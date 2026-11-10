Overwatch Capital ("Overwatch"), a veteran-owned developer and operator of high-density, AI-ready data centers, and CHIPX, a Dublin-based semiconductor company focused on turning more of every megawatt into useful AI compute, today announced a strategic partnership to align data center infrastructure with next-generation semiconductor technology for sovereign AI campuses and cloud platforms. The partnership combines Overwatch's data center development and infrastructure expertise with CHIPX's semiconductor design and reference architecture, connecting the facility and power layer of AI infrastructure with the semiconductor layer. The companies will focus on aligning compute technologies with the practical requirements of secure, scalable sovereign AI campuses and cloud platform expansion.

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Power has become the defining constraint on AI infrastructure. As accelerators grow more power-dense, the data center industry is moving toward 800V DC distribution, which reduces the number of power-conversion stages between the grid and the chip, allowing more of the available power to reach compute. As governments, enterprises and infrastructure providers increase investment in sovereign AI, they require capacity that can scale within those power limits. The partnership is intended to address that need by combining U.S.-sited data center campuses, on-site power for grid-constrained markets and a semiconductor platform built through a network of qualified manufacturing partners.

"AI infrastructure is increasingly central to economic competitiveness, technology leadership and national resilience," said Sean Lyle, Managing Partner, Overwatch Capital. "The limiting factor is power. Our partnership with CHIPX connects semiconductor innovation with the mission-critical infrastructure required to deploy sovereign AI capacity at scale. By designing our campuses around 800V DC and working with CHIPX at the semiconductor layer, we aim to deliver more compute from every megawatt we bring online."

CHIPX develops semiconductor products and reference architecture designed to address the physical constraints around AI compute: power conversion, data movement, memory and heat. Through its CHIPX Connect platform, which links advanced-materials providers, fabrication partners and system integrators, its technology approach is intended to reduce the energy, cost and emissions associated with chip manufacturing and operation while supporting the evolving requirements of modern compute environments.

According to Chinmoy Baruah, CEO, CHIPX, "Data centers today face multiple choke points, all falling under the general category of power. CHIPX Connect addresses them all, including eliminating the need for power conversion, accelerating data transmission, and thermal and conductivity management. Through this partnership, we can help integrate advanced semiconductor solutions into the infrastructure strategies supporting next-generation cloud platforms and sovereign AI campuses."

The companies will collaborate on infrastructure planning, site strategy, technology integration, market intelligence and customer engagement across Overwatch's development pipeline. Together, Overwatch and CHIPX share a commitment to advancing secure, sustainable and scalable infrastructure for the global AI economy. They jointly plan to deploy up to 340 megawatts (MW) by 2028 and scale up to more than 3 gigawatts (GW) over the next several years.

About Overwatch Capital

Overwatch Capital is a veteran-owned investment platform that develops, owns and operates high-density, AI-ready data centers powered by grid and on-site energy infrastructure, with a strong focus on energy innovation and environmental stewardship. Through its SIDE (Sustainable Infrastructure for Data and Energy) Platform and Resilience Series data centers, Overwatch integrates energy and compute to deliver efficient, scalable solutions for high-demand AI and cloud applications in grid-constrained U.S. markets.

About CHIPX

CHIPX is building the physical infrastructure that allows AI data centers to produce more computing output from the power available to them. Its semiconductor products address the major bottlenecks around power delivery, data movement, memory and heat.

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Contacts:

Overwatch Capital

info@overwatchcap.com

CHIPX

pr@chipxglobal.com