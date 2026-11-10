Aurzen Brings Big-Screen Entertainment for Less This Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Save up to 60% on Aurzen projectors at Amazon, Best Buy and aurzen.com from November 19 to 30.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurzen, a global innovator in smart projection technology, today announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers, running November 19 to 30. The ZIP tri-fold portable projector is up to 60% off at aurzen.com. Roku TV and Google TV smart projectors are up to 40% off on Amazon and are also available at Best Buy. For offers in other countries, visit Aurzen's stores in the Canada, UK and Germany.

From everyday streaming to entertainment on the go, Aurzen's lineup offers more ways to enjoy the big screen for less. Choose ZIP tri-fold portable projector for compact portability wherever life takes you. For effortless streaming, models with built-in Roku TV or Google TV offer intuitive access to your favorite entertainment. The BOOM series brings added immersion, pairing engaging visuals with immersive audio to draw you deeper into every scene.

Featured Black Friday and Cyber Monday Offers:

ZIP: The World's First Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector

Key Highlights: Tri-fold stand, native 720p at 100 ANSI lumens, a 5,000mAh built-in battery for up to 1.5 hours, and instant mirroring without Wi-Fi, and AurzenHub app control.

ZIP ($199.99, reg. $499.99, 60% off).

EAZZE D1R air: The World's 1st Portable Roku TV Smart Projector

Key Highlights: Native 1080p, Roku TV built in, ToF real-time autofocus and auto keystone, and 65W+ USB-C PD support for power-bank operation.

Amazon: EAZZE D1R air ($142.47, reg. $239.99, 40% off). Also available at Best Buy.

EAZZE E1R: The Best Roku TV Smart Mini Projector under $100

Key Highlights: Native 720p with 1080p content support, a 180° rotating stand for wall or ceiling projection, and Apple AirPlay.

Amazon: EAZZE E1R ($85.48, reg. $139.99, 39% off). Also available at Best Buy.

EAZZE D1R: The Everyday Roku TV Projector for Young Families

Key Highlights: Native 1080p, a 60-200-inch image, dual 5W speakers with Dolby Audio, and auto focus with auto keystone.

Amazon: EAZZE D1R ($123.49, reg. $199.99, 38% off). Also available at Best Buy.

EAZZE D1 Max: The World's First Ultra-Bright Projector with the Latest Google TV

Key Highlights: 1000 ANSI lumens of SGS-certified brightness, native 1080p with HDR10, MEMC motion compensation, Android TV OS 14 with Google TV, and dual 10W Dolby Audio speakers.

Amazon: EAZZE D1 Max ($297.49, reg. $349.99, 15% off). Also available at Best Buy.

BOOM mini: Truly Smart Google TV Projector with Immersive Sound

Key Highlights: Native 1080p at 500 ANSI lumens with 4K input support, Google TV, ToF real-time autofocus and keystone, dual 10W Dolby Audio speakers, and a 110° adjustable stand.

Amazon: BOOM mini ($237.48, reg. $349.99, 32% off). Also available at Best Buy.

BOOM Air: Cinema Anywhere - Just Grab and Go

Key Highlights: 300 ANSI lumens, Google TV built in, a 1.23kg body, USB-C power from a 65W+ power bank, ToF real-time focus, and a 110° adjustable stand.

Amazon: BOOM Air ($189.98, reg. $299.99, 37% off). Also available at Best Buy.

About Aurzen

Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology. By combining advanced optical engineering with intuitive software and user-focused design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world's first Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, G-Mark Award, and IDEA Award. For more information, visit www.aurzen.com.

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