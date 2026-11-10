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CO

WKN: A426T9 | ISIN: JE00BS6SC522 | Ticker-Symbol: Y2U
Frankfurt
10.11.26 | 08:55
3,270 Euro
+2,19 % +0,070
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSHARES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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COINSHARES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2053,32517:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2026 15:20 Uhr
77 Leser
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CoinShares XBT Provider AB: CoinShares XBT Provider Digital Securities - Notice of Settlement

From: CoinShares XBT Provider AB (publ) (the "Issuer")

Artillerigatan 6,
114 51 Stockholm,
Sweden

To: The Security Holders (as defined below)

Cc: The Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c. (the "Trustee")
8th Floor
100 Bishopsgate
London EC2N 4AG
Attention: the Manager, Commercial Trusts (TC:205928)

10 November 2026

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO SECURITY HOLDERS

We refer to the base prospectus dated 12 March 2026, relating to the Issuer's Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issuance of Digital Securities (the "Programme"). We also refer to the trust instrument between the Issuer and the Trustee dated 25 April 2025 as amended and supplemented by the supplemental trust instrument dated 12 March 2026 (the "Trust Instrument").

Capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the meanings given to them in the Trust Instrument.

We further refer to the notice of Compulsory Redemption to Security Holders dated 22 September 2026 ("notice of Compulsory Redemption"), pursuant to which the Issuer:

(a) gave prior notice that in accordance with Condition 10.1(a) (Compulsory Redemption on Termination) of the Digital Securities that it has determined that all Digital Securities issued under the Programme are to be Redeemed compulsorily (the "Redemption"), and

(b) designated 9 November 2026 as the Compulsory Redemption Date in respect of the Redemption of all of the Digital Securities under the Programme.

The relevant Digital Securities are as listed in the notice of Compulsory Redemption and "Security Holders" means the holders of such Digital Securities.

  1. Settlement Details and Compulsory Redemption Settlement Date

As part of the Redemption process, settlement of the Issuer's Redemption Obligations on Redemption is expected to be effected on 17 November 2026 which shall be the Compulsory Redemption Settlement Date.

The Redemption will be effected by Cash Settlement.

  • The ISINs for the Digital Securities are as follows:
Name ISIN
CoinShares XBT Physical Litecoin - SEK SE0024367098
CoinShares XBT Physical XRP - SEK SE0024367130
CoinShares XBT Physical Chainlink - SEK SE0024367080
CoinShares XBT Physical Uniswap - SEK SE0024367122
CoinShares XBT Physical Staked Cardano - SEK SE0024367106
CoinShares XBT Physical Staked Solana - SEK SE0024367114
CoinShares XBT Physical Staked Polkadot - SEK SE0025010838
  • Redemption Amount per unit is as follows:
Name ISIN Redemption amount per unit
CoinShares XBT Physical Litecoin - SEK SE0024367098 34.69 SEK
CoinShares XBT Physical XRP - SEK SE0024367130 21.01 SEK
CoinShares XBT Physical Chainlink - SEK SE0024367080 35.74 SEK
CoinShares XBT Physical Uniswap - SEK SE0024367122 66.10 SEK
CoinShares XBT Physical Staked Cardano - SEK SE0024367106 12.67 SEK
CoinShares XBT Physical Staked Solana - SEK SE0024367114 26.66 SEK
CoinShares XBT Physical Staked Polkadot - SEK SE0025010838 9.13 SEK
  • The Record Date will be: 11 November 2026
  1. Single Digital Currency Tracker Certificates or Basket Certificates

For the avoidance of doubt, nothing in this notice shall affect the Single Digital Currency Tracker Certificates or Basket Certificates (namely, CoinShares XBT Bitcoin Tracker One (ISIN: SE0007126024), CoinShares XBT Bitcoin Tracker Euro (ISIN: SE0007525332), CoinShares XBT Ether Tracker One (ISIN: SE0010296574) and CoinShares XBT Ether Tracker Euro (ISIN: SE0010296582)), issued by the Issuer and relating to the base prospectus dated 17 September 2026, as guaranteed by CoinShares Capital Markets (Jersey) Limited.

This notice is governed by English law and is given by CoinShares XBT Provider AB (publ) as Issuer.

For further information, please contact: ir@xbtprovider.com.

CoinShares XBT Provider AB (publ)

DISCLAIMER: This notice contains important information which should be read carefully. If any Security Holder is in any doubt as to the action it should take, it is recommended to seek their own financial and legal advice.

Nothing in this notice constitutes or contemplates an offer of, an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell any security in any jurisdiction and participation by a Security Holder in any circumstances in which such participation is unlawful will not be accepted.

The distribution of this notice in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this notice comes are required by the Issuer to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.