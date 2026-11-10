As AI Threats Surge, Daylight Raises $80M Led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives

With $120 million raised and customers including the world's leading Fortune 500 companies, Daylight combines frontier AI with top security engineers to detect and contain threats up to 10 times faster while reducing the need for larger security teams.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Daylight, which combines AI agents with human security experts to detect, investigate, and respond to cyber threats, today announced an $80 million Series B led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, with existing investors Bain Capital, Craft Ventures, Vintage Partners, and Maple Capital. The round brings Daylight's total funding to $120 million. Daylight's revenue has surged more than 40x over the past year, fueled by rapidly growing demand from Fortune 500 enterprises and leading AI-native companies. Its customer base includes Lovable, LastPass, Rogo, dLocal, and Miro.

October's wave of cyber incidents, dubbed "Black October," stretched incident response teams already under pressure from increasingly complex security threats. As organizations turn to AI to help manage these mounting demands, the technology isn't necessarily easing the burden. A July 2026 ISC2 survey found that 65% of cybersecurity professionals using AI now spend more time determining whether to trust its recommendations than they did a year ago, while 63% spend more time verifying its outputs.

The challenge goes beyond AI adoption. Companies also struggle to find security services that fit their specific needs. Traditional managed security providers offer rigid, one-size-fits-all services, while standalone AI tools often leave companies managing yet another system. Some organizations want to outsource security operations entirely, while others have internal teams and want to retain control over their detections and processes. As a result, enterprises are left piecing together multiple vendors for detection and response, threat hunting, phishing, data protection, and security data management.

Daylight brings these capabilities together through a flexible service model that combines AI automation with some of the world's top security engineering talent, expertise that most companies struggle to recruit and retain. Its AI-native platform and security engineers continuously build, run, and customize AI agents to each customer's systems, workflows, risks, and priorities. The agents handle day-to-day security operations, while engineers focus on decisions requiring human judgment. Customers can choose how the service is delivered, whether fully managed, co-managed alongside their internal teams, or supported by forward-deployed engineers.

Daylight detects threats in seconds and responds to and contains them within minutes, up to 10 times faster than traditional managed security providers. Customers can run leaner security teams without sacrificing the expertise needed to protect their businesses, as AI agents take on routine operations and experienced security engineers handle complex decisions. Through Aura, Daylight's AI-native platform, customers can also investigate their security environment using natural language, access their security data in a centralized data lake, and manage their security operations from one place.

Daylight's coverage also extends to the AI platforms enterprises use themselves, protecting against AI-native risks like prompt injection, risky MCPs, and unusual AI-driven activity. Those detections run through Daylight's full MDR workflow, where AI activity is investigated alongside identity, endpoint, cloud, SaaS, and business context. The capability is already in use by enterprise customers, including Miro.

"The future of security operations won't be defined by how many people a company can deploy, but by how effectively AI agents can take on increasingly complex security work," said Hagai Shapira, co-founder and CEO of Daylight. "As these agents become more capable, they'll fundamentally change how threats are detected, investigated, and contained, with expert security engineers implementing, governing, and continuously improving their operations. At Daylight, we're already bringing this vision to life through an agent-native model that combines the speed and scale of AI with the judgment and oversight of human experts. We're building the foundation for a new era of security operations."

"Cybersecurity remains a top priority for enterprises of all sizes, and we see a significant opportunity for agentic technologies to transform how security outcomes are delivered," said Irit Kahan, Managing Director and Global Head of Cyber Security Investing within Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. "By scaling human expertise with agentic technology, Daylight has the potential to enable organizations to respond at machine speed, with greater accuracy and at scale."

George Foster, Investor within Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives added, "Daylight continues to drive innovation in this space, scaling high-level security expertise through the use of agentic technology. We believe this combination positions the company to have the potential to become a leader in the next-generation of cybersecurity."

Daylight was founded by Hagai Shapira and Eldad Rudich, who first met while serving in an elite Israeli military intelligence unit. Shapira was an early product leader at cybersecurity unicorn Torq, where he worked closely with enterprise security teams, while Rudich was Torq's first employee and VP of R&D, building its core platform and engineering organization from the ground up. Daylight will use the new funding to expand its U.S. presence, enter markets across EMEA and APAC, grow its security engineering and technology teams, and accelerate development of its AI-native security platform.

About Daylight

Daylight combines an AI-native security platform with human security expertise to detect, investigate, and respond to cyber threats. Its agents and security engineers work within each customer's environment, adapting to their systems, workflows, and priorities to deliver security operations that fit how their teams work. Customers can choose a fully managed, co-managed, or forward-deployed model, scaling security operations without taking on more tools or operational overhead. To date, Daylight has raised $120 million from Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Bain Capital, Craft Ventures, Vintage Partners, Maple Capital, and angel investors including the founders of Wiz, Cyera, EON, and Armis.



Learn more at daylight.ai

About Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $706 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has approximately $4.1 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of September 30, 2026. Since 2003, Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives has invested in companies led by visionary founders and CEOs. Total Assets Managed across Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Growth Equity platform totals more than $23 billion. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE: Daylight

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/as-ai-threats-surge-daylight-raises-80m-led-by-goldman-sachs-alte-1249257