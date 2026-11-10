GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog products officially launches its new-generation GD32H7 MCU portfolio built on a unified chip architecture. Developed from a homologous silicon die with tailored IP configuration, peripheral optimization and scenario-specific tuning, the comprehensive product lineup precisely covers three core industrial application scenarios: industrial HMI human-machine interaction, general industrial automation, and robotic servo joint control. It delivers industrial manufacturers with a high-performance, fully integrated MCU solution featuring unified architecture, clear product classification and exceptional development reusability.

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GigaDevice New-Generation GD32H7 High-Performance MCU

Universal Core Hardware Features Building a Unified High-Performance Foundation for Industrial Applications

All MCUs in the GD32H7 family are powered by the high-performance Arm Cortex-M7 core, offering dual frequency options of 600 MHz(GD32H77x series) and 750 MHz(GD32H78x series) with a maximum CoreMark score of 3,736, delivering outstanding computing power and operational efficiency. Equipped with 640 KB CPU-synchronous Tightly Coupled Memory (TCM), the devices support zero-wait instruction and data execution, significantly enhancing operational stability and response speed for complex algorithms, high-frequency tasks and real-time control workloads.

The entire portfolio adopts unified storage specifications, including 2 MB high-speed executable Flash, 8 MB large-capacity storage Flash and 1.2 MB high-speed SRAM. Dual OSPI high-speed interfaces support a 200 MHz clock frequency and double data rate (DTR) mode, enabling flexible expansion of external memory devices to meet the demands of high-definition graphic caching, high-speed data logging and complex program execution. Integrated with a dedicated hardware math acceleration engine that supports trigonometric calculation, FFT and FIR filtering, the series greatly improves processing efficiency for motor control, signal analysis and algorithm computation.

Universal security and functional safety capabilities are implemented across the full product lineup. The GD32H7 family has obtained IEC 61508 SC3 (SIL 2/SIL 3) functional safety certification from TÜV Rheinland, supported MIPI by a complete functional safety development suite including safety manuals, FMEDA reports and dedicated self-test libraries. Integrated hardware security modules feature AES encryption, SHA-256 hash verification, a True Random Number Generator (TRNG) and unique chip UID. Supporting secure boot, authenticated firmware upgrade and anti-rollback mechanisms, the series is designed to help customers address the cybersecurity requirements of the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and mainstream industrial safety compliance standards.

The GD32H7 series integrates extensive industrial-grade peripherals, including multiple U(S)ART, I²C, SPI and I²S interfaces, two 10/100 Mbps Ethernet ports and 3 CAN-FD high-speed buses. Complemented by multi-channel high-precision ADC/DAC, comparators and high-speed digital filters, as well as USB HS/FS and SDIO interfaces, the portfolio fully supports high-speed industrial communication, precise analog acquisition and complex system interconnection. Covering a wide operating voltage range of 1.71 V to 3.6 V and offering multiple configurable low-power modes, the devices balance high-performance operation and power efficiency for diverse industrial operating conditions.

Differentiated Product Positioning for Targeted Industrial Scenarios

GD32H7xR Series (GD32H77R) Dedicated MCU for Robotic Joint Servo Control

Custom-designed for collaborative robots, humanoid robots and high-precision servo equipment, the GD32H7xR series is optimized for space-constrained, high-reliability and high real-time joint control applications, serving as the core controller for robotic joint modules, miniature servo drives and high-precision CNC devices.

Featuring extreme integration and miniaturization, the single-die MCU integrates an EtherCAT slave controller and two 100 Mbps Ethernet PHYs, eliminating the need for external PHY components. It achieves a transmission latency below 50 ns and supports the FSoE safety protocol, ensuring high-speed real-time communication and reliable equipment operation. Compatible with mainstream industrial position feedback protocols, the series delivers precise closed-loop control of motor position and speed. Packaged in a compact 9mm×9mm BGA169 form factor, the chip drastically reduces PCB footprint for joint drive boards, perfectly adapting to the limited installation space of robot joints. Optimized for dynamic power consumption and thermal performance, it ensures stable long-term operation in high-temperature and harsh industrial environments.

GD32H7xD Series (GD32H78D/77D) High-End Dedicated MCU for Industrial HMI Applications

Deeply optimized for industrial human-machine interaction, the GD32H7xD series enhances multimedia and graphic processing capabilities based on the unified hardware foundation, serving as a dedicated solution for industrial touch panels, embedded display terminals, industrial control consoles, portable medical interactive devices and high-end smart home HMI systems.

The series features a native 2-Lane MIPI DSI display interface that directly drives mainstream high-definition screens with full-resolution support ranging from QCIF to XVGA. A dedicated Image Processing Accelerator (IPA) enables smooth, high-quality graphic rendering. Fully compatible with mainstream GUI frameworks including LVGL, emWin, Embedded Wizard and ThreadX GUIX, the solution lowers development barriers for high-resolution interface design. Equipped with 4 SAI channels, 4 I²S channels and S/PDIF high-fidelity audio interfaces, it supports multi-microphone array processing and audio decoding to deliver immersive audio-visual interaction. Offered in 750 MHz (GD32H78D) and 600 MHz (GD32H77D) variants, the series enables flexible performance scaling to support diverse mid-to-high-end industrial HMI scenarios.

GD32H7xE/7x9 Series (GD32H78E/77EGD32H789/779) General-Purpose Real-Time Motion Control MCU for Industrial Automation

Tailored for core industrial automation applications, this product lineup includes two specialized variants for high-precision real-time motion control and high-performance general-purpose industrial control, covering industrial main control units, variable-frequency drives, digital power supplies, industrial gateways and multi-axis linkage control systems.

The GD32H7xE series specializes in high-precision real-time motion control, integrating a hardware-based EtherCAT slave controller with a DC synchronization accuracy up to 62.5 µs, delivering industry-leading real-time performance for high-speed multi-axis synchronization and servo control. Native support for major industrial encoder protocols including EnDat, BiSS-C, Tamagawa and HIPERFACE DSL, together with an integrated resolver-to-digital conversion module, removes the need for external signal conditioning circuits, enabling direct interfacing with servo motors and precision sensors to simplify hardware design and reduce BOM cost.

The GD32H7x9 series serves as a high-performance general-purpose industrial MCU. It retains the family's universal high-computing power and full-range safety features while enhancing high-precision analog processing capabilities. Equipped with a 14-bit high-resolution ADC and HPDF high-speed digital filter, it is ideal for high-precision data acquisition, variable-frequency speed regulation, digital power control and process automation. Rich high-speed bus and expansion interfaces support efficient equipment networking, data interaction and system expansion, making it the optimal standardized main control solution for general industrial automation devices.

Compared with discrete industrial chip solutions, the GD32H7 portfolio delivers unique advantages through unified hardware foundation, scenario-specific differentiation and full ecological reusability. Based on a consistent hardware platform, software ecosystem, development toolchain and safety certification system, customers can complete multi-node device development efficiently. This effectively resolves common industrial challenges including cumbersome cross-platform adaptation, fragmented supply chains, high certification costs and slow product iteration, fully aligning with the standardization, modularization and integration trends of modern industrial equipment R&D.

GigaDevice delivers comprehensive technical support covering evaluation boards, firmware examples, FOC motor reference projects, joint drive development kits, GUI development kits and complete functional safety documentation. Customers can apply for samples and technical materials through local sales representative. Full sample availability is targeted for January 2027, while mass production is scheduled for April 2027 to enable large-scale deployment for global industrial customers.

*GigaDevice, GD32, and their logos are trademarks, or registered trademarks of GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. Other names and brands are the property of their respective owners.

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