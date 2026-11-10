CoinShares XBT Provider AB: CoinShares XBT Provider Digital Securities - Notice of Settlement

From: CoinShares XBT Provider AB (publ) (the "Issuer")

Artillerigatan 6,

114 51 Stockholm,

Sweden

To: The Security Holders (as defined below)

Cc: The Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c. (the "Trustee")

8th Floor

100 Bishopsgate

London EC2N 4AG

Attention: the Manager, Commercial Trusts (TC:205928)

10 November 2026

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO SECURITY HOLDERS

We refer to the base prospectus dated 12 March 2026, relating to the Issuer's Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issuance of Digital Securities (the "Programme"). We also refer to the trust instrument between the Issuer and the Trustee dated 25 April 2025 as amended and supplemented by the supplemental trust instrument dated 12 March 2026 (the "Trust Instrument").

Capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the meanings given to them in the Trust Instrument.

We further refer to the notice of Compulsory Redemption to Security Holders dated 22 September 2026 ("notice of Compulsory Redemption"), pursuant to which the Issuer:

(a) gave prior notice that in accordance with Condition 10.1(a) (Compulsory Redemption on Termination) of the Digital Securities that it has determined that all Digital Securities issued under the Programme are to be Redeemed compulsorily (the "Redemption"), and

(b) designated 9 November 2026 as the Compulsory Redemption Date in respect of the Redemption of all of the Digital Securities under the Programme.

The relevant Digital Securities are as listed in the notice of Compulsory Redemption and "Security Holders" means the holders of such Digital Securities.

Settlement Details and Compulsory Redemption Settlement Date

As part of the Redemption process, settlement of the Issuer's Redemption Obligations on Redemption is expected to be effected on 17 November 2026 which shall be the Compulsory Redemption Settlement Date.

The Redemption will be effected by Cash Settlement.

The ISINs for the Digital Securities are as follows:

Name ISIN CoinShares XBT Physical Litecoin - SEK SE0024367098 CoinShares XBT Physical XRP - SEK SE0024367130 CoinShares XBT Physical Chainlink - SEK SE0024367080 CoinShares XBT Physical Uniswap - SEK SE0024367122 CoinShares XBT Physical Staked Cardano - SEK SE0024367106 CoinShares XBT Physical Staked Solana - SEK SE0024367114 CoinShares XBT Physical Staked Polkadot - SEK SE0025010838

Redemption Amount per unit is as follows:

Name ISIN Redemption amount per unit CoinShares XBT Physical Litecoin - SEK SE0024367098 34.69 SEK CoinShares XBT Physical XRP - SEK SE0024367130 21.01 SEK CoinShares XBT Physical Chainlink - SEK SE0024367080 35.74 SEK CoinShares XBT Physical Uniswap - SEK SE0024367122 66.10 SEK CoinShares XBT Physical Staked Cardano - SEK SE0024367106 12.67 SEK CoinShares XBT Physical Staked Solana - SEK SE0024367114 26.66 SEK CoinShares XBT Physical Staked Polkadot - SEK SE0025010838 9.13 SEK

The Record Date will be: 11 November 2026

Single Digital Currency Tracker Certificates or Basket Certificates

For the avoidance of doubt, nothing in this notice shall affect the Single Digital Currency Tracker Certificates or Basket Certificates (namely, CoinShares XBT Bitcoin Tracker One (ISIN: SE0007126024), CoinShares XBT Bitcoin Tracker Euro (ISIN: SE0007525332), CoinShares XBT Ether Tracker One (ISIN: SE0010296574) and CoinShares XBT Ether Tracker Euro (ISIN: SE0010296582)), issued by the Issuer and relating to the base prospectus dated 17 September 2026, as guaranteed by CoinShares Capital Markets (Jersey) Limited.

This notice is governed by English law and is given by CoinShares XBT Provider AB (publ) as Issuer.

For further information, please contact: ir@xbtprovider.com.

CoinShares XBT Provider AB (publ)

DISCLAIMER: This notice contains important information which should be read carefully. If any Security Holder is in any doubt as to the action it should take, it is recommended to seek their own financial and legal advice.

Nothing in this notice constitutes or contemplates an offer of, an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell any security in any jurisdiction and participation by a Security Holder in any circumstances in which such participation is unlawful will not be accepted.

The distribution of this notice in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this notice comes are required by the Issuer to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.