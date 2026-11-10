Massimo Group Reports Strong Engagement with 1500 Series Following Official Launch at 2026 SEMA Show

Warrior 1500XD and Sentinel 1500 HVAC Crew Attract Dealer, Fleet, Upfitter and Consumer Interest as SEMA-related Digital Content Surpasses 400,000 Views

GARLAND, Texas, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) ("Massimo" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles, UTVs, ATVs and innovative mobility solutions, today announced a strong market response following the official launch of its 2027 Warrior 1500XD and Sentinel 1500 HVAC Crew at the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The SEMA launch represented the next stage in Massimo's rollout of its new 1,499cc UTV platform following its soft launch at Equip Exposition in October.

Throughout SEMA, Massimo experienced significant interest in the new vehicles from prospective and existing dealers, fleet customers, vehicle upfitters, strategic partners and end users, reinforcing management's confidence in the market opportunity for the new 1500 Series.

Digital content featuring Massimo's SEMA presence and vehicle lineup has generated more than 400,000 views to date, significantly extending the reach of the launch beyond attendees physically present at the show.

"The response at SEMA was extremely encouraging from both a product and brand perspective," said Quenton Petersen, Chief Executive Officer of Massimo Group. "We had dealers interested in carrying the vehicles, fleet customers evaluating potential applications, upfitters discussing what could be built around the platform and consumers repeatedly asking us where and when they could buy one. That breadth of interest is exactly what we wanted to see from the official launch."

Warrior 1500 Featured in SEMA New Products Showcase

Massimo also secured additional exposure for the Warrior 1500XD through the SEMA New Products Showcase, one of the highest-traffic destinations at the SEMA Show for buyers, media and industry professionals seeking new products and technologies.

During the event, SEMA personnel informally told Massimo that the Warrior 1500 appeared to be one of the most popular products in the New Products Showcase, providing an additional indication of the level of attention generated by the vehicle during its official launch.

The New Products Showcase is regarded by SEMA as one of the Show's premier destinations for new-product discovery and provides participating products with exposure to buyers, media and content creators from across the automotive and specialty-equipment industries.

"Having the Warrior featured in the New Products Showcase gave us exposure well beyond our own booth," Petersen said. "The level of engagement around the Warrior was encouraging for our team. We believe the design, capability and overall presence of the vehicle clearly connected with people at the show."

Strong Consumer and Commercial Response to New 1500 Series

The Warrior 1500XD Crew and Sentinel 1500 HVAC Crew are built around Massimo's new 1,499cc inline four-cylinder platform, developed to support a broader family of recreational, commercial and fleet vehicles.

The Warrior 1500XD combines its inline-four powertrain with rugged all-metal body construction, 29-inch all-terrain tires, a 10-inch touchscreen display, full-size crew seating and an integrated onboard cooler.

The Sentinel 1500 HVAC Crew brings the same platform into a premium all-season configuration featuring a fully enclosed cab, integrated heating and air conditioning, heated and cooled seating, an integrated cooler and four-door crew capability.

Massimo saw particularly strong direct consumer engagement with both vehicles at the SEMA Show, with attendees frequently asking when the models would become available and where they could purchase them. Attendees also made inquiries regarding expected availability and purchasing channels, as well as the ability to purchase the display vehicles.

"For us, one of the most encouraging things was seeing interest from both sides of the market," Petersen continued. "Dealers see an opportunity to sell the products, while consumers were standing in our booth asking how they could buy them. At the same time, fleet operators and upfitters were looking at the vehicles from an entirely different perspective and identifying applications for their own markets."

Massimo believes this range of interest supports its strategy of developing the 1500 Series as a scalable platform capable of serving multiple customer segments.

The Company is developing additional configurations, including a Warrior 1500 HVAC model, a value-oriented non-HVAC base model and two-door variants, enabling Massimo to address additional price points and applications from a common vehicle architecture.

SEMA Show Expands Massimo's Industry Visibility

Massimo's SEMA Show presence also generated significant engagement from powersports and automotive industry media.

During the event, Ron Luttrell, Vice President of Dealer Development, and Ryan Murphy, Vice President of Marketing and Growth, participated in a Dealernews podcast discussing Massimo's expanding dealer strategy, the new 1500 Series and the Company's broader plans for growth.

Massimo representatives also participated in the GiveAShift industry roundtable, joining powersports industry professionals in discussions regarding the current state and future of the powersports market.

GiveAShift brings together executives, dealers, aftermarket companies, media and other powersports stakeholders to openly discuss industry challenges and identify opportunities to strengthen participation, dealer health and long-term growth across the market.

"Being part of these conversations is important for Massimo," Petersen said. "We don't simply want to introduce new vehicles. We want Massimo participating in the conversations shaping where the powersports industry is going while building stronger relationships with dealers, media and other industry leaders."

Strategic Conversations Extend Beyond Powersports

The 2026 SEMA Show also created opportunities for Massimo to explore relationships beyond its traditional dealer network. Company representatives held meetings with TikTok representatives to discuss opportunities surrounding digital content, audience development and future brand engagement. Massimo also explored potential strategic opportunities related to its Massimo Marine division. The Company believes these discussions demonstrate the broader value of participating in major national industry events where manufacturers, media companies, technology platforms, distributors and potential strategic partners are concentrated in one location.

"SEMA gave us more than product exposure," Petersen added. "It created conversations across dealer development, fleet, upfitting, digital media, strategic partnerships and even opportunities for our marine business. When we look at the return gained from the show, it is the combination of consumer excitement, commercial interest, industry visibility and the relationships created around the Massimo brand."

Massimo intends to continue following up with dealer, fleet, commercial, upfitter and strategic contacts developed through SEMA as it advances the commercial rollout of the 2027 Warrior 1500XD Crew and Sentinel 1500 HVAC Crew.

The Company believes the response at Equip Exposition and the 2026 SEMA Show provides encouraging early market feedback as Massimo expands into higher-value UTV categories and continues investing in dealer development, fleet sales, product innovation and national brand awareness.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles, including UTVs, ATVs, electric bikes, motorcycles, golf carts and other recreational and utility vehicles. The Company also develops and distributes pontoon and tritoon boats through its marine division. Massimo's operations are headquartered in Garland, Texas, where the Company maintains its manufacturing and distribution facilities.

For more information, visit www.massimomotor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," or similar expressions, and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the commercial rollout, future availability and market opportunity for the Warrior 1500XD, Sentinel 1500 HVAC Crew and additional 1500 Series configurations; potential dealer, fleet, commercial, upfitter and government demand; future strategic relationships and partnerships; the expansion of the Company's dealer and commercial channels; product development initiatives; and the Company's broader growth, distribution and brand-development strategy.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the possibility that expressions of interest, inquiries and digital engagement may not result in orders, sales or revenue growth; changes in product specifications, development timelines or planned availability; production ramp-up and component availability; dealer onboarding and purchasing decisions; applicable regulatory and certification requirements; product development and production delays, dealer and customer acceptance, retailer and dealer purchasing decisions, supply chain conditions, competitive pressures, pricing conditions, availability of financing programs, the Company's ability to successfully commercialize new products and other risks described in Massimo Group's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. No assurance can be given regarding forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those indicated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Massimo Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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SOURCE Massimo Group