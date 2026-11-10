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PR Newswire
10.11.2026 14:00 Uhr
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Turpaz Industries Ltd. Announces Record Third Quarter & Nine-month 2026 Results

Turpaz Continues Its Global Growth Momentum with Double-Digit Sales Growth and an Annual Sales Run-Rate of Approximately $390 Million

Record Sales of $267.9 Million in the First Nine Months of 2026, Up 33.6% Compared with the Corresponding Period Last Year

Nine-Month Net Income Up 55.1% to $25.8 Million

English Results Webinar Scheduled at 10am Eastern Time (5pm Israel Time)

CAESAREA, Israel, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turpaz Industries Ltd. (TASE: TRPZ), a global company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells thousands of flavor extracts, fragrance extracts and specialty fine ingredients to customers in more than 100 countries around the world, today announced record financial results for the third quarter and first nine months ended September 30, 2026, reflecting double-digit growth in revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA in both periods and the successful combination of organic growth with the Company's merger and acquisition strategy.

Financial Highlights

  • Nine-month revenues grew 33.6% to a record $267.9 million, with organic growth of 6.0% excluding currency effects; third quarter revenues grew 22.6% to a record $94.0 million;
  • Core activity (Taste and Fragrance) grew approximately 39.0% in the first nine months, including organic growth of approximately 7.4%, and approximately 29.1% in the third quarter, including organic growth of approximately 5.6%;
  • Nine-month gross profit grew 40.2% to $112.1 million (41.8% of revenues, up from 39.9%); third quarter gross profit grew 24.9% to $39.6 million (42.1% of revenues, up from 41.4%);
  • Nine-month adjusted EBITDA increased 31.5% to $61.7 million; third quarter adjusted EBITDA increased 16.1% to $21.7 million;
  • Nine-month net income grew 55.1% to $25.8 million; third quarter net income grew 9.4% to $6.6 million;
  • Current annual revenue run-rate of approximately $390 million, following the acquisitions completed in the U.S., France and South Africa.

Management Comment

Karen Cohen Khazon, Chief Executive Officer of Turpaz Industries, said, "Our continued growth reflects the value we create for our customers through high-quality flavor and fragrance solutions, innovation, and advanced development and manufacturing capabilities, tailored to their needs."

"The acquisitions we have completed since the beginning of the year in the United States, France and South Africa expand our geographic footprint, bring us closer to customers in growing markets and strengthen the range of products and capabilities we offer them. Executing our growth strategy, which is based on strategic acquisitions and organic growth, enables us to continue creating value for our customers and to strengthen the Group's growth engines."

Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2026 Summary

Turpaz Industries Group, a global company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells flavor extracts, fragrance extracts and specialty fine ingredients, today reported record results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2026.

First Nine Months 2026 Results

Core activity, which includes the Taste and Fragrance segments, grew approximately 39.0% compared with the corresponding period last year, including high organic growth of approximately 7.4%.

Group revenues in the first nine months of 2026 grew by 33.6% to a record $267.9 million, compared with the corresponding period last year. The growth was driven by organic growth of 6.0%, excluding currency effects, together with the contribution of the acquisitions completed during 2025 and in the first nine months of 2026.

As of the date of this report, Turpaz's revenues, together with those of the companies acquired in the U.S., France and South Africa during 2026, reflect an annual revenue run-rate of approximately $390 million.

Gross profit in the first nine months grew by 40.2% to $112.1 million. Gross margin improved to 41.8%, compared with 39.9% in the corresponding period. The increase in gross profit stemmed mainly from the growth in revenues, while the improvement in gross margin reflects efficiency measures and the realization of synergies among the Group's companies. Adjusted EBITDA also grew at a high double-digit rate, increasing 31.5% to $61.7 million, compared with $46.9 million in the corresponding period.

Net income grew by 55.1% to $25.8 million in the first nine months of the year. The increase in net income stemmed mainly from profitable growth, the acquisitions completed during the period and the synergies generated from them.

