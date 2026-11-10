Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Geomega Resources Inc. (TSXV: GMA) ("Geomega" or the "Corporation"), a developer of innovative processing technologies for the metals and mining industries, is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") will be held on Friday, November 27, 2026, at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time), at the offices of Dentons Canada LLP, located at 1 Place Ville-Marie, 39th Floor, Montreal, Quebec. Following the AGM, at 1 p.m., the Corporation will host a visit to its rare earth magnet recycling demonstration plant in Saint-Hubert, Quebec.

Construction of the demonstration plant continues to advance as the team prepares for commissioning. The visit will give shareholders and investors an opportunity to see the progress firsthand, meet the team and learn more about the plant and the Corporation's activities.

"Our shareholders have followed the development of this project over several years, and we look forward to welcoming them to the plant to see the progress being made. As construction advances and we prepare for commissioning, this is an excellent opportunity for investors to see the facility firsthand, exchange with our team and get answers to their questions," commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Geomega.

AGM Information and Plant Visit Registration

The notice of meeting, management proxy circular and related AGM materials are available on the Corporation's website at https://www.geomega.ca/corporate-documents.

Shareholders and investors wishing to attend the AGM, the plant visit following the AGM, or both, are invited to register at https://insidegeomega.com/agm-2026.

About Geomega (www.geomega.ca)

Geomega develops technologies for the extraction, separation and recovery of rare earth elements and other critical metals from industrial and end-of-life feedstocks. The Corporation's technology platforms include rare earth magnet recycling, bauxite residue valorization and sulphide-tailings processing.

Geomega's strategy is to progressively de-risk its technologies through laboratory, pilot and demonstration scale development and to pursue commercial deployment with industry participants in the relevant value chains. Across its technology platforms, Geomega seeks to recover valuable metals and recycle key process reagents, with the objective of reducing environmental impacts and supporting more circular materials supply chains.

Geomega also owns the Montviel rare earth carbonatite deposit and holds more than 16.8M shares of Auriginal Mining Corp. (AUME.V), a mineral exploration company focused on copper and gold projects in Quebec, Canada.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives or performance of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" "target" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including as regards the commercialization of any of the technology referred to above, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Corporation will derive. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's annual management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2026, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend, nor does the Corporation undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323227