Keyto Group AB: Keyto Group Reports Financial Results For The Third Quarter Of 2026

KEYTO Group continued to grow during the third quarter of 2026. The quarter was characterised by a high pace of acquisitions and the launch of Home Security as the Group's eighth business area.

Financial highlights during the third quarter of 2026

Net sales increased by 37 per cent to MSEK 864 (632).

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 32 per cent to MSEK 122 (92). The adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.1 per cent (14.6).

Magnus Agervald, CEO of KEYTO Group:

"The third quarter was characterised by continued growth and higher earnings in absolute terms. Our acquisition agenda continued at a high pace and through the acquisition of Säkra Larm we launched our eighth business area Home Security. With a broader portfolio and strengthened leadership we enter the fourth quarter with confidence and clear priorities, the most important of which is to increase organic growth"

Other highlights

Several business areas performed well during the quarter. Cleaning increased EBITDA by 37 per cent, driven by acquisitions, increased operational efficiency and strong cost control. Appliances increased net sales by 33 per cent and EBITDA by 28 per cent. Home Assessment doubled its net sales with organic growth of 65 per cent while Senior Services grew organically by 5 per cent.

KEYTO continued to expand its portfolio through strategic acquisitions. During the quarter, the Group acquired Inspect Group, Hortologerna, Energi-Service Trollhättan, Svensk Villavärme and Säkra Larm. GreenThumb also continued its consolidation journey in the UK and acquired a further five franchise territories. Over the past twelve months, KEYTO has completed 73 acquisitions including asset deals.

KEYTO continued to invest in AI and technology. The Group-wide Go-To-Market process has been rolled out across all business areas. AI-based HR tools are in operation within Cleaning and partly across the Group. The Group has also begun testing cleaning robots and is exploring how to improve the visibility of its brands in AI-based search.

Read more in our quarterly report!

Contacts

Fredrik Lindblad

Group CMO/Group Communications

fredrik@keytogroup.com

David Zytomierski

Group CFO

david@keytogroup.com

About Us

We are KEYTO. We unlock people's quality of life through the power of our one-stop destination. With approximately 6.000 employees and a wide and growing portfolio of services and brands- including appliance repair/service, cleaning, gardening, lawn care services, handyman and tech support, house inspections and much more- we promise ease of mind by providing easy access to outstanding home services.

Powered by trusted brands such as GreenThumb, Servly, Hemfrid, Veterankraft, Enspecta, NiceGarden, Städax, Hemfixarna, Smartify and Säkra Larm, KEYTO delivers millions of ease of mind moments to customers across multiple markets.

As part of our ambitious growth journey, we expand both organically and through strategic acquisitions. We partner with entrepreneurs and teams who share our vision of delivering exceptional service and together we shape the future of the service industry.

Visit keytogroup.com for more information.