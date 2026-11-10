Lytica Launches the DSX, the First Connected, Agentic System of Work for Direct-Material Sourcing of Electronic Components

The Direct Sourcing Experience (DSX) connects proprietary market intelligence, guided workflows, and specialized AI agents, taking procurement teams from question to decision on cost, risk, and business performance

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Lytica today announced the launch of the Direct Sourcing Experience (DSX), the only agentic system of work powered by billions of proprietary market signals. Lytica's DSX unifies the sourcing work enterprise teams already do - savings, risk, and negotiation - into one connected system of work for direct materials sourcing.

Sourcing work traditionally doesn't happen in one system. Cost intelligence lives in one place, supply risk in another, and negotiation context often lives only in someone's head. Teams stitch the tools together themselves and have to already know which one comes next. Jobs span days or weeks with nothing to denote where they left off, and the needed context sits in many separate places. The result is blind spots across quotes, approved vendor lists (AVLs), and bills of materials (BOMs), leading to missed savings, added risk, slower decisions, and delayed time to market.

"Lytica's DSX launch comes as electronics supply chains grow more volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous, and buyers feel it first as shortages and price increases they did not see coming," said Bertrand Maltaverne, Director, Solution Intelligence, The Hackett Group. "AI agents help there only when they reason on data that reflects the real market. Lytica brings exactly that: what a community of buyers actually pays. Extending DSX upstream to NPI is the right call, because cost and supply risk are far cheaper to fix before a product launches than after."

With Lytica, users start from the job they need done. Lisa, the DSX's AI sourcing assistant, surfaces what needs attention first, such as an emerging shortage or a supplier price increase, and guides teams step-by-step to the right decision at the right time, backed by market data only Lytica has.

"DSX is a logical next step for Lytica: it puts the company's real strength, the prices electronics manufacturers actually pay, to work in daily sourcing jobs," continued Maltaverne. "That data gives its AI agents a foundation most competitors lack, from spotting shortages and price increases early to reducing cost and supply risk during NPI."

At launch, DSX brings together many guided workflows spanning two critical areas of direct sourcing. In Strategic Sourcing, teams can drive annual cost savings, defend against price increases, respond to supply shortages, and proactively mitigate risk. In Product Sourcing & NPI (New Product Introduction), DSX helps teams reduce cost and risk before product release, evaluate should-cost, and validate supplier RFQs. Together, these workflows connect early product decisions with ongoing sourcing activities, helping teams make better decisions and act with greater confidence across the product lifecycle.

"Procurement leaders are measured on savings captured and risk avoided, not on how many tools their teams touch," said Martin Sendyk, CEO of Lytica. "The DSX isn't a faster version of traditional sourcing; it changes the starting point. Your team picks the job that matters, and the platform takes them from question to decision using market intelligence no one else has. It's the foundation for how sourcing work will get done in 2027 and beyond."

What sets Lytica's DSX apart is the intelligence behind it. Lytica has built the industry's most comprehensive source of electronic component pricing, consisting of real-world, buyer-supplier transactional data; not supplier list prices or generic internet data, but what companies actually pay, anonymized and aggregated through its proprietary data-sharing model. From this, the DSX delivers predictive supply risk, market pressure, component intelligence, and manufacturer insights. Generic AI can automate tasks, but the quality of its recommendations depends on the intelligence behind it.

"Even the best sourcing teams lose time and confidence jumping between ERP, PLM, source-to-pay systems, spreadsheets and the open web, and stitching together data that's either limited to their own history or shaped by suppliers," said Varun Narayanan, VP of Business Transformation at Lytica. "Lytica changes both sides of that problem. First, we bring the power of the buyer community: real transactional data from enterprise buyers across the industry. That intelligence isn't on the internet, so even the best AI models can't see it. Second, the DSX brings the work itself into one place. From design, NPI analysis to supplier strategy to negotiation, your team runs sourcing end-to-end without hunting across systems for answers. Lisa presents the insight, and your team makes every call."

Availability and Product Demonstration

The DSX is available now.

To see the DSX in action, join the live webinar "The End of Sourcing Blind Spots: How DSX Transforms Electronic Component Procurement for 2027" on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT, with Gerry Abbey, Senior Director Product Marketing, and Shawn Bradley, VP of Product Expansion. Register here.

About Lytica

Lytica is the Global Standard for Electronic Sourcing. As the leader in AI-driven electronic component intelligence, Lytica empowers enterprise procurement teams to optimize cost, risk, and business performance with the world's only Agentic Sourcing Intelligence (ASI).

While traditional tools rely on static web-scraping or list prices, our platform gives procurement teams the actual market-paid clarity needed to command negotiations, eliminate hidden supply risks, and drive margin expansion upstream. With Lytica's Direct Sourcing Experience (DSX), that intelligence now runs through one connected system of work: guided workflows for the sourcing jobs teams already do, supported by purpose-built AI agents grounded in Lytica's proprietary market data and specialized for cost, negotiation, and supply risk, with people in control of every decision.

For the first time, global OEMs and EMS providers are moving out of the dark. By turning billions of data points into actionable leverage, Lytica takes procurement from question to decision and transforms it from a reactive cost center into a high-cadence strategic advantage.

To learn more about how Lytica is changing the face of electronic sourcing, visit Lytica.com.

Media contact:

Gerry Abbey

Senior Director Product Marketing

Gerry_abbey@lytica.com

SOURCE: Lytica

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lytica-launches-the-dsx-the-first-connected-agentic-system-of-wo-1248807