Leadership appointment unifies global Go-to-Market operations as the learning technology pioneer scales past 1,700 customers with $50M growth financing from Claret Capital Partners.

LearnUpon, a leading agentic learning platform provider, today announced the promotion of Tommy Barlow to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Barlow will unify sales and customer experience under a single commercial function. This integrated structure will streamline the end-to-end customer experience and accelerate international expansion, fueled by LearnUpon's recently secured $50 million growth financing facility from Claret Capital Partners.

Barlow previously served as LearnUpon's Vice President of Global Sales, where he led growth and commercial execution. As CRO, he assumes executive ownership across new business acquisition, customer onboarding, retention, and account expansion worldwide.

A seasoned growth executive, Barlow's career spans early-stage ventures, high-growth scale-ups, and Fortune 5 tech enterprises. Prior to joining LearnUpon in 2023, he held senior commercial and revenue leadership roles at enterprise technology leaders, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Pluralsight, where he helped drive the company's commercial trajectory through its successful IPO. Throughout his tenure across both organizations, Barlow led large-scale workforce transformation initiatives and multi-market revenue growth.

"The enterprise learning market is undergoing a structural shift. The emergence of agentic AI has turned corporate learning from a passive back-office tool into an active driver of business transformation," said Brendan Noud, CEO and Co-Founder of LearnUpon. "Tommy brings a rare combination of elite enterprise pedigree and deep institutional knowledge. Having proven his ability to drive international scale across our business, he is uniquely suited to lead our unified revenue organization as we deploy our growth capital and enter this next chapter of accelerated growth."

Barlow's appointment comes during a milestone year for LearnUpon, driven by the landmark debut of its category-defining Agentic Learning Platform and the closing of a $50 million in growth financing from Claret Capital Partners. LearnUpon has earmarked this fresh capital to aggressively scale its go-to-market teams, deepen customer success architecture, and accelerate ongoing research and development into autonomous AI capabilities.

Moving beyond the administrative friction of legacy LMS platforms, LearnUpon's Agentic Learning Platform fundamentally redefines how organizations translate learning into business impact. Today, more than 1,700 organizations worldwide-including Premium Retail Services and Fidelity National Financial-rely on LearnUpon to empower humans to shape strategy, set business goals, and establish organizational guardrails, while specialized AI agents autonomously execute operational workflows and close critical enterprise capability gaps.

"Enterprise buyers don't just want software licenses; they want measurable operational outcomes from day one," said Tommy Barlow, Chief Revenue Officer at LearnUpon. "By unifying our entire commercial motion-from first outreach through onboarding, retention, and long-term expansion-we ensure our teams are held accountable to client success throughout the customer lifecycle. With our Agentic Learning Platform, the financial backing of Claret Capital Partners, and an extraordinary team deployed strategically across the world, LearnUpon is uniquely positioned to turn workforce capability into an enterprise superpower."

To support this unified customer model, LearnUpon is also realigning internal operational structures by integrating customer support directly into its product engineering ecosystem. This structural shift tightens customer feedback loops, ensuring frontline user insights immediately inform product roadmaps and upcoming AI capabilities.

In parallel with Barlow's appointment, LearnUpon has initiated an executive search for a new Vice President of Customer Experience (CX), reporting directly to Barlow.

About LearnUpon

LearnUpon's Agentic Learning Platform is the LMS of the future, built to elevate human capability in the AI era. By pairing human ingenuity with specialized AI agents, the platform automates heavy administrative workflows to deliver hyper-personalised learning experiences, empowering learning leaders to recapture energy and elevate strategic impact. For more information, visit learnupon.com.

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