Top 10 Yelp Restaurant Tarantino's Vegan Plans Expansion as Plant-Based Eating Reaches a Broader Audience

Long lines, a largely flexitarian customer base, and six years of local growth are helping propel the Las Vegas restaurant toward a second location, future franchising, and consumer products.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Plant-based eating increasingly extends beyond consumers who identify as vegan or vegetarian. Across the United States, a significant share of adults now describe their eating habits as flexitarian or plant-forward, incorporating more plant-based meals.

In Las Vegas, the long lines and continued growth at Tarantino's Vegan show how that shift is playing out at the restaurant level.

After six years of growth from a single 1,400-square-foot location, Tarantino's is preparing to open a second company-owned restaurant in the Las Vegas Valley, with franchising and select consumer products planned to follow.

The restaurant has been recognized among Yelp's Top 10 Vegan Restaurants in the United States, featured by VegNews, and has accumulated more than 1,000 Google reviews.

The expansion comes as Tarantino's works to preserve an identity firmly rooted in plant-based food and community while continuing to welcome diners who may simply be eating less meat, exploring plant-based options, or looking for familiar Italian food prepared differently.

"We have always wanted Tarantino's to be a place where people feel welcome," said founder Sarah Tarantino. "Our values are very important to us, but so is creating food that brings people together. Someone does not have to walk through our doors already identifying as plant-based to enjoy what we make or to become curious about eating differently."

With over 84 percent net-sales growth since 2023, Tarantino's Plant Based is establishing itself as the parent company supporting the brand's next phase. The immediate priority is opening a second company-owned restaurant in the Las Vegas Valley to test the operating model further and build the staffing, systems, and management foundation needed before broader franchise expansion.

The concept centers on familiar Italian comfort food made entirely plant-based. The menu includes pasta dishes, pizzas, entrees, desserts, bakery items, and extensive gluten-free options. The menu is entirely cholesterol-free, and much of the food is made from scratch in-house, including sauces, soups, dressings, cheeses, meat alternatives, and desserts.

Founded in 2020 by Sarah Tarantino and Michael Tarantino, the restaurant was built on the idea that plant-based food could be comforting, abundant, and recognizable, not restrictive.

Michael Tarantino, an original co-founder and the restaurant's original executive chef, helped develop much of the menu and establish its Italian culinary foundation.

A Plant-Based Restaurant Built Around Community

As Tarantino's expands its audience, its roots remain closely tied to Las Vegas' plant-based and animal-welfare communities.

The restaurant has worked with the Nevada SPCA and other animal welfare organizations throughout Southern Nevada while also supporting local schools, fitness centers, nonprofits, sanctuaries, fundraisers, and community events.

Tarantino's has also built its profile through community and industry activities.

The restaurant recently partnered with Wonderful Pistachios and Chunk Foods, an internationally recognized, investor-backed innovator in plant-based proteins, for a culinary event serving executive chefs from professional basketball organizations. The event gave chefs whose diets primarily include meat an opportunity to experience plant-based dishes in a setting focused on flavor, familiarity, and performance-oriented dining.

"When gathering a group of chefs who primarily eat meat, I was very strategic about the partner restaurant we chose for this event," said Chris Tucker, United States Corporate Chef for Chunk Foods. "Tarantino's was the perfect option because they just put out great food. It allowed the chefs to experience what plant-based dining is supposed to be, and the entire group left inspired."

The restaurant has also participated in events spanning plant-based food, wellness, fitness, and community engagement, including programming surrounding the prestigious Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition. These events have attracted notable athletes, including Torre Washington, who made history in 2026 as the first known natural vegan bodybuilder to compete at Mr. Olympia, along with other prominent figures in the fitness and plant-based communities.

"Our intention has always been to show how delicious and nutritious compassionate cuisine can be created and enjoyed by people with a wide range of eating preferences," Tarantino said. "Tarantino's welcomes flexitarians, carnivores, pescatarians, vegetarians, whole-food plant-based diners, and guests seeking gluten-free or allergy-conscious options with open arms, a sincere smile, and family-style hospitality."

That emphasis on hospitality also extends to the restaurant's day-to-day operations. Hamed "Meddie" Younus, who helps oversee the restaurant team and guest experience, said the connection with regular customers remains central to how Tarantino's thinks about growth.

"Seeing the joy on our guests' faces when they try our food means the world to us," Younus said. "Our regulars are the reason we keep reaching higher."

Building the Next Stage of Growth

Tarantino's already has franchise infrastructure in place, but the company plans to focus first on successfully opening and stabilizing the second location before broader development.

Potential future markets include Southern California, Arizona, Georgia, and New Jersey, although expansion would depend on qualified franchise partners rather than a fixed geographic sequence.

The company is also evaluating a limited consumer-products strategy built around recipes already produced in the restaurant, including Caesar dressing and Alfredo sauce.

The restaurant has also begun strengthening its advisory structure as it prepares for that next phase.

Jeffrey Harris, founder and CEO of Green Venture Advisory and former CEO and chairman of Plant Power Fast Food, recently joined Tarantino's advisory board to support the company's growth, multi-unit expansion, and franchise development strategy. Under his leadership, Plant Power Fast Food grew to 11 restaurant locations, becoming one of the pioneering 100 percent plant-based fast-food restaurant chains in the United States.

For Sarah Tarantino, the larger opportunity is to grow without losing the qualities that created loyalty around the original restaurant.

"Growth has never been about getting bigger for the sake of getting bigger," she said. "It is about creating a business that can carry our mission further. If we can bring the same quality, warmth and sense of community to more neighborhoods while introducing plant-based food to people who may never have considered it before, that is meaningful growth."

As plant-based dining continues to reach beyond a strictly plant-based audience, Tarantino's offers a case study in what that crossover can look like.

Its staff and mission remain rooted in plant-based values while the restaurant continues to welcome diners across a wide range of eating preferences.

That distinction may become increasingly important as the company moves from one Las Vegas restaurant toward a broader hospitality platform built for plant-based diners, flexitarians, and the simply curious alike.

Hospitality groups, strategic investors, franchise partners, and consumer brands interested in learning more about Tarantino's growth and partnership opportunities may visit www.tarantinosvegan.com or contact tarantinosvegan@gmail.com.

About Tarantino's Vegan

Founded in 2020 in Las Vegas, Tarantino's Vegan is an award-winning Italian restaurant serving 100 percent plant-based comfort food inspired by traditional Italian flavors and family recipes.

Recognized among Yelp's Top 10 Vegan Restaurants in the United States, Tarantino's has built its reputation around made-from-scratch food, extensive gluten-free options, warm hospitality, and a community-centered dining experience.

The restaurant is entering its next stage of growth, including future franchise development, expanded catering, and selected branded consumer products.

Media Contact

Nadya Rousseau

Alter New Media

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310-853-3798

SOURCE: Tarantino's Vegan

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/top-10-yelp-restaurant-tarantinos-vegan-plans-expansion-as-plant-based-e-1248657