Third Quarter 2026 Results

Core activity grew approximately 29.1% compared with the corresponding quarter last year, including organic growth of approximately 5.6%, against the backdrop of high double-digit core organic growth of approximately 11.6% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Group revenues in the third quarter of 2026 grew by 22.6% to a record $94.0 million. The growth in revenues was mainly attributable to the contribution of the companies whose acquisitions were completed. Gross profit grew by 24.9% to $39.6 million, representing 42.1% of revenues, an improvement from 41.4% in the corresponding quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 16.1% to $21.7 million, representing 23.1% of revenues, and net income grew by 9.4% to $6.6 million.

Continued Execution of the Growth Strategy

Since 2017, Turpaz has completed 29 acquisitions worldwide, which have expanded its geographic footprint, strengthened its development and manufacturing capabilities and deepened the range of products and solutions it offers its customers. Since the beginning of 2025 through the date of this report, the Company has completed nine merger and acquisition transactions in South Africa, the U.S., France, the U.K., Belgium, Poland and India, which expanded the Group's activity and deepened its global footprint.

Turpaz identified at an early stage the trends shaping the industry, including the strengthening of the fine fragrance segment. Accordingly, over the past year the Company deepened its activity through three strategic acquisitions, in the U.S., in Grasse, France - the global center of perfumery - and in South Africa, and established a broad global platform that enables it to benefit from the industry's growth trends. Following these acquisitions, Fragrance sales grew by 106.1% in the first nine months to $69.5 million and now represent 26% of Group sales, compared with approximately 17% in the corresponding period last year. The acquisitions significantly expanded the Group's operations in North America and Europe, deepened its activity in fine fragrance, strengthened its development, manufacturing and marketing capabilities, and create significant potential for synergies and continued improvement in profitability.

The Company continues to present a particularly strong capital structure, positive cash flow and good access to sources of financing that support the Group's acquisition strategy. Total equity stands at $320 million and the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is 2.0, reflecting a balanced level of leverage that allows the Company to continue evaluating acquisition opportunities while maintaining financial discipline. The Group also has good access to financing sources that support its continued growth.

English Results Webinar

The Company will be hosting a webinar later today via Zoom, starting at 10am Eastern Time and 5pm Israel Time. On the call, Ms. Karen Cohen Khazon, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Guy Gill, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will review and present the results and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate in the Zoom webinar, please register at the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hUwaVL_HSualGHL8YeSN3Q

Following registration, investors will be sent the link to the webinar which is accessible either via the Zoom app, or alternatively from a dial-in telephone number. If you have an issue with registration, please contact the Turpaz investor relations team, well in advance of the webinar.

For those unable to participate, the call will be available for replay through the same link, or from a link to the recording on the Turpaz investor relations website, the day following the webinar.

About Turpaz Industries Ltd.

Turpaz Industries Group is a global company operating in the fields of flavor extracts, fragrance extracts and specialty fine ingredients. The Group develops, manufactures, markets and sells thousands of products to more than 5,100 customers in over 100 countries around the world. Turpaz operates 32 manufacturing sites, research and development centers, laboratories and sales, marketing and regulatory offices worldwide, and employs more than 1,200 people. Since 2017, the Company has completed 29 acquisitions worldwide, which have expanded its geographic footprint, strengthened its development and manufacturing capabilities and broadened the range of products and solutions offered to its customers. The Company's business strategy is based on organic growth at a rate higher than market growth, and the successful and systematic implementation of strategic acquisitions.

