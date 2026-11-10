Coherent Solutions officially launches AKTIV, a dedicated business unit focused exclusively on fitness and wellness technology. AKTIV brings together over 15 years of fitness industry experience, dedicated leadership, and global engineering capabilities to help fitness and wellness operators and equipment manufacturers compete through technology.

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Coherent Solutions officially launches AKTIV

"We know the fitness and wellness industry and the challenges operators and manufacturers face. With AKTIV, we spend less time defining what needs to be built and more time delivering solutions that improve operations, member experiences, and business performance," said Vadim Bartlov, Managing Director of AKTIV.

AKTIV builds on Coherent Solutions' established work with leading fitness companies, including Life Time, Planet Fitness, Anytime Fitness, Orangetheory, and BowFlex, backed by three decades of broader engineering experience and over 1,000 completed projects.

AKTIV's global engineering teams build connected digital platforms and applications for fitness and wellness operators and equipment manufacturers. Their work includes:

Modernizing membership management, billing, scheduling, and operational platforms

Building digital experiences that improve onboarding, engagement, coaching, and loyalty

Connecting equipment, wearables, workout data, and digital platforms

Turning member and operational data into insights, personalization, and AI-enabled capabilities

"We've partnered with fitness and wellness companies for years, and it's an industry I'm personally passionate about," said Igor Epshteyn, CEO of Coherent Solutions. "AKTIV is a natural next step, bringing that experience into a dedicated business unit backed by our global scale."

About AKTIV

AKTIV is Coherent Solutions' dedicated fitness and wellness business unit, bringing together over 15 years of industry experience and hundreds of engineers focused exclusively on the sector. AKTIV combines deep industry knowledge, connected technologies, and AI-enabled engineering to create digital ecosystems that modernize club operations, improve member experiences, and advance connected fitness for leading fitness and wellness brands.

About Coherent Solutions

Coherent Solutions is a global digital solutions engineering firm founded in 1995. With teams in 10 development centers across Europe and Latin America, the firm brings 30 years of technology expertise and industry knowledge to deliver tailored digital solutions. Partnering with high-growth scale-ups and ambitious global brands, Coherent Solutions is recognized for its commitment to quality, transparency, and innovation.

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