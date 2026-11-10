WhalesBot Launches Pubbo: AI Companion Robot for US Kids

SHANGHAI, CN / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / WhalesBot, a global leader in AI and educational robotics, today officially announced the launch of Pubbo, an interactive AI companion robot created specifically for American families and children aged 3 to 11. Designed to transform passive screen consumption into active cognitive discovery, Pubbo combines real-time conversational AI, computer vision, generative artwork creation, and interactive STEM learning into an approachable physical companion.

Following extensive research and development in child-centric hardware, Pubbo is now available for purchase in the United States through its official platform at pubbo.ai.

Introducing Pubbo: An AI Companion Robot for Kids

Pubbo represents a shift in how children interact with modern technology. Rather than acting as a static teaching device or a repetitive electronic toy, Pubbo is an active, responsive companion that listens, understands, and grows alongside young learners.

Designed for children between 3 and 11 years old, Pubbo features dynamic real-time digital expressions on an intuitive 3.5-inch touch screen, high-definition computer vision, multi-zone touch sensitivity, and dual-microphone arrays. Built with soft, non-toxic, and impact-resistant PC+ABS materials, Pubbo brings cutting-edge artificial intelligence into the home in a safe, wholesome, and tactile format.

At its core, Pubbo addresses a key priority for modern parents: replacing passive screen scrolling with meaningful, hands-on technology engagement. Through its integrated AI capabilities, Pubbo naturally sparks curiosity while maintaining enterprise-grade safety and child privacy standards.

Bringing AI Interaction and Creative Learning Together

Unlike traditional smart voice assistants that simply deliver direct answers, Pubbo engages children through interactive dialogue, visual discovery, and physical movement.

Pubbo introduces a holistic multi-modal learning experience:

Conversational Dialogue & Natural Voice AI: Children can converse naturally with Pubbo about science, daily life, or bedtime stories. Pubbo dynamically adapts its vocabulary and tone to match the child's developmental age.

Children can converse naturally with Pubbo about science, daily life, or bedtime stories. Pubbo dynamically adapts its vocabulary and tone to match the child's developmental age. Computer Vision & Object Recognition: Utilizing its onboard 5MP smart camera, Pubbo recognizes objects, toys, colors, and hand-drawn pictures in real time, turning living rooms into interactive exploration spaces.

Utilizing its onboard 5MP smart camera, Pubbo recognizes objects, toys, colors, and hand-drawn pictures in real time, turning living rooms into interactive exploration spaces. Voice-to-Image & Sketch-to-Art Generation: Children can speak their imaginative ideas aloud or present basic hand-drawn paper sketches to Pubbo, watching the AI transform their initial concepts into vibrant digital artwork on screen.

Children can speak their imaginative ideas aloud or present basic hand-drawn paper sketches to Pubbo, watching the AI transform their initial concepts into vibrant digital artwork on screen. Interactive Create Lab (App Modes): Connected via the Pubbo App, children unlock multiple interaction modes-including Remote Control, Challenge Quests, Invention & Creation, and Visual Free Coding-allowing them to program physical robot behaviors, lights, sounds, and motion.

More Than a Toy: Encouraging Exploration Through Play

Pubbo's core philosophy is built on four fundamental dimensions of creativity: Imagination, Expression, Exploration, and Design. By fusing generative AI with hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) learning, Pubbo turns everyday play into an ongoing educational journey.

Rather than giving rigid instructions, Pubbo invites open-ended problem solving. Through level-based coding quests, multi-touch sensor interactions, and science Q&A challenges, children learn computational thinking, cause-and-effect reasoning, and creative confidence.

By actively guiding kids to ask "Why?" and "What happens if we try this?", Pubbo encourages children to test out their own ideas, iterate through trial and error, and take pride in their original creations.

Pubbo Is Now Available in the United States

Pubbo is officially available for order in the United States. Customers can explore comprehensive product details, live interactive video demonstrations, and direct purchasing options on the official brand website:

Official Website: https://pubbo.ai/

Pubbo Product Page: https://pubbo.ai/products/pubbo

Pubbo includes USB-C fast charging support, full access to the Pubbo App (available on iOS and Android), and continuous Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates featuring new seasonal games, STEM missions, and AI capabilities.

About WhalesBot

Founded in 2018, WhalesBot is a globally recognized pioneer in robotics, programming tools, and AI learning systems. Driven by the mission to empower the next generation through hands-on technology, WhalesBot bridges hardware innovation, software development, and STEM curriculum into cohesive educational solutions.

WhalesBot operates across 81+ countries, partnering with over 30,000 schools and 20,000 educational institutions worldwide. Expanding from its leadership in educational robotics and international STEM competitions, WhalesBot created Pubbo to bring its deep hardware and pedagogical expertise directly into the home-delivering warm, creative, and inspiring AI companionship for families everywhere.

Media Contact

Organization: Shanghai WhalesBot Robotics Co., Ltd.

Contact Person Name: Shenleyan (Shen Leyan)

Website: https://www.whalesbot.com/

Email: shenleyan@whalesbot.com

Contact Number: +8615021234738

Address: No. 188 Zixu Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, China

City: Shanghai

State: shanghai

Country: China

SOURCE: WhalesBot

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/whalesbot-launches-pubbo-ai-companion-robot-for-us-kids-1249335