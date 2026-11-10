Executive Mosaic: Wash100 Award, GovCon Industry's Highest Honor, Opens Nominations for 2027 Season

Executive Mosaic's esteemed annual award honors the best in the federal sector and its industrial base

TYSONS, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Executive Mosaic (EM), the nation's leading GovCon events and media organization, is thrilled to announce it is now accepting nominations for the 2027 Wash100 Award , which recognizes the most outstanding leaders in government contracting and the federal sector.

Submit a nomination here today!

What Is the Wash100 Award?

Established in 2014 by EM CEO and Founder Jim Garrettson, the Wash100 Award is one of the most highly regarded honors in the federal contracting sector. It annually celebrates the 100 most deserving industry and government leaders working to fortify America and create innovative technology systems and visionary organizational strategies, and who have stood out for their leadership prowess and track record of excellence.

"Executive Mosaic plans and prepares for the Wash100 all year, carefully observing and facilitating connections within the GovCon industry, and we are excited to now accept the input of the public on who should make the 2027 list," Garrettson said. "We need your help to build the most comprehensive and impressive Wash100 class yet."

Key Things to Know About Nominations

The finalized list of Wash100 of winners comprises not just the most high-achieving leaders in GovCon - they are the leaders of tomorrow. Thus, candidates must be poised to have their biggest year yet in 2027.

Nominees should demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, innovation and a proven ability to enable excellence in their teams to achieve great things. They can represent a contracting company, a government agency, or military branch, or even a think tank or private equity firm, but their work must directly involve, or have a significant impact in, GovCon.

If you believe your colleague, boss, or connection would be a good fit for the 2027 Wash100 Award, submit a nomination on the Wash100 website today. Nominations close in early January 2027 and winners will be announced at the end of January.

Who Has Won the Award in the Past?

Prior winners include cabinet-level federal leaders, C-suite executives, military generals, and more. Each year, after the winning class is announced in January, EM holds a popular vote through the end of April to determine an audience favorite. Acting U.S. Navy Secretary Hung Cao won in 2026, while former CACI President of U.S. Operations DeEtte Gray was elected in 2025. Peruse the Wash100 website to explore every winning class going back to 2014.

About Executive Mosaic

Executive Mosaic was founded in 2002 by Jim Garrettson, a well-respected figure in technology and sales, who was determined to weave an executive-level fabric for the benefit of the business community-with a special focus on government contracting. In addition to the annual Wash100 Award, the organization encompasses Potomac Officers Club (POC), the 4x24 Leadership Program, and a stable of media outlets covering the GovCon industry: GovCon Wire , ExecutiveBiz , ExecutiveGov , and GovCon Exec International .

Successful GovCon executives attend POC's 12 monthly summits to hear directives, technology priorities, and exclusive insights from federal leaders. The free-to-subscribe daily email briefings from EM's media outlets provide leaders with the intel they need to be an informed member of the industry. Taking advantage of all of EM's offerings continues to have a measurable effect on the careers of many in the sector.

Contact: Charles Lyons-Burt (Senior Content Manager)

571-420-0875

charles@executivemosaic.com

SOURCE: Executive Mosaic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wash100-award-govcon-industrys-highest-honor-opens-nominations-f-1248948