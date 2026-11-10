Ultra-low-power wireless platform combines SPARK's Low Energy Ultra-Wideband (LE-UWB) with Nordic's nRF54LM20 Bluetooth LE SoC to advance gaming experience

SPARK Microsystems, a Canadian fabless semiconductor company specializing in next-generation short-range wireless communications, today announced a new gaming peripherals platform in collaboration with Nordic Semiconductor that speeds time to market for the next generation of high-performance wireless gaming devices.

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Ultra-low-power wireless gaming platform combines SPARK's LE-UWB with Nordic's nRF54LM20 Bluetooth LE SoC (SPARK Microsystems SR1120 transceiver pictured here).

The platform combines Nordic Semiconductor's nRF54LM20 wireless SoC, part of the nRF54 Series, with SPARK Microsystems' SR1120 transceiver. The seamless integration provides gaming peripheral manufacturers with a flexible architecture that brings together Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) connectivity and SPARK's ultra-low-latency LE-UWB wireless technology. Together, SPARK's high data throughput and Nordic's application processing and Bluetooth LE connectivity open opportunities for future AI-enabled gaming experiences, with different communication functions supported by complementary wireless links.

The platform initially targets high-performance gaming mice to boost responsiveness, polling rates, power efficiency and reliability in crowded RF environments. SPARK's LE-UWB technology provides a dedicated high-performance wireless link for latency-sensitive gaming with interference immunity, while the Nordic platform provides application processing and Bluetooth LE connectivity for robust ecosystem compatibility and support. As part of the gaming mice platform, complete hardware and software reference design files are available for customers to expedite their development process. SPARK will continue to collaborate with Nordic to launch additional gaming peripherals in the future as part of this platform.

"Nordic Semiconductor equips device manufacturers with leading-edge Bluetooth LE and MCUs to push performance profiles to new heights. This is where LE-UWB shines," said Fares Mubarak, CEO, SPARK Microsystems. "Leveraging Nordic's industry-leading application expertise and leadership in Bluetooth wireless enablement, our collaboration expedites time to market for manufacturers seeking connectivity options that unleash gamer performance."

"The nRF54 Series of SoCs exemplifies Nordic's leadership as a de facto standard for high-performance wireless devices. LE-UWB connectivity from SPARK is a natural complement to enhance the gaming experience," said Øyvind Strøm, Executive Vice President, Short Range BU, Nordic Semiconductor. "Designers and manufacturers seeking the fastest path to powerful performance count on Nordic for innovations like these to differentiate gaming platforms in a competitive market."

The joint platform from Nordic and SPARK helps peripheral manufacturers address demanding gaming performance requirements while offering broader connectivity options. Customers benefit from streamlined development, with hardware and software integration, APIs, reference designs and development resources to help move from evaluation through product development and production.

The platform is being evaluated by leading gaming peripheral manufacturers, with customer development programs underway. Contact Nordic or SPARK or their authorized distribution partners for more information. The gaming mouse reference design will be demonstrated at electronica 2026, November 10-13 in Munich. Visit SPARK Microsystems in Hall C3, booth 178, to see the platform in action and discuss your application with the team.

About SPARK Microsystems

SPARK Microsystems is building next-generation short-range wireless communication devices for consumer, industrial and medical applications. Leveraging patented LE-UWB technology, SPARK delivers ultra-low-power, high-speed wireless connectivity with unmatched interference robustness and exceptionally low latency. LE-UWB technology is ideally suited for wearables, peripherals, tags, sensors, and other IoT-connected devices that require reliable, high-performance data communication, as well as ranging and positioning capabilities. SPARK makes it possible to minimize and ultimately eliminate wires and batteries across a wide range of AI and IoT applications. For more information, visit sparkmicro.com.

SPARK MICROSYSTEMS, LE-UWB and DETERMINISTIC WIRELESS are trademarks or registered trademarks of SPARK Microsystems in Canada and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Rainier Communications on behalf of SPARK Microsystems

spark@rainierco.com