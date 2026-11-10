Sicily Action S.r.l. launches Dolocal, a new brand dedicated to excursions, guided tours and local activities.

Catania, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Sicily Action S.r.l., the company behind Transfeero, is expanding its presence in the travel sector with the launch of Dolocal, a new brand dedicated to excursions, guided tours, local activities and other tourism services.

Dolocal: From Mobility to Experiences, Sicily Action Expands Its Role in Italian Tourism

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Dolocal has a clear ambition: to become Italy's leading travel operator for services and experiences, connecting travellers with local guides, professionals and tourism businesses through a dedicated platform.

Dolocal: From Mobility to Experiences, Sicily Action Expands Its Role in Italian Tourism

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Not products, but services and experiences

At the heart of Dolocal are services and experiences shaped by people's expertise, local knowledge and connections with the communities travellers visit. Excursions, guided tours, cultural activities, food and wine experiences, nature-based itineraries and less conventional proposals help travellers explore destinations beyond their best-known attractions.

This distinction is one of Dolocal's founding principles. An experience is a service rooted in specific people, skills and places, capable of turning time spent in a destination into a personal and lasting memory. Dolocal makes these experiences easier to find and book, while creating new opportunities for local guides and tourism operators to increase their visibility and grow their businesses.

From arrival to discovery

Dolocal marks a natural evolution of the journey Sicily Action began with Transfeero. While Transfeero supports travellers as they move between places, Dolocal helps them experience what awaits at their destination. The two brands remain distinct while sharing the same vision: to make travel simpler, more reliable and more complete.

Through Dolocal, Sicily Action aims to build an ecosystem that supports travellers at different stages of their journey, connecting mobility with the discovery of local destinations.

An Italian project with an international vision

Dolocal has launched in Sicily and is expanding across Italy, regions with a rich cultural, natural, culinary and wine heritage. The brand's longer-term ambition is to expand internationally.

Its offering includes both well-known experiences and less conventional activities: places beyond traditional tourist routes, local traditions, skills passed down through generations and experiences that reflect the character of each destination.

The Dolocal platform also serves guides, businesses and local professionals looking to present their services to a wider audience. Its model focuses on the value of each experience, the professionalism of its operators and their connection with the local area.

Dolocal aims to make tourism services that are often fragmented or underrepresented more accessible, creating a simple and reliable meeting point between travellers and local providers.

New opportunities for local operators

Dolocal has also been created to support the growth of businesses and professionals working in local communities every day.

Tour guides, excursion organisers, tourism professionals and local businesses can showcase their experiences to new travellers, manage their offerings and increase the visibility of their services through the platform.

Sicily Action is developing Dolocal by combining technology with local knowledge. The platform simplifies search and booking, while the value of each experience continues to come from the people who conceive, organise and deliver it.

Local operators are an essential part of Dolocal and of the way each destination is presented and experienced.

About Sicily Action

Sicily Action is an Italian company operating in the travel sector and the company behind Transfeero, an international platform specialising in private transfers. Through technology, operational expertise and an internationally focused growth strategy, Sicily Action develops services designed to simplify travel and respond to travellers' evolving needs.

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