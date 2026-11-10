Turpaz Industries Ltd. Announces Record Third Quarter & Nine-month 2026 Results

Turpaz Continues Its Global Growth Momentum with Double-Digit Sales Growth and an Annual Sales Run-Rate of Approximately $390 Million

Record Sales of $267.9 Million in the First Nine Months of 2026, Up 33.6% Compared with the Corresponding Period Last Year

Nine-Month Net Income Up 55.1% to $25.8 Million

English Results Webinar Scheduled at 10am Eastern Time (5pm Israel Time)

CAESAREA, Israel, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turpaz Industries Ltd. (TASE: TRPZ), a global company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells thousands of flavor extracts, fragrance extracts and specialty fine ingredients to customers in more than 100 countries around the world, today announced record financial results for the third quarter and first nine months ended September 30, 2026, reflecting double-digit growth in revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA in both periods and the successful combination of organic growth with the Company's merger and acquisition strategy.

Financial Highlights

Nine-month revenues grew 33.6% to a record $267.9 million, with organic growth of 6.0% excluding currency effects; third quarter revenues grew 22.6% to a record $94.0 million;

Core activity (Taste and Fragrance) grew approximately 39.0% in the first nine months, including organic growth of approximately 7.4%, and approximately 29.1% in the third quarter, including organic growth of approximately 5.6%;

Nine-month gross profit grew 40.2% to $112.1 million (41.8% of revenues, up from 39.9%); third quarter gross profit grew 24.9% to $39.6 million (42.1% of revenues, up from 41.4%);

Nine-month adjusted EBITDA increased 31.5% to $61.7 million; third quarter adjusted EBITDA increased 16.1% to $21.7 million;

Nine-month net income grew 55.1% to $25.8 million; third quarter net income grew 9.4% to $6.6 million;

Current annual revenue run-rate of approximately $390 million, following the acquisitions completed in the U.S., France and South Africa.

Management Comment

Karen Cohen Khazon, Chief Executive Officer of Turpaz Industries, said, "Our continued growth reflects the value we create for our customers through high-quality flavor and fragrance solutions, innovation, and advanced development and manufacturing capabilities, tailored to their needs."

"The acquisitions we have completed since the beginning of the year in the United States, France and South Africa expand our geographic footprint, bring us closer to customers in growing markets and strengthen the range of products and capabilities we offer them. Executing our growth strategy, which is based on strategic acquisitions and organic growth, enables us to continue creating value for our customers and to strengthen the Group's growth engines."

Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2026 Summary

Turpaz Industries Group, a global company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells flavor extracts, fragrance extracts and specialty fine ingredients, today reported record results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2026.

First Nine Months 2026 Results

Core activity, which includes the Taste and Fragrance segments, grew approximately 39.0% compared with the corresponding period last year, including high organic growth of approximately 7.4%.

Group revenues in the first nine months of 2026 grew by 33.6% to a record $267.9 million, compared with the corresponding period last year. The growth was driven by organic growth of 6.0%, excluding currency effects, together with the contribution of the acquisitions completed during 2025 and in the first nine months of 2026.

As of the date of this report, Turpaz's revenues, together with those of the companies acquired in the U.S., France and South Africa during 2026, reflect an annual revenue run-rate of approximately $390 million.

Gross profit in the first nine months grew by 40.2% to $112.1 million. Gross margin improved to 41.8%, compared with 39.9% in the corresponding period. The increase in gross profit stemmed mainly from the growth in revenues, while the improvement in gross margin reflects efficiency measures and the realization of synergies among the Group's companies. Adjusted EBITDA also grew at a high double-digit rate, increasing 31.5% to $61.7 million, compared with $46.9 million in the corresponding period.

Net income grew by 55.1% to $25.8 million in the first nine months of the year. The increase in net income stemmed mainly from profitable growth, the acquisitions completed during the period and the synergies generated from them.

