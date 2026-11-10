MDA Space And Globalstar Complete Initial On-orbit Functional Tests For Globalstar 2-r Mission

First set of eight satellites launched on August 15 have passed initial functional tests and payload health checks are underway.

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (NYSE: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry and prime contractor for the Globalstar 2-R mission confirms all eight of the replenishment satellites launched in August, among the 17 satellites destined for Globalstar, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GSAT) existing low Earth orbit constellation, have successfully completed initial functional tests. Electric orbit raising has also begun for the first two satellites, and as the orbital planes move into alignment for the remaining six satellites, Globalstar and MDA Space conduct in-orbit testing of the payload and bus functionality.

"From the assembly, integration and testing of Globalstar 2-R satellites to the launch campaign and post-launch activities, we have accomplished multiple mission firsts with fine-tuned skill and agility," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "As prime contractor for this critical commercial communications constellation, our full focus remains on continued execution and the delivery to our customer."

Orbit raising for all satellites of the first set will continue with the support of Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), which designed, built and commissioned the satellite platforms, to reach the last testing altitude before they are maneuvered to their final orbit. The final stages of integration were recently completed at MDA Space in Montréal, Quebec, for the remaining batch of nine satellites on order. Both sets, totalling 17 satellites, will replenish Globalstar's HIBLEO constellation, which supports direct-to-device satellite-enabled services on select mobile phones and IoT applications.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects MDA Space's current expectations regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, orbit raising of the satellites and its duration, the maneuvering of satellites into their final orbit, and integration of the delivered satellites into Globalstar's existing LEO constellation. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by MDA Space in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDA Space to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the "Risk Factors" section of MDA Space's annual information form dated March 4, 2026 and MDA Space's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, each of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Although MDA Space believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. There are a number of additional risks and uncertainties affecting or that could affect MDA Space, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those described in, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information included within this news release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, MDA Space is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA; NYSE:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission-bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

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SOURCE MDA Space