First Breach Plans to Integrate Onboard AI Computing into CQS and LRS Drone Platforms

Mission computer and dedicated AI processor planned as standard across both platforms, supporting onboard data processing and simplified assembly.

HAGERSTOWN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / First Breach Inc. (NASDAQ:FBDT) ("First Breach" or the "Company"), an American-made defense technologies company focused on vertically integrated ammunition production and next-generation unmanned aerial systems, today announced plans to integrate Hellbender, Inc.'s Mission Compute Carrier ("MCC") into its Close Quarters Strike ("CQS") and Long Range Strike ("LRS") drone platforms. The planned configuration will make a mission computer and dedicated artificial intelligence processor standard components of both platforms, supporting perception, navigation, and mission software.

"Autonomy is not a feature you bolt on after the fact. It needs to be considered from the start," said Jeffrey Low, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of First Breach. "A common computing architecture gives us a foundation for advancing both platforms while streamlining the components and assembly processes needed for planned production."

The planned hardware includes a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 mission computer and a dedicated Hailo-8 artificial intelligence processor. These components are intended to process compatible camera and sensor data aboard the aircraft, reducing the need to transmit that data elsewhere for processing. The MCC connects directly to Hellbender's flight controller through board-to-board connectors, an architecture designed to reduce interconnecting cables, simplify assembly, and limit potential connection-related failure points.

Following the Company's previously announced autonomous-flight milestone , the planned MCC integration is intended to provide onboard computing capacity for further perception, navigation, and mission-software development.

First Breach continues to target completion of its initial prototypes in the fourth quarter of 2026 and plans to begin scaling production in the second quarter of 2027. As manufacturing operations expand, the Company is targeting production capacity of more than 2,500 drones per week. The timing and pace of that expansion remain subject to development, testing, and manufacturing readiness.

About First Breach

First Breach Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, American-made defense technologies company focused on manufacturing match-grade ammunition components, finished ammunition, and developing next-generation unmanned aerial systems for commercial, law enforcement, and military markets. The Company manufactures its products in-house at its Hagerstown, Maryland facility, where it produces brass cups, casings, projectiles, lead cores, lead wire, and completed ammunition with rigorous quality control standards. First Breach is also advancing its drone strategy through the development of U.S.-made unmanned systems, leveraging advanced engineering, robotics, ISR and sensor technologies, and precision manufacturing capabilities to address evolving defense, homeland security, law enforcement, and commercial requirements across domestic and international markets.

For more information, please visit: First Breach Inc.

About Hellbender

Hellbender, Inc. is a Pittsburgh-based engineering and advanced manufacturing company specializing in physical AI, computer vision, drones, robotics, electronics design, and automated manufacturing. Operating from approximately 90,000 square feet of facilities, the company provides integrated product development capabilities spanning engineering, prototyping, printed circuit board assembly, advanced sensor integration, robotic manufacturing, and production testing. More than 25% of Hellbender's workforce consists of military veterans, supporting its commitment to American manufacturing and technical innovation.

For more information, please visit: Hellbender

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, strategies, future events, future performance, business prospects, growth initiatives, acquisitions, market opportunities, capital resources, operational objectives, and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs regarding future developments and their potential effect on the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in economic, business, market, competitive, regulatory, technological, legal, and geopolitical conditions; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; access to capital and financing; customer demand; industry developments; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update, revise, or publicly disclose any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations occurring after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Frank Pogubila

Partner

Integrous Communications

Phone: 951.946.5288

Email: fpogubila@integcom.us

Website: www.firstbreach.com

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SOURCE: First Breach

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/first-breach-plans-to-integrate-onboard-ai-computing-into-cqs-and-lrs-1249295