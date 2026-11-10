AViewFrom Henkel North America: Indianapolis, IN

AViewFrom Henkel North America series

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Did you know that Henkel North America employs more than 7,000 employees in approximately 70 sites across the U.S. and Canada? Collectively, these sites support two business units: Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands. Our AViewFrom series features select locations, sharing information and facts about our sites across Henkel North America.

If you've had your hair styled or colored with Henkel brand products at a professional hair salon, the product your stylist used likely passed through Henkel's Indianapolis, Indiana facility. As the sole global distribution center operation for six of Henkel's top-selling professional haircare brands - Kenra, Schwarzkopf, Sexy Hair, Pravana, Deva Curl , and STMNT - this site is the central hub of a complex operation that ships worldwide to major beauty product distributors and e-commerce companies. Learn more in this segment of AViewFrom: Indianapolis, IN.

This 350,000 sq. ft. Henkel distribution facility, centrally located in the U.S., enables efficient inbound and outbound product movement. Over two shifts, five days a week, nearly 70 employees at the Indianapolis site receive hair professional finished goods from Henkel production operations in Geneva, NY; Germany; Colombia; and Mexico; as well as from other contract manufacturers.

Once received, products are unloaded and stored before moving through picking, staging, and shipping. Products include professional hair color, developers, salon tools, and top-selling Kenra and Sexy Hair sprays manufactured primarily in Geneva, NY. Items are shipped worldwide. Orders for customers Ulta Beauty, JCPenney, and Amazon are additionally labelled to meet specific customers' requirements for case labeling. Operationally the scale and complexity are tremendous.

"Close to one million cases a month move in and out of this distribution center. This includes the handling of millions of individual Amazon items to meet their special packaging requirements. So far this year, over five million units have been bagged, shrink wrapped, and re-cased. Safety is our #1 priority and is instilled in the culture and daily activities. Quality of shipments and overall inventory accuracy are maintained at 99.8%+. These are remarkable achievements only possible due to our dedicated team members. They are extraordinary." - Alan Friedman, Senior Manager Distribution Logistics for the Indianapolis facility

Henkel's Indianapolis distribution center was established in 2017, and over the years, the warehouse expanded operations as other brands were consolidated into this facility.

Continuous improvement is vital to success, and Henkel Indianapolis relies heavily on data-driven protocols to elevate efficiency. A modern warehouse management system (WMS) provides a clear picture of productivity, safety, quality, inventory, and achievement of key performance metrics. Detailed statistics highlight areas that need additional focus and help the team identify and acknowledge top performers.

Behind all the data is a culture built around safety; it is the common thread that unites all staff.

"Everyone is dedicated to keeping themselves and their coworkers safe, healthy, and accountable. Here, Safety Day is every day, and that is reflected in our outstanding safety record." - Aurora David, Safety, Health, & Environment (SHE) Specialist

When asked what makes working at Henkel Indianapolis rewarding and fulfilling, 'the people' is the unanimous response. As HR Business Partner Cherise Clayton notes, the team's diversity, united by a common mission for wellbeing and success, makes this site special.

"We are a diverse team made up of different nationalities, genders, races, religions, and sexual orientations. We appreciate everyone's perspective, and all genuinely care about our coworkers. Teamwork, respect, and open-mindedness are what make our people exceptional and this warehouse a top-performing facility." Cherise Clayton, HR Business Partner

Career development

"The opportunities I've been given demonstrate Henkel's commitment to its people. If you are willing to learn, embrace challenges, and continuously improve your skill set, anything is possible." - Michael McLarney, Process & Systems Expert

Michael joined Henkel in 2018 as an Order Picker at the company's Louisville, KY distribution center and has embraced every development opportunity to advance his career. Today, he focuses on site standardization, systems optimization, and continuous improvement.

For Distribution Operations Supervisor Billy Hedges, the Henkel Indianapolis people have kept him a loyal employee for twenty years.

"Regardless of changes in management or operational protocols, I have always been treated fairly with kindness and respect." - Billy Hedges, Distribution Operations Supervisor

Noting that work in the warehouse can be unpredictable, so coworker support is essential, he adds: "Some days are extremely busy with unexpected challenges, while others are more manageable. No matter the circumstance, we all really care about each other, our customers, and Henkel, which makes collaboration and cooperation come naturally."



The Indianapolis team uses a color-coded high visibility vest system to identify safety, health and environment specific roles of employees in the warehouse.

Thang Khan Muang, Warehouse Associate, packing Pravana brand products on the warehouse's Amazon fulfillment line.

Roosevelt Noel, Forklift Operator, prepares a wrapped pallet of Pravana brand products for shipment from the warehouse.

Van Biak Mawi, Warehouse Lead, completes the case labeling process required for specific customers.

Community service and employee engagement

In addition to her SHE role, Aurora David helps organize the site's employee engagement and community service events, always with an eye on inclusivity. "I get as much staff input as possible to help ensure these activities build community and give back in a fun and engaging way," she says. Internally, the Indianapolis site hosts a family day picnic, holiday lunches, contests, and monthly celebrations for birthdays and Henkel work anniversaries. Externally, philanthropic initiatives are selected each year as part of Henkel's Community Impact Day and have included volunteerism at social service organizations like Second Helpings and Growing Places Indy.



A part of Henkel's Community Impact Day activities, members of the Indianapolis team volunteered for Second Helpings, a local organization dedicated to fighting hunger.

A part of Henkel's Community Impact Day activities, members of the Indianapolis team volunteered for Second Helpings, a local organization dedicated to fighting hunger.

Find more stories and multimedia from Henkel at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Henkel

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/%23aviewfrom-henkel-north-america-indianapolis-in-1249343