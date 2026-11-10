Leidos Launches Agentic AI Platform To Speed Response to Cyber Threats

UpHold Effect Agentic SOC Automation helps federal security teams move from alert overload to clear guidance and automated response while keeping human analysts in control.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) is introducing UpHold Effect Agentic SOC Automation, a capability that uses AI agents around the clock to help security operations center teams identify threats requiring immediate action amid a deluge of cyber alerts.

Why it matters

Cyber teams must be quicker to address real threats as they're countering adversaries trying to overwhelm defenses with automation and AI.

What it provides

Around-the-clock investigation: AI agents can triage alerts, gather context and assemble findings for analysts to review.

AI agents can triage alerts, gather context and assemble findings for analysts to review. Integration with existing tools: The capability is designed to work with current security technology rather than require agencies to replace their existing systems.

The capability is designed to work with current security technology rather than require agencies to replace their existing systems. Customer-controlled autonomy: Organizations decide what the AI can investigate, recommend or act on.

Organizations decide what the AI can investigate, recommend or act on. Auditable decisions: Recommendations and actions create records showing what the AI observed, concluded and proposed or did.

Recommendations and actions create records showing what the AI observed, concluded and proposed or did. Federal deployment options: A FedRAMP Class D (High) deployment option is available. The capability can also provide a pathway toward Department of War Impact Level 4 and 5 environments with appropriate government sponsorship.

How it works

UpHold Effect Agentic SOC Automation works across an organization's existing security tools to investigate alerts, gather information and recommend next steps.

Customers determine how much authority the AI receives based on their mission, risk tolerance and governance requirements.

Expert perspective

"Cyber teams need to keep pace with threats without giving up control," said Steve Hull, president of Leidos Digital. "UpHold Effect Agentic SOC Automation can take on more of the investigative workload while giving agencies the flexibility to decide when AI recommends an action and when it is allowed to act."

The big picture

Leidos combines commercial AI technology with cybersecurity experience, including operating some of the government's largest security operations centers.

The company integrates and configures the capability around each customer's mission, security environment and governance requirements.

The bottom line

UpHold Effect Agentic SOC Automation enables teams to detect and respond to threats faster, while giving analysts more time to focus on the threats that require human judgment.

About UpHold Effect

Agentic SOC Automation is a feature within UpHold Effect, Leidos' offering for agentic cyber response and part of the UpHold product suite.

UpHold Effect applies automation across areas including adversary detection, cyber deception, cloud security and threat hunting while allowing customers to set governance and operational controls.

For more information, email Leidos Digital or view this fact sheet.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with approximately 50,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Media Relations

Brandon Ver Velde

Senior Media Relations Manager

(571) 526-6257 | brandon.p.vervelde@leidos.com



UpHold Effect applies automation across areas including adversary detection, cyber deception, cloud security and threat hunting. Photo: Getty Images

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Leidos

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SOURCE: Leidos

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/leidos-launches-agentic-ai-platform-to-speed-response-to-cyber-th-1249383