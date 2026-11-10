Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Galantas Gold Corporation (TSXV: GAL) (AIM: GAL) ("Galantas" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Alejandro Vásquez Montero as Senior Vice President, Operations, effective November 16, 2026. Mr. Vásquez will be based in Chile and will lead the restart of the Andacollo Gold project in the Coquimbo Region of Chile, where the Company is targeting the start of gold production in 2027.

Mr. Vásquez is a Chilean mining engineer with more than 35 years of experience building and operating some of the largest open pit mines in Chile. Most recently, from 2022 to 2026, he was Vice President of Operations and General Manager of Minera Los Pelambres, Antofagasta plc's largest mining operation. Over his career, Mr. Vásquez served as Vice President, South America for Teck Resources Limited, including overseeing the Carmen de Andacollo mine (adjacent to Galantas' Andacollo Gold project), Vice President Operations at Escondida for BHP, Vice President Mining at Collahuasi for Compañía Minera Doña Inés de Collahuasi, and General Manager at El Soldado for Anglo American.

Mario Stifano, CEO of Galantas, commented: "Alejandro is one of the most experienced mine operators in Chile, and he has spent his career building and expanding major operations in the same region as our Andacollo Gold project. He has operated mines at every scale, from El Soldado to Escondida, and he has delivered projects through construction, ramp-up and production. His appointment gives Galantas the operating leadership to successfully restart Andacollo Gold and grow our presence in Chile."

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a publicly traded gold and copper company focused on the acquisition, development, and advancement of gold and copper assets in stable mining jurisdictions. The Company is currently advancing the development of Andacollo Gold and exploration at Indiana, both projects located in Chile. Galantas' strategy is to build long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, technically rigorous project evaluation, and responsible development of high-quality mineral assets.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "will", "would", "could", "should", "estimate", "forecast", "potential", "continue" and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding restarting Andacollo Gold with a target to start production in 2027; the timing and ability of the Company to commence gold production at the Andacollo Gold project in 2027; the anticipated role and contributions of Mr. Vásquez in leading the restart of the Andacollo Gold project; and the Company's plans to grow its presence in Chile.

Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to satisfy its payment obligations under the applicable agreements; the availability of financing on reasonable terms; the availability of personnel, equipment and supplies on acceptable terms and within the anticipated timelines;; commodity prices; exchange rates; the receipt and maintenance of required regulatory approvals and permits; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; the technical and economic viability of the Andacollo Gold project; the ability to complete development, construction, commissioning and ramp-up activities on schedule and within budget; and the Company's ability to execute its development plans as contemplated.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the Company may not be able to complete the staged payment obligations, which could result in the loss of all or part of its interest in the Andacollo Gold project; risks relating to financing, development and operating activities; commodity price volatility; permitting and regulatory risks; uncertainties inherent in mineral resource estimates; the risk that exploration results, including results from newly identified structures, may not be repeated or may not lead to an increase in mineral resources; risks associated with extracting and processing mineralized material without a feasibility study or a production decision based on mineral reserves; operational, environmental, social, political and community-relations risks in Chile; and general economic, market and business conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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