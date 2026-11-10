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WKN: 522877 | ISIN: DE0005228779 | Ticker-Symbol: OBS
Tradegate
10.11.26 | 09:45
4,660 Euro
-0,85 % -0,040
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4,5804,78015:42
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PR Newswire
10.11.2026 15:30 Uhr
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neueHCT showcases HCT Orbis at EICMA, Bringing Intelligent Driving Technology to Global Two-Wheel Mobility

neueHCT showcases HCT Orbis at EICMA, Bringing Intelligent Driving Technology to Global Two-Wheel Mobility

MILAN, MUNICH and SHANGHAI, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 3, 2026 EICMA (International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition), one of the most influential annual events in the global two-wheel industry, officially opened in Milan, Italy. neueHCT showcased its HCT Orbis Advanced Rider Assistance System, presenting the latest innovations by a Chinese intelligent driving company in the field of intelligent two-wheel mobility to global audiences.

neueHCT specializes in providing comprehensive ADAS and intelligent driving solutions for global OEMs, covering fields such as passenger vehicles, two-wheeled mobility, and L4 autonomous logistics vehicles. Through technical and functional demonstrations, neueHCT showcased HCT Orbis's strengths in ACC, environmental perception, risk warning, and active safety, attracting numerous two-wheeler OEMs, media representatives, industry experts, and visitors.

On the opening day, Stone Li, CEO of neueHCT, gave an exclusive interview at the booth to HD Motori, a renowned Italian technology and automotive media outlet. He shared in-depth insights into HCT Orbis's technical advantages, local adaptation, and global trends in intelligent two-wheel mobility. "When you ride a bike, you are exposed and far more vulnerable than a driver inside a vehicle," said Stone Li. "That is why the technology we develop is aimed at preventing the kinds of traffic accidents that cause the greatest harm to these road users."

To date, neueHCT has served more than 16 OEM customers worldwide including Chery, Volkswagen and Dongfeng Nissan, and won projects covering over 70 vehicle models, with overseas programs accounting for more than 50% of the total. The company has accumulated millions of kilometers of global real-road and over 10 billion kilometers of simulation testing worldwide.

Europe is a key market for global two-wheel industry and riding culture, and a strategically important region in neueHCT's global strategy. neueHCT's passenger vehicles have completed validation in multiple European cities, including Memmingen, Munich, Frankfurt, and Paris, and the experience can support the development and localization of its two-wheeler solutions. The company is also engaged with European two-wheeler OEMs, and its products meet the requirements of E-NCAP and EU GSR II regulations and certifications. Moreover, neueHCT has already established an R&D center in Germany to support product deployment in global markets.

Looking ahead, neueHCT will continue to deepen collaboration with European and global OEMs and industry partners, efficiently delivering intelligent riding assistance solutions that comply with regional regulatory standards, and driving two-wheel mobility toward a safer and smarter future.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neuehct-showcases-hct-orbis-at-eicma-bringing-intelligent-driving-technology-to-global-two-wheel-mobility-302935026.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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