Third Quarter 2026 Results

Core activity grew approximately 29.1% compared with the corresponding quarter last year, including organic growth of approximately 5.6%, against the backdrop of high double-digit core organic growth of approximately 11.6% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Group revenues in the third quarter of 2026 grew by 22.6% to a record $94.0 million. The growth in revenues was mainly attributable to the contribution of the companies whose acquisitions were completed. Gross profit grew by 24.9% to $39.6 million, representing 42.1% of revenues, an improvement from 41.4% in the corresponding quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 16.1% to $21.7 million, representing 23.1% of revenues, and net income grew by 9.4% to $6.6 million.

Continued Execution of the Growth Strategy

Since 2017, Turpaz has completed 29 acquisitions worldwide, which have expanded its geographic footprint, strengthened its development and manufacturing capabilities and deepened the range of products and solutions it offers its customers. Since the beginning of 2025 through the date of this report, the Company has completed nine merger and acquisition transactions in South Africa, the U.S., France, the U.K., Belgium, Poland and India, which expanded the Group's activity and deepened its global footprint.

Turpaz identified at an early stage the trends shaping the industry, including the strengthening of the fine fragrance segment. Accordingly, over the past year the Company deepened its activity through three strategic acquisitions, in the U.S., in Grasse, France - the global center of perfumery - and in South Africa, and established a broad global platform that enables it to benefit from the industry's growth trends. Following these acquisitions, Fragrance sales grew by 106.1% in the first nine months to $69.5 million and now represent 26% of Group sales, compared with approximately 17% in the corresponding period last year. The acquisitions significantly expanded the Group's operations in North America and Europe, deepened its activity in fine fragrance, strengthened its development, manufacturing and marketing capabilities, and create significant potential for synergies and continued improvement in profitability.

The Company continues to present a particularly strong capital structure, positive cash flow and good access to sources of financing that support the Group's acquisition strategy. Total equity stands at $320 million and the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is 2.0, reflecting a balanced level of leverage that allows the Company to continue evaluating acquisition opportunities while maintaining financial discipline. The Group also has good access to financing sources that support its continued growth.

English Results Webinar

The Company will be hosting a webinar later today via Zoom, starting at 10am Eastern Time and 5pm Israel Time. On the call, Ms. Karen Cohen Khazon, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Guy Gill, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will review and present the results and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate in the Zoom webinar, please register at the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hUwaVL_HSualGHL8YeSN3Q

Following registration, investors will be sent the link to the webinar which is accessible either via the Zoom app, or alternatively from a dial-in telephone number. If you have an issue with registration, please contact the Turpaz investor relations team, well in advance of the webinar.

For those unable to participate, the call will be available for replay through the same link, or from a link to the recording on the Turpaz investor relations website, the day following the webinar.

About Turpaz Industries Ltd.

Turpaz Industries Group is a global company operating in the fields of flavor extracts, fragrance extracts and specialty fine ingredients. The Group develops, manufactures, markets and sells thousands of products to more than 5,100 customers in over 100 countries around the world. Turpaz operates 32 manufacturing sites, research and development centers, laboratories and sales, marketing and regulatory offices worldwide, and employs more than 1,200 people. Since 2017, the Company has completed 29 acquisitions worldwide, which have expanded its geographic footprint, strengthened its development and manufacturing capabilities and broadened the range of products and solutions offered to its customers. The Company's business strategy is based on organic growth at a rate higher than market growth, and the successful and systematic implementation of strategic acquisitions.

For more information, please visit Turpaz's website, at: https://www.turpaz.co.il/Investors

International Investor Relations Ehud Helft EK Global Investor Relations [email protected] (US) +1 212 378 8040



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION









September 30,

December 31, 2026

2025

2025 Unaudited

Audited U.S. dollars in thousands ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

37,674

139,355

143,095 Trade receivables

69,924

56,854

51,262 Other accounts receivable

8,598

6,597

7,317 Inventories

71,882

52,281

55,021 Financial assets

1,089

1,020

1,054

















189,167

256,107

257,749













NON-CURRENT ASSETS:











Deferred taxes

4,327

2,149

2,913 Property, plant and equipment, net

77,570

67,098

70,756 Right-of-use assets, net

38,004

24,337

24,813 Intangible assets, net

453,271

314,947

332,522 Investment in companies accounted for at equity

25,084

25,024

25,181

















598,256

433,555

456,185

















787,423

689,662

713,934

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

September 30,





December 31, 2026

2025

2025 Unaudited

Audited U.S. dollars in thousands























CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Credit from banks and current maturities of long-

term loans from banks and others

79,720

63,838

51,951 Trade payables

29,183

26,790

24,843 Other accounts payable

25,264

22,286

21,202 Short-term liabilities in respect of acquisition of

activity

82,062

10,038

12,388 Current maturities of lease liabilities

6,066

4,101

4,089

















222,295

127,053

114,473 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Long-term loans from banks, less current maturities

119,589

117,595

127,344 Provision for waste removal

1,176

1,176

1,176 Long-term leases liabilities

33,597

21,623

22,211 Long-term liabilities in respect of acquisition of activity

62,415

122,172

134,530 Deferred taxes

27,510

17,950

19,913 Employee benefit liabilities

1,122

814

848

















245,409

281,330

306,022 EQUITY:











Equity attributable to equity holders of the company:











Share capital (*)

1

1

1 Share premium

187,724

177,136

177,521 Other capital reserves

(4,045)

(6,755)

(6,563) Reserve in respect of translation differences

11,951

2,765

8,167 Retained earnings

84,981

65,874

70,658

















280,612

239,021

249,784 Non-controlling interests

39,107

42,258

43,655













Total equity

319,719

281,279

293,439

















787,423

689,662

713,934 *) Less than $ 1 thousand.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



Nine months ended September 30,

Three months ended September 30,

Year ended December 31, 2026

2025

2026

2025

2025 Unaudited

Audited U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)





















Revenues from sales

267,887

200,481

94,017

76,704

275,148 Cost of sales

155,816

120,527

54,414

44,984

165,127





















Gross profit

112,071

79,954

39,603

31,720

110,021





















Research and development expenses

12,541

7,590

4,545

3,109

11,046 Selling and marketing expenses

28,016

18,833

10,089

7,603

26,286 General and administrative expenses

31,300

21,438

10,967

8,032

29,464 Company's share of earnings of

companies accounted for at equity,

net

(848)

(633)

(126)

(34)

(764) Other expenses

2,249

(203)

289

(363)

559





















Operating income

38,813

32,929

13,839

13,373

43,430 Finance expenses, net

5,155

10,287

4,577

4,725

13,218





















Income before taxes on income

33,658

22,642

9,262

8,648

30,212 Taxes on income

7,851

6,002

2,688

2,641

7,557





















Net income

25,807

16,640

6,574

6,007

22,655





















Other comprehensive income (net of

tax effect):



















Amounts that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:



















Adjustments arising from

translating financial statements

from functional currency to

presentation currency

11,882

14,662

(9,679)

5,790

27,649 Amounts that will be or that have been

reclassified to profit or loss when

specific conditions are met:



















Adjustments arising from

translating financial statements of

foreign operations

(9,057)

(574)

6,849

(2,705)

(8,079)





















Comprehensive income

28,632

30,728

3,744

9,092

42,225





















Net income attributable to:



















Equity holders of the Company

21,123

12,934

4,889

4,376

17,718 Non-controlling interests

4,684

3,706

1,685

1,631

4,937

























25,807

16,640

6,574

6,007

22,655





















Comprehensive income attributable to:



















Equity holders of the Company

24,907

23,068

2,371

7,295

33,254 Non-controlling interests

3,725

7,660

1,373

1,797

8,971

























28,632

30,728

3,744

9,092

42,225





















Earnings per share attributable to

equity holders of the Company

(in U.S. dollars):



















Basic and diluted earnings per share

0.19

0.12

0.04

0.04

0.17

SOURCE Turpaz Industries