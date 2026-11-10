Introducing Hyland OpenArch, the Open Source, AI-Ready Content Hub Across All Unstructured Data Sources

Extending two decades as the content management industry's leading open source content vendor, Hyland is introducing OpenArch, an AI-ready content hub that lets developers connect potentially any repository to any AI service

OpenArch connects Alfresco, Nuxeo and other repositories to whichever AI models, services and agents developers choose, ensuring metadata, permissions and business signals travel with the content, so AI respects what each user is already allowed to see

Available now on GitHub under the Apache 2.0 license, OpenArch continues Hyland's prominence as the world's leading open source enterprise content management leader

CLEVELAND, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI is moving from pilot projects to production, and companies are finally pointing it at the content that actually runs their business. There is just one problem: that content is scattered across dozens of repositories, each with its own structure, permissions, and rules. To deliver reliable results, AI needs access to all that data.

Today, Hyland, a leader in content intelligence and automation, is reshaping how enterprises will realize the content-powered agentic enterprise with the introduction of Hyland OpenArch. This is an open source AI index that continuously builds a unified database with content chunks and vectors, comprised of enterprise content, metadata, and permissions across every connected repository. The result is one holistic view of what an organization knows, no matter where any individual piece of content lives, storing the AI-ready form of content and its permissions, while the original content and its governance stay in the source systems. Unlike data lakes, there is no second system of record.

"Building on our long history as the industry's leading open source content management vendor, Hyland has consistently championed transparency, collaboration, and innovation; and OpenArch is the next expression of that commitment," said John Newton, chief innovation strategist at Hyland. "With OpenArch, we're not asking developers to migrate content, rebuild governance, or lock themselves into any one vendor's stack to put AI to work. We're giving them one open hub and index that reaches content wherever it lives, inside the rules their organization already trusts."

Open by Design, Not by Afterthought

OpenArch brings together enterprise content, metadata, and permissions across repositories and systems to create a trusted foundation AI can build on. No second system of record to maintain.

Permissions are where many enterprise AI projects stall. Teams either copy content into a new platform and rebuild access rules by hand, or keep AI away from their most valuable content altogether. OpenArch handles permissions at the source. Where most AI platforms ask organizations to leave their existing investments behind, OpenArch does the opposite, meeting an enterprise's content where it already lives and carrying the permissions, metadata, and governance each system of record already enforces into every AI search and retrieval. The result is an architecture that lets developers build with confidence, knowing their AI results are grounded in the trusted, well-governed system of record.

Point-to-point integrations and API gateways solve a narrower problem by enabling one system to talk to another, one connection at a time. OpenArch solves a different problem. It builds and maintains a standing, governed index across all of them at once, so AI isn't just connected to your content; it has a coherent, holistic understanding of it.

Built for Developers and AI Architects Who Want Freedom and Control

With OpenArch, Hyland is bringing decades of content governance leadership to all, creating a trusted foundation from which organizations can build their content-powered agentic enterprise. By connecting across repositories, OpenArch maintains business fidelity, enforcing existing security by honoring the permissions already set by each system of record, unchanged, with no migration or consolidation required.

Organizations are empowered to run OpenArch entirely on their own terms, choosing where it operates, which AI models and services they use, and where their data resides. And because it's fully open source, developers are free to inspect, extend, and modify it as their needs evolve.

That same openness extends to AI itself, so organizations can work with any service they choose, and swap it out as their stack changes, without ever being locked into a single provider.

An Open Source Heritage

Hyland's commitment to open source didn't start with OpenArch. It began decades ago with Alfresco and Nuxeo, both now integral parts of Hyland, and extends further with OpenArch, reinforcing the same conviction that enterprises deserve transparency, choice, and freedom from lock-in, not another walled garden dressed up as an AI platform.

OpenArch is available now at github.com/Hyland/OpenArch under the Apache 2.0 license. For more information on Hyland's platform and solutions, please visit Hyland.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leader in content intelligence and automation, empowering organizations to transform enterprise content into governed intelligence that accelerates decision-making and business performance. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's open platform uses AI to turn content, data, and processes into trusted context that enables people, applications, and agents to automate work across the content-powered agentic enterprise. For more information, visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Jason Gerdon

jason.gerdon@hyland.com

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