLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in millions) Unaudited













September 30,

December 31,



2026

2025 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

538

1,446 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

19

54 Trade and other receivables, net

468

526 Inventories, net

124

116 Other current assets

194

193 Total current assets

1,343

2,336 Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net

763

678 Property, plant and equipment, net

93

90 Operating lease right-of-use assets

88

92 Goodwill

2,691

2,707 Intangible assets, net

132

125 Other non-current assets

2,817

3,130 Total non-current assets

6,582

6,822 Total assets

7,925

9,158









Liabilities and shareholders' equity

















Liabilities







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

661

766 Current portion of long-term debt

227

118 Payable to ADM

-

1,680 Other current liabilities

540

508 Total current liabilities

1,428

3,072 Long-term debt, less current portion

4,158

4,060 Deferred income taxes

182

208 Operating lease liabilities

68

72 Other non-current liabilities

146

156 Total non-current liabilities

4,555

4,496 Total liabilities

5,983

7,568









Shareholders' Equity







Brightstar Lottery PLC's shareholders' equity

809

875 Non-controlling interests

1,133

715 Total shareholders' equity

1,942

1,590 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

7,925

9,158

Brightstar Lottery PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in millions) Unaudited

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income 45

155

164

195 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -

60

-

152 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

from continuing operations:













Amortization of upfront license fees 99

53

300

154 Depreciation and amortization 59

55

170

163 Stock-based compensation 7

3

20

15 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (1)

1

(17)

132 Deferred income taxes (9)

33

(20)

9 Other non-cash items, net -

8

5

24 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of dispositions:













Trade and other receivables (2)

(82)

46

(4) Inventories 8

2

(8)

(4) Accounts payable (14)

82

(48)

44 Accrued interest payable (37)

(32)

(9)

(25) Accrued income taxes (29)

(80)

2

9 Italian Lotto license payment -

(579)

(1,675)

(579) Other assets and liabilities (53)

(2)

(32)

48 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities from continuing operations 73

(445)

(1,101)

29 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations -

(7)

-

94 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 73

(452)

(1,101)

122















Cash flows from investing activities













Capital expenditures (81)

(65)

(313)

(239) Other (2)

-

(4)

- Net cash (used in) investing activities from continuing operations (83)

(64)

(316)

(240) Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations 10

3,953

34

3,868 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (73)

3,889

(282)

3,629















Cash flows from financing activities













Proceeds from long-term debt 574

-

574

1,112 Net receipts from (payments on) financial liabilities 63

(1)

(7)

(82) Payments of debt issuance costs (5)

(2)

(17)

(11) Net (repayments of) proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities (131)

(410)

491

(515) Principal payments on long-term debt (393)

(1,978)

(743)

(2,186) Repurchases of common stock (18)

(251)

(62)

(251) Net (repayments of) funds payable and amounts due to others -

6

(33)

(34) Dividends paid (42)

(647)

(127)

(728) Dividends paid - non-controlling interests -

-

(163)

(163) Return of capital - non-controlling interests (66)

(10)

(96)

(57) Capital increase - non-controlling interests 6

-

656

178 Other (7)

33

(20)

18 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities from continuing operations (19)

(3,262)

453

(2,720) Net cash (used in) financing activities from discontinued operations -

-

-

(143) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (19)

(3,262)

453

(2,863)















Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash

equivalents (19)

175

(930)

888 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash

equivalents (3)

(25)

(14)

33 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the

period 579

1,546

1,500

775 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

of continuing operations 557

1,696

557

1,696















































Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information for continuing operations:













Interest paid 87

82

155

171 Income taxes paid 63

87

79

119

Brightstar Lottery PLC Net Debt ($ in millions) Unaudited









September 30,

December 31,

2026

2025 2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028 179

586 5.250% Senior Secured U.S. dollar Notes due January 2029 748

747 4.250% Senior Secured Euro Notes due March 2030 563

581 4.875% Senior Secured Euro Notes due September 2032 559

- 5.750% Senior Secured U.S. dollar Notes due January 2033 743

742 Senior Secured Notes 2,791

2,657







Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027 -

234 Euro Term Loan Facilities due September 2030 904

1,169 Revolving Credit Facility A due March 2031 -

- Revolving Credit Facility B due March 2031 463

- Long-term debt, less current portion 4,158

4,060







Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027 -

118 Euro Term Loan Facilities due September 2030 227

- Current portion of long-term debt 227

118







Total debt 4,385

4,178







Less: Cash and cash equivalents 538

1,446 Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facility A due March 2031 5

4 Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facility B due March 2031 -

4 Net debt 3,842

2,723









Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure

Brightstar Lottery PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, $ in millions)





For the three months ended

September 30,

For the nine months ended

September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Income from continuing operations

45

95

164

43 Provision for income taxes

25

40

61

137 Interest expense, net

50

36

143

130 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(1)

1

(17)

132 Restructuring

-

-

6

21 Stock-based compensation

8

3

22

15 Other expense, net

4

12

14

23 Adjusted EBIT

130

185

391

500 Depreciation

44

45

126

135 Amortization - service revenue (1)

99

53

300

154 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

14

8

40

21 Amortization - purchase accounting

1

2

4

7 Adjusted EBITDA

289

294

861

818















































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

73

(445)

(1,101)

29 Capital expenditures

(81)

(65)

(313)

(239) Free Cash Flow

(8)

(509)

(1,414)

(211)



















(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

Brightstar Lottery PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)





For the three months ended September 30,

For the nine months ended September 30,





2026

2025

2026

2025





Pre-

Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact

(¹)



Net

Impact

Pre-

Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact

(¹)



Net

Impact

Pre-

Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact

(¹)



Net

Impact

Pre-

Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact

(¹)



Net

Impact

Reported EPS from continuing operations

attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC - diluted









0.12









0.29









0.49









(0.31)





















































Adjustments:

















































Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

-

-

0.01

(0.09)

0.01

(0.10)

0.66

(0.03)

0.69

Amortization - purchase accounting

0.01

-

-

0.01

-

0.01

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.03

-

0.03

(Gain) loss on the extinguishment of debt

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

0.04

-

0.04

-

-

-

0.04

-

0.04

Discrete tax items

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.09

(0.09)

-

-

-

Restructuring and transformation

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.03

0.01

0.02

0.10

0.03

0.08

Other non-recurring adjustments

-

-

-

0.01

-

0.01

0.01

-

-

0.04

0.01

0.03

Net adjustments









(0.02)









0.07









(0.15)









0.86

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations

attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC - diluted









0.10









0.36









0.34









0.55





























































































Reported effective tax rate









36.0 %









29.6 %









27.2 %









76.1 %

Adjusted effective tax rate









39.1 %









26.7 %









37.8 %









38.9 %

Adjusted EPS weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)









185 ( ² )







196 ( ² )







186 ( ² )







201 ( ² )

















(1) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (2) Includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

SOURCE Brightstar Lottery PLC