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WKN: A3DMBK | ISIN: US0088753043 | Ticker-Symbol: BP2A
Frankfurt
10.11.26 | 08:02
0,978 Euro
-18,20 % -0,218
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0,9601,03515:42
0,8810,94415:43
PR Newswire
10.11.2026 14:00 Uhr
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Dominari Holdings, Inc.: Dominari Reports Q3 2026 Results

Net loss to common stockholders narrowed sequentially in Q3 2026 to $1.9 million as compared to $5.4 million for Q2 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH) ("Dominari" or the "Company"), today announced highlights of its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, which were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in the Company's quarterly SEC Form 10Q.

The Company stated that: "In the nine months ended September 30, 2026, while our revenues declined from the comparable period in 2025, we reduced our loss from operations to $40.6 million in the period from a $48.2 million loss from operations in the comparable period in 2025. This was driven by holding our gross margins steady at lower levels of revenue while decreasing our operating expenses by 65% in the third quarter compared to the third quarter of 2025, as well as an over 25% reduction in operating costs as compared to the nine months in the prior year. During the quarter, the annualized run-rate for recurring revenue from our management services increased to $3.5 million per year or by approximately $2.7 million as compared to that same line item on September 30, 2025". The Company further stated that: "We continued to focus on shareholder liquidity as we initiated a stock repurchase program with a target of buying back $5.0 million of the Company's shares. As of the date of this release, we have repurchased over 1.9 million shares for approximately $3.4 million."

Quarter and Year to Date Highlights

  • Net loss to common shareholders sequentially decreased in the quarter by 65% to $1.9 million, from $5.4 million in Q2 2026.
  • The Company's operating loss decreased in the year-to-date period by 16% or $7.6 million to $40.6 million, from $48.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
  • Dominari Financial business segment remained profitable, reporting third quarter segment net income of $1.8 million and year-to-date segment net income of $12.7 million.
  • Third quarter and year-to-date operating expenses decreased by $34.6 million and $37.2 million, respectively, as compared to the comparable periods in 2025.
  • Raised approximately $3.3 million in the quarter with the Company's warrant inducement program announced in August of 2026.

Third Quarter Results

Third quarter revenue was $16.4 million, approximately 69% lower as compared with $52.4 million in the third quarter of 2025. This decrease was primarily driven by lower underwriting revenue of $25.7 million in the quarter due to fewer deal closings, lower carried interest of $3.7 million, lower commission revenue of $4.3 million, and $3.0 million of lower principal transactions compared to the third quarter of 2025. The Company's annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased to $3.6 million from $0.8 million at the end of Q2, 2025, reflecting an increase of 341%.

Operating costs and expenses decreased by $34.6 million, or 65%, to $18.3 million. Compensation and benefits decreased by $35.3 million, primarily reflecting a lower commission expense of approximately $30.0 million, partially offset by higher professional and other expenses of $1.4 million. As a result, of the lower revenues being offset by the reduced operating expenses, the operating loss increased in the third quarter of 2026 by $1.5 million to $1.9 million from $0.4 million in the prior-year period.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $1.9 million, or a loss of $0.08 per share, compared with net income attributable to common stockholders of $125.2 million, or earnings of $7.27 per share, in the third quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by the Company's approximately $126.5 million of other income in Q3 2025 vs $0.3 million loss in 2026 which was primarily driven by the valuation increase from the investment in American Bitcoin Corp. ("ABTC).

Year-to-Date Operating Progress

For the nine months ending September 30, 2026, total revenue decreased by $29.7 million, or 30%, to $69.0 million compared to the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The primary driver of the reduced revenue was related to carried interest which was $11.5 million lower than the comparable period in 2025 reflecting the Company's carried interest from a single deal in 2025 that totaled $19.0 million of the $19.2 million in 2025 revenue. Underwriting revenue decreased by $10.6 million, or 18%, to $48.0 million, reflecting increased volatility in the capital markets resulting in lower deal flow. Additionally, principal trading was $5.8 million lower in the 2026 year to date period as well.

The first nine months of 2026 operating costs and expenses declined by $37.2 million, or 25%, to $109.6 million, and the operating loss narrowed by $7.5 million, or 16%, to $40.6 million from $48.2 million in the comparable period in 2025. Consolidated net loss attributable to common stockholders was $64.7 million, as compared to net income of $109.3 million in 2025 reflecting the impact of the ABTC investment as well as a $14.6 million tax provision in 2026 as compared to no such provision in the 2025 comparable period.

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2026, Dominari had $24.0 million cash and cash equivalents, $2.6 million of marketable securities, $4.8 million of securities owned, $4.7 million receivable from clearing brokers and $9.8 million of long-term equity investments. Working capital was approximately $14.5 million, and total stockholders' equity was $22.4 million.