For more information, please visit Turpaz's website, at: https://www.turpaz.co.il/Investors

International Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

EK Global Investor Relations

[email protected]

(US) +1 212 378 8040


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION






September 30,


December 31,

2026


2025


2025

Unaudited


Audited

U.S. dollars in thousands

ASSETS














CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents


37,674


139,355


143,095

Trade receivables


69,924


56,854


51,262

Other accounts receivable


8,598


6,597


7,317

Inventories


71,882


52,281


55,021

Financial assets


1,089


1,020


1,054










189,167


256,107


257,749








NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Deferred taxes


4,327


2,149


2,913

Property, plant and equipment, net


77,570


67,098


70,756

Right-of-use assets, net


38,004


24,337


24,813

Intangible assets, net


453,271


314,947


332,522

Investment in companies accounted for at equity


25,084


25,024


25,181










598,256


433,555


456,185










787,423


689,662


713,934

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


September 30,




December 31,

2026


2025


2025

Unaudited


Audited

U.S. dollars in thousands













CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Credit from banks and current maturities of long-
term loans from banks and others


79,720


63,838


51,951

Trade payables


29,183


26,790


24,843

Other accounts payable


25,264


22,286


21,202

Short-term liabilities in respect of acquisition of
activity


82,062


10,038


12,388

Current maturities of lease liabilities


6,066


4,101


4,089










222,295


127,053


114,473

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Long-term loans from banks, less current maturities


119,589


117,595


127,344

Provision for waste removal


1,176


1,176


1,176

Long-term leases liabilities


33,597


21,623


22,211

Long-term liabilities in respect of acquisition of activity


62,415


122,172


134,530

Deferred taxes


27,510


17,950


19,913

Employee benefit liabilities


1,122


814


848










245,409


281,330


306,022

EQUITY:







Equity attributable to equity holders of the company:







Share capital (*)


1


1


1

Share premium


187,724


177,136


177,521

Other capital reserves


(4,045)


(6,755)


(6,563)

Reserve in respect of translation differences


11,951


2,765


8,167

Retained earnings


84,981


65,874


70,658










280,612


239,021


249,784

Non-controlling interests


39,107


42,258


43,655








Total equity


319,719


281,279


293,439










787,423


689,662


713,934

*) Less than $ 1 thousand.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



Nine months ended

September 30,


Three months ended

September 30,


Year ended

December 31,

2026


2025


2026


2025


2025

Unaudited


Audited

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)












Revenues from sales


267,887


200,481


94,017


76,704


275,148

Cost of sales


155,816


120,527


54,414


44,984


165,127












Gross profit


112,071


79,954


39,603


31,720


110,021












Research and development expenses


12,541


7,590


4,545


3,109


11,046

Selling and marketing expenses


28,016


18,833


10,089


7,603


26,286

General and administrative expenses


31,300


21,438


10,967


8,032


29,464

Company's share of earnings of
companies accounted for at equity,
net


(848)


(633)


(126)


(34)


(764)

Other expenses


2,249


(203)


289


(363)


559












Operating income


38,813


32,929


13,839


13,373


43,430

Finance expenses, net


5,155


10,287


4,577


4,725


13,218












Income before taxes on income


33,658


22,642


9,262


8,648


30,212

Taxes on income


7,851


6,002


2,688


2,641


7,557












Net income


25,807


16,640


6,574


6,007


22,655












Other comprehensive income (net of
tax effect):











Amounts that will not be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:











Adjustments arising from
translating financial statements
from functional currency to
presentation currency


11,882


14,662


(9,679)


5,790


27,649

Amounts that will be or that have been
reclassified to profit or loss when
specific conditions are met:











Adjustments arising from
translating financial statements of
foreign operations


(9,057)


(574)


6,849


(2,705)


(8,079)












Comprehensive income


28,632


30,728


3,744


9,092


42,225












Net income attributable to:











Equity holders of the Company


21,123


12,934


4,889


4,376


17,718

Non-controlling interests


4,684


3,706


1,685


1,631


4,937














25,807


16,640


6,574


6,007


22,655












Comprehensive income attributable to:











Equity holders of the Company


24,907


23,068


2,371


7,295


33,254

Non-controlling interests


3,725


7,660


1,373


1,797


8,971














28,632


30,728


3,744


9,092


42,225












Earnings per share attributable to
equity holders of the Company
(in U.S. dollars):











Basic and diluted earnings per share


0.19


0.12


0.04


0.04


0.17

SOURCE Turpaz Industries

© 2026 PR Newswire
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