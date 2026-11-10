MAYBELLINE NEW YORK REIMAGINES ITS ICONIC TAGLINE, GIVING 'MAYBE' A NEW MEANING FOR A NEW ERA

After more than three decades, "Maybe she's born with it" evolves to celebrate the infinite possibility in every woman.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maybelline New York, the world's No. 1* makeup brand, today unveils the permanent evolution of one of beauty's most recognizable taglines. First introduced in 1991, "Maybe she's born with it. Maybe it's Maybelline" has been reimagined for a new era:

MAYBE. WE'RE BORN WITH IT.

MAYBE. IT'S MAYBELLINE.

The new tagline marks the introduction of The Beauty of Infinite Possibility, a global brand platform launching with Maybelline Global Brand Ambassador Miley Cyrus.

For more than three decades, "Maybe she's born with it" posed a question about one woman's beauty. The reimagined 'Maybe.' is a statement about every woman, and everything she can become. A single period transforms a question into a declaration of infinite possibility, while the change from "she's" to "we're" extends its meaning from one woman to all women. 'Maybe.' now means possibility, and every woman is born with it. It is an optimistic invitation for every woman to explore the possibilities within her through the confidence and freedom of self-expression that makeup can inspire.

Today, beauty is increasingly defined by how it makes people feel, rather than how they look. According to McKinsey, just over half of consumers globally say beauty means feeling confident, compared with approximately 26% who associate it with looking attractive to others or looking young for as long as possible.¹ And in a 2026 European consumer study, 79% said makeup goes beyond appearance, helping people feel confident and express themselves.² Together, these findings reflect the role makeup can play in building confidence, encouraging self-expression and giving women the freedom to explore different sides of themselves, at every age.

For Maybelline, this evolution is a natural continuation of its heritage. Since inventing modern mascara more than 110 years ago, the brand has worked to make high-performance makeup accessible to women around the world. Rooted in New York, a city that never stops reinventing itself, Maybelline has evolved alongside women, encouraging experimentation, individuality and the freedom to express themselves. The new platform carries that legacy forward, celebrating makeup as a way for women to build confidence, express who they are today and discover who they might become tomorrow.

"At Maybelline, we believe makeup can open doors to new ways of seeing ourselves, expressing who we are and becoming who we want to be," said Sandrine Jolly, Global Brand President, Maybelline. "With 'Maybe.', we're building on our legacy and inviting women everywhere, at every stage of life, to explore the possibilities within them. Makeup can be a spark of curiosity in the everyday, a 'what if?' that becomes a 'why not?', and a reflection of the freedom, confidence and self-expression at the heart of our beauty philosophy."

The platform launches with multi-platinum recording artist and Maybelline Global Ambassador Miley Cyrus, whose career reflects the freedom to explore different possibilities without being defined by a single identity. Having lent her voice to Maybelline's iconic tagline last year, Cyrus now helps introduce its new meaning, drawing on a career marked by creative reinvention.

From her early years in the spotlight to the artist she is today, Cyrus has moved through distinct creative chapters, each with its own sound, style and point of view. Makeup has played a starring role in each of her eras, allowing her to explore different looks, each one her way of saying, "This is who I am now." Her ability to embrace change while remaining true to her individuality makes her a natural ambassador for the campaign.

"I think of 'Maybe.' as all the doors being open. Who you are is something you're born with, but you can always become something that you've dreamt of being by staying true to yourself. I believe infinite possibility is for everyone, and if you can dream it, you can create it," said Miley Cyrus, Maybelline Global Ambassador.

In the months ahead, the platform will continue to grow through stories from inspiring women across music and beyond, each offering a personal perspective on possibility, reinvention and the role of makeup. Through their personal stories and experiences, these women will show how confidence and self-expression can create paths to new possibilities, inspiring others to explore who they want to become. Rolling out globally this month, the platform will come to life through product innovations that encourage experimentation, collaborations and campaigns celebrating creativity and self-expression.

To learn more about the new brand platform, visit www.maybelline.com/maybe-were-born-with-it.

References

1. McKinsey & Company, From aisle to algorithm: The beauty categories, channels, and concepts shaping 2030 growth (2026), citing the McKinsey Global Beauty Consumer Survey 2025. State of Beauty industry trends 2026 | McKinsey

2. Cosmetics Europe, European Consumer Perception Study 2026, p. 14. cosmeticseurope.eu/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Consumer-Perception-Study-2026-Beauty-and-Beyond.pdf

About Maybelline New York

Rooted in New York, Maybelline has always stood for self-expression, accessibility, and cultural relevance. From inventing modern mascara to becoming the No. 1 makeup brand in the world*, we have built global authority and trust by redefining traditional beauty standards in step with consumers' lives. Operating at the intersection of cosmopolitan culture, beauty trends, innovation, and creativity, we continue to open new possibilities by daring to invent what does not yet exist.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited: Beauty and Personal Care 2026ed, retail value, RSP, all retail channels, 2011-2025 data.

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