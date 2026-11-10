Authorization gives DriveWealth partners a single regulated path to offer crypto alongside its full range of U.S. asset classes, with services rolling out in phases

DriveWealth, a global Brokerage-as-a-Service platform powering the infrastructure for modern investing and trading, today announced that its European affiliate, UAB DriveWealth Europe, has been authorized by the Bank of Lithuania (Lietuvos bankas) as a crypto-asset service provider under the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). Services will become available within the new year.

The authorization builds on UAB DriveWealth Europe's existing MiFID II license, also issued by the Bank of Lithuania, giving DriveWealth a single EU entity regulated for both securities and crypto-assets. It extends DriveWealth's long-standing mission of opening access to U.S. markets into a single regulated platform for multiple asset classes, and establishes DriveWealth as a regulated crypto-asset provider in its own right.

For banks, fintechs, digital wallets and brokers, the authorization means one integration and one regulatory partner across U.S. equities, ETFs, mutual funds, fixed income, options and, soon, crypto-assets. DriveWealth takes on the licensing, custody and compliance work that would otherwise take partners years to build, so they can bring new investing products to market in weeks. For their customers, it creates a path to one unified investment experience, with stocks, tokenized assets and crypto-assets in one place.

"Finance is moving toward a world where stocks, stablecoins and tokenized assets sit side by side, and that future has to be built on a regulated foundation," said Naureen Hassan, CEO of DriveWealth. "MiCA authorization is another step in that direction. We're doing the regulatory work first, so when we bring crypto-asset services online, our partners will be able to offer them through the same trusted infrastructure they already use across U.S. asset classes."

The authorization follows DriveWealth's recently announced partnership with Ripple, which brings RLUSD stablecoin settlement, cross-border payments and digital asset custody into DriveWealth's infrastructure, beginning in Europe. Together, the MiCA authorization and the Ripple partnership lay the groundwork for stablecoin funding, always-on markets and tokenized securities as regulation in these areas continues to mature.

DriveWealth is now building out the infrastructure to support crypto-asset services and will make them available to partners in phases, with further details on timing and availability to be shared at a later date. Firms interested in offering crypto-asset services through DriveWealth can register their interest at drivewealth.com/contact.

About DriveWealth

DriveWealth operates the global infrastructure that powers investing and trading for banks, fintechs, digital wallets, broker-dealers, asset managers, and consumer brands. Its APIs give clients production-grade brokerage capability, including custody, clearing, settlement, and regulatory reporting, without the years and significant capital outlay it takes to build that capability in-house, supporting everything from traditional investment workflows to more inventive approaches like rounding up purchases into fractional share ownership.

DriveWealth, LLC is a registered broker-dealer, member FINRA and SIPC. Its affiliate UAB DriveWealth Europe is MiFID II licensed to trade securities and provide custody services across the European Economic Area (EEA), and is authorized by the Bank of Lithuania as a crypto-asset service provider under MiCA. Visit legal.drivewealth.com for full disclosures. For more information, visit www.drivewealth.com.

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