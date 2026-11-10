Commvault Announces Strategic Partnership with Zscaler to Help Enterprises Adopt AI with Confidence, Control, and Resilience

NASHVILLE, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), delivering continuous recovery for the AI era, today announced a strategic partnership with Zscaler, the cybersecurity platform for the AI era, that will help customers adopt AI with confidence and control while also being able to rollback and recover from harmful agentic activity.

Today, AI agents are moving from pilots into production and interacting directly with business data. As a result, security and IT leaders are asking practical questions: Which AI tools are our employees and developers using? What data is being shared? Which activities should be allowed or blocked? And, if unwanted changes occur, can we quickly recover?

The partnership aims to bring together a host of complementary capabilities to help joint customers answer these questions. Zscaler Security for AI solutions identify the use of AI applications in the enterprise and enforce policy on what users and AI agents can do. Commvault's AI and cyber resilience capabilities help enterprises recover their data, applications, and identities following attacks, disruptions, or outages.

Commvault and Zscaler will partner on use cases such as AI discovery, runtime governance, and agent detection and recovery. Opportunities for collaboration include:

Comprehensive Visibility and Shadow AI Governance: Advancing enterprise-wide discovery to help ensure continuous visibility into active AI applications, models, and tools.

Advancing enterprise-wide discovery to help ensure continuous visibility into active AI applications, models, and tools. Granular Policy Enforcement and Data Protection: Establishing active guardrails that flag unsanctioned AI activity and prevent sensitive data exposure within AI environments.

Establishing active guardrails that flag unsanctioned AI activity and prevent sensitive data exposure within AI environments. Resilient Workload Security and Automated Recovery: Securing autonomous agent operations in real-time while supporting rapid, clean recoveries should a security event or risky AI action occur.

"As AI interacts more directly with business data, organizations need to stay in control and be prepared to recover quickly if something goes wrong. Zscaler secures AI use across the enterprise, giving organizations the controls they need to manage risk and protect sensitive data. We're proud to bring the expertise of Zscaler and Commvault together to help customers strengthen recovery and resilience," said Dhawal Sharma, EVP of AI Security and Strategic Initiatives, Zscaler.

"To adopt AI with confidence, organizations need visibility, governance, and the ability to recover when things go wrong. By bringing together complementary strengths in AI security, identity protection, and agent resilience, Zscaler and Commvault can help enterprises innovate while mitigating risks and maintaining control," said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer, Commvault.

Learn More at SHIFT Virtual 2026

Learn more about how Commvault and Zscaler are helping organizations adopt AI with confidence at SHIFT Virtual on November 18.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) delivers continuous recovery for the AI era. We help organizations stay ready for constant disruption by returning critical data, applications, identities, and AI systems to a clean, trusted state. Our purpose-built recovery solutions span cloud-native and hybrid environments, leveraging AI to enable resilience at enterprise scale.

SOURCE COMMVAULT