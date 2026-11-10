H+H International A/S: Interim Financial Report, Q3 2026

Company announcement No. 12/2026

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER JÖRG BRINKMANN QUOTE

"H+H delivered a financially strong third quarter. We achieved an EBIT margin of 8%, despite sales volumes 9% below last year and lower production. Activity in the UK and Germany remains low, but successful cost pass-through protected our margins. Our HOME programme achieved its best production performance since launch, and the German restructuring is delivering as intended. While inflation remains a key challenge, the new Your First Home programme in the UK and the structural need for new housing in our markets give us confidence in the long-term prospects of H+H. As I prepare for my transition, H+H is well positioned, with a strong team and a clear strategy. My thanks go to our employees, customers and shareholders."

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS FOR Q3 2026 (Q3 2025)

• Revenue growth measured in local currencies ("organic growth") was negative 3% (positive 2%).

• Sales volume decreased 9% driven by the UK and Germany.

• Gross profit before special items was DKK 172 million (DKK 179 million), corresponding to a gross margin of 24% (positive 24%).

• EBIT before special items was DKK 56 million (DKK 53 million), corresponding to an EBIT margin before special items of 8% (positive 7%).

• Cash flow from operating activities before financial items and tax was DKK 69 million (DKK 115 million).

• Financial gearing was 3.3 times EBITDA before special items at the end of Q3 2026, compared to 3.4 times at the end of Q2 2026 (2.5 times EBITDA before special items at the end of Q3 2025).

OTHER EVENTS

• Asset sales with net proceeds of DKK 7 million in Q3 2026 (DKK 56 million in the first nine months of 2026).

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2026 (NARROWED)

• Revenue growth measured in local currencies is expected to be in the range of -4% to -1% (previously -5% to 0%).

• EBIT before special items is expected to be in the range of DKK 65 - 85 million (previously DKK 50 - 100 million).

Q3 2026 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT CONFERENCE CALL

In connection with the release of the Q3 2026 Interim Financial Report, a conference call for investors and analysts is scheduled for Wednesday 11 November 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CET. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Participants can follow the conference call via live webcast.

For further information please contact:

Niclas Bo Kristensen

Head of Investor Relations & Treasury

+45 24 48 03 67

niclas.kristensen@hplush.com

H+H International A/S's core activity is the manufacture and sale of wall building materials, with a revenue in 2025 of DKK 2.7 billion. The main product lines are aircrete blocks and calcium silicate units used for the residential new building segment. H+H has factories in Northern and Central Europe and has a leading position in most of its markets. H+H is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.