Dominari Securities maintained approximately $18.5 million of net capital against a $0.6 million minimum requirement.

DOMINARI HOLDINGS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands except share and per share amounts)






September

30,



December

31,




2026



2025




(Unaudited)






ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents


$

23,989



$

34,005


Marketable securities



2,622




46,516


Securities owned



4,771




9,756


Receivable from clearing brokers



4,707




3,995


Long-term equity investments



9,837




11,744


Accounts receivable



1,828




-


Note receivable



93




-


Loans to employees



1,337




1,767


Right-of-use assets



2,291




2,721


Prepaid expenses and other assets



4,204




2,403


Total assets


$

55,679



$

112,907











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Accounts payable and accrued expenses


$

792



$

611


Accrued compensation and commissions



5,579




17,754


Accrued dividends payable



296




10,335


Contract liabilities



8,632




4,504


Lease liability



2,454




2,841


Liability for unrecognized tax benefits



13,739




7,318


Income tax payable



1,179




-


Other liabilities



594




173


Total liabilities



33,265




43,536











Stockholders' equity









Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 50,000,000 authorized









Convertible Preferred Series D: 5,000,000 shares designated; 3,825

shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and

December 31, 2025; liquidation value of $0.0001 per share



-




-


Convertible Preferred Series D-1: 5,000,000 shares designated; 834

shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and

December 31, 2025; liquidation value of $0.0001 per share



-




-


Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized;

25,873,765 and 16,067,435 shares issued as of September 30, 2026

and December 31, 2025, respectively; 25,391,569 and 16,067,435

shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,

respectively



3




-


Treasury stock, at cost, 482,196 shares as of September 30, 2026, and 0

shares as of December 31, 2025



(1,164)




-


Additional paid-in capital



366,054




337,505


Accumulated deficit



(341,837)




(268,134)


Total Dominari Holdings stockholders' equity



23,056




69,371


Non-controlling interests



(642)




-


Total stockholders' equity



22,414




69,371


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

55,679



$

112,907


DOMINARI HOLDINGS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in thousands except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)






Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended




September 30,



September 30,




2026



2025



2026



2025


Revenues

















Underwriting services


$

7,170



$

32,866



$

48,021



$

58,636


Carried interest



5,016




8,704




7,663




19,204


Commissions



2,421




6,722




11,478




14,570


Interest income



469




447




1,055




827


Principal transactions



(150)




2,871




(1,718)




4,039


Other revenue



1,455




807




2,476




1,424


Total revenue



16,381




52,417




68,975




98,700



















Operating costs and expenses

















Compensation and benefits



15,051




50,332




97,448




117,507


Advisory fees



25




59




137




21,020


Legal fees



229




808




1,765




2,321


Professional and consulting fees



1,997




1,544




3,505




2,771


Other expenses



961




104




6,766




3,250


Total operating expenses



18,263




52,847




109,621




146,869


(Loss) income from operations



(1,882)




(430)




(40,646)




(48,169)



















Other income (expenses)

















Other income



203




-




374




-


Interest income



34




95




144




146


Gain (loss) on marketable securities, net



219




158,416




(6,862)




159,055


Realized loss on long-term equity investments



(750)




-




(750)




-


Realized and unrealized gain on notes

receivable, net



-




-




-




221


Change in carrying value of investments



-




(32,000)




(1,400)




-


Total other income (expenses)



(294)




126,511




(8,494)




159,422


Net (loss) income before income tax expense



(2,176)




126,081




(49,140)




111,253


Provision for income taxes



(661)




-




14,562




-


Net (loss) income before non-controlling

interest and deemed dividend



(1,515)




126,081




(63,702)




111,253


Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling

interests



106




871




256




1,921


Net (loss) income before deemed dividend



(1,621)




125,210




(63,958)




109,332


Common stock deemed dividend - inducement



(320)




-




(745)




-


Net (loss) income attributable to common

stockholders of Dominari Holdings Inc.


