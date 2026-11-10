China-based Huaneng Group connected a dual-flywheel frequency regulation system to the grid at its Lanzhou combined heat and power plant on Nov. 6, completing a roughly year-long commissioning process that the group says validates large-scale flywheel storage for coal-fired generation assets. The system comprises two flywheel units with a combined rating of 5.5 MW and 1.375 MWh. The primary unit - a 5 MW, 1.25 MWh flywheel spinning at up to 3,200 rpm on five-axis active magnetic levitation - is claimed by Huaneng to be the highest-power single flywheel unit in China. A secondary 0.5 MW, 125 kWh ...

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