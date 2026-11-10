CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A. announces its results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2027 ended September 30, 2026

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the first quarter of FY 2027 ended September 30, 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 amounted to ARS 26,331 million, compared to a profit of ARS 146,866 million in the same quarter of 2026. This lower result was mainly explained by losses from changes in the fair value of investment properties in the urban real estate business (IRSA).





Adjusted EBITDA for the period reached ARS 130,401 million, 66.4% higher than in the same period of 2026. Adjusted EBITDA from the agricultural business segments amounted to ARS 49,194 million, while the urban properties and investments business (through IRSA) contributed ARS 84,016 million.





The 2027 regional agricultural campaign is beginning with an increase in planted area and favorable production prospects, amid weather conditions associated with the El Niño phenomenon. We expect to plant approximately 324,000 hectares across the region, 3.3% more than in the 2026 campaign.





Our subsidiary BrasilAgro completed the sale of a 2,593-hectare portion (1,753 productive hectares) of the "Rio do Meio" farm for a nominal amount of BRL 96.4 million.





The cattle business recorded relatively stable cattle prices during the quarter, with tighter margins.





On October 22, 2026, the Shareholders' Meeting approved a dividend distribution of ARS 116,000 million, consisting of ARS 81,200 million in cash and ARS 34,800 million in IRSA shares (~9% dividend yield).

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

3M FY 2027 ended September 30, 2026





Income Statement 09/30/2026 09/30/2025 Agricultural Business Revenue 236,431 253,591 Agricultural Business Gross Profit 58,581 46,713 Urban Properties Revenues 144,951 137,626 Urban Properties Gross Profit 112,074 106,644 Consolidated Gross Profit 168,792 152,257 Consolidated results from Operations 42,550 353,371 Result for the Period 26,331 146,866





Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders 2,655 49,133 Non-Controlling interest 23,676 97,733





EPS (Basic) 3.75 80.73 EPS (Diluted) 3.75 74.42





Balance Sheet 09/30/2026 06/30/2026 Current Assets 1,795,428 1,930,109 Non-Current Assets 5,665,191 5,735,830 Total Assets 7,460,619 7,665,939 Current Liabilities 1,222,830 1,317,523 Non-Current Liabilities 2,932,478 3,010,464 Total Liabilities 4,155,308 4,327,987 Non-Controlling Interest 1,780,775 1,798,409 Shareholders' Equity 3,305,311 3,337,952

The Company's market capitalization as of September 30, 2026, was approximately USD 736.6 million. (70,930,830 ADS with a price per ADS of USD 10.38)

Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its first quarter of the FY 2027 Results Conference Call on Friday, November 13, 2026, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time / 12:00 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ea7JuatJSnaLlMuDlzHXww

Webinar ID: 810 9624 9792

Password: 993551

In addition, you can participate by dialing the following numbers:

Argentina: +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986 or +54 112 040 0447

Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668

US: +1 719 359 4580 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

Chile: +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848

UK: +44 330 088 5830 or +44 131 460 1196 or +44 203 481 5237 or +44 203 481 5240 or +44 208 080 6591

Investor Relations Department.

https://www.cresud.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

+5411 4323-7449

[email protected]

Follow us on Twitter: @cresudir

SOURCE Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.