$

(1,941)



$

125,210



$

(64,703)



$

109,332



















Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted

















Basic


$

(0.08)



$

8.11



$

(2.97)



$

7.98


Diluted


$

(0.08)



$

7.27



$

(2.97)



$

7.86



















Weighted average number of shares outstanding,

basic and diluted

















Basic



24,477,426




15,442,342




21,790,293




13,700,375


Diluted



24,477,426




17,223,257




21,790,293




13,902,950


DOMINARI HOLDINGS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)






Nine Months Ended




September 30,




2026



2025


Cash flows from operating activities









Net (loss) income before non-controlling interest and deemed dividend


$

(63,702)



$

111,253


Amortization of right-of-use assets



430




309


Depreciation



47




78


Non-cash underwriting revenue



(10,080)




(17,909)


Non-cash commissions expense



7,610




16,651


Stock-based compensation - employees



20,423




54,811


Stock-based compensation - advisors



61




-


Realized loss (gain) on marketable securities



8,945




437


Unrealized gain on marketable securities



(2,008)




(159,186)


Realized (gain) loss on securities owned



(3,343)




460


Unrealized loss (gain) on securities owned



5,059




(4,500)


Realized loss on long term equity investments



750




-


Realized and unrealized (gain) on note receivable



-




(221)


Change in carrying value of long-term investments



1,400




-


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Prepaid expenses and other assets



(1,848)




(238)


Receivable from clearing brokers



(712)




(11,581)


Accounts receivable



(1,828)




-


Notes receivable, at fair value - net interest accrued



(93)




(21)


Security deposits



-




(25)


Accounts payable and accrued expenses



181




(140)


Accrued compensation and commissions



(12,175)




2,731


Lease liabilities



(387)




(272)


Contract liabilities



4,128




2,889


Liability for unrecognized tax benefits



6,421




-


Income tax payable



1,179






Other liabilities



573




442


Net cash (used in) operating activities



(38,969)




(4,032)











Cash flows from investing activities









Purchase of marketable securities



(9,440)




(16,960)


Sale of marketable securities



46,406




15,941


Purchase of securities owned



(10,455)




-


Sale of securities owned



16,192




-


Purchase of long term investments



(402)






Sale of long term equity investments



-




538


Collection of principal on note receivable



-




1,144


Collection of loans to employees



430




282


Net cash provided by investing activities



42,731




945











Cash flows from financing activities









Cash paid for dividends



(19,039)




(11,990)


Distributions to non-controlling interest



(898)




(1,784)


Purchase of treasury stock



(1,164)




-


Cash from issuance common stock, net of offering cost



-




13,517


Cash from issuance common stock for exercised warrants



7,323




4,637


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(13,778)




4,380











Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(10,016)




1,293


Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



34,005




4,079


Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$

23,989



$

5,372


Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information









Cash paid for interest


$

11



$

13


Cash paid for taxes


$

6,962



$

-


Deemed dividend


$

745



$

-


The press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. To supplement its consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides the additional non-GAAP financial measures of operating income, net income and earnings per share. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate to enhance understanding of its past performance as well as prospects for future performance. A reconciliation of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is shown in the table below. ($ in thousands except per share amounts)



Three

Months

Ended



Three

Months

Ended




September

30, 2026



September

30, 2025


Loss from operations


$

(1,882)



$

(430)


Non-cash stock-based compensation



680




12


Adjusted (loss) income from operations


$

(1,202)



$

(418)











Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders' of Dominari Holdings


$

(1,941)



$

125,210


Non-cash stock-based compensation



680




12


Adjusted net (loss) income before income tax expense


$

(1,261)



$

125,222


Adjustment to the provision for income taxes



-




-


Adjusted net (loss) income to common stockholders' of Dominari Holdings



(1,261)




125,222


Adjusted net (loss) income per share, basic


$

(0.05)



$

8.11


Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic



24,477,426




15,442,342








Nine

Months

Ended



Nine

Months

Ended




September

30, 2026



September

30, 2025


Loss from operations


$

(40,646)



$

(48,169)


Non-cash stock-based compensation



20,484




54,811


Adjusted (loss) income from operations


$

(20,162)



$

6,642











Net loss attributable to common stockholders' of Dominari Holdings


$

(64,703)



$

109,332


Non-cash stock-based compensation



20,484




54,811


Adjusted net (loss) income before income tax expense


$

(44,219)



$

164,143


Adjustment to the provision for income taxes



228




4,482


Adjusted net (loss) income to common stockholders' of Dominari Holdings



(44,447)




159,661


Adjusted net (loss) income per share, basic


$

(2.04)



$

11.65


Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic



21,790,293




13,700,375


For additional information about Dominari Holdings Inc., please visit: https://www.dominariholdings.com/

About Dominari Holdings Inc.

The Company is a holding company that, through its various subsidiaries, is currently engaged in wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading and asset management. In addition to capital investment, Dominari provides management support to the executive teams of its subsidiaries, helping them to operate efficiently and reduce cost under a streamlined infrastructure. In addition to organic growth, the Company seeks opportunities outside of its current business to enhance shareholder value, including in the AI and Data Center sectors.

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Dominari Holdings Inc.
https://www.dominariholdings.com/
[email protected]

SOURCE Dominari Holdings, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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