Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Protium Clean Energy Corp. (CSE: GRUV) (FSE: GO7) ("Protium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of William ("Bill") Feyerabend as Senior Geological Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Feyerabend is a Certified Professional Geologist with more than four decades of experience in mineral exploration, project evaluation, technical reporting, and resource development. His career has included exploration and project work throughout North and South America, including Alaska, the western United States, and Argentina, as well as assignments in China, Saudi Arabia, and Ghana.

Mr. Feyerabend holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Southern California. He has authored more than 40 National Instrument 43-101 Technical Reports and has served as a Qualified Person, technical advisor, and director for numerous public and private resource companies. His experience includes exploration and development work involving Tungsten, gold, lithium, zinc-lead, and industrial mineral deposits.

In addition to his geological and technical experience, Mr. Feyerabend currently serves as an Arizona Oil and Gas Commissioner and has presented technical papers at multiple SME/AIME conferences.

Marc Branson, Chief Executive Officer of Protium, stated:

"We are pleased to welcome Bill to Protium as Senior Geological Advisor. His extensive experience in mineral exploration, technical reporting, and resource evaluation will provide immediate value as we advance the Company's tungsten project. Beyond tungsten, Bill's broad experience across gold, lithium, base metals, and industrial minerals will strengthen our ability to evaluate and develop opportunities throughout Protium's portfolio as we continue to build a diversified critical minerals company."

Mr. Feyerabend commented:

"I am pleased to join Protium and work with its management team to advance the Company's tungsten project and broader portfolio of critical mineral assets. I look forward to contributing my geological and technical experience to support exploration, project evaluation, and the creation of long-term value for shareholders."

About Protium

Protium is a critical minerals exploration company advancing a portfolio of 100%-owned tungsten assets in Nevada's historic Gabbs Tungsten District, one of North America's most significant tungsten-producing regions. The Company is focused on developing strategic mineral assets that support growing demand from defense, aerospace, energy, and advanced manufacturing industries. In addition to its flagship tungsten projects, Protium continues to advance its hydrogen and lithium properties, providing complementary exposure to emerging clean energy and energy storage markets.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.protium.ca.

Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to the appointment of Mr. Feyerabend and the anticipated benefits of his experience to the Company, the advancement of the Company's tungsten project, the evaluation and development of opportunities across the Company's portfolio, including its hydrogen and lithium properties, and the Company's business strategy of building a diversified critical minerals company. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to retain the services of Mr. Feyerabend and other key personnel, the inherent risks of mineral exploration and development, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, fluctuations in tungsten and other commodity prices, delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals and permits, changes in market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company's control. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information. There are no assurances that the business plans for the Company as described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323304