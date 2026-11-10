



TOKYO, Nov 10, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) has been selected for induction into the Wheelchair Tennis Hall of Champions(*1), a recognition program launched this year by World Tennis.The Wheelchair Tennis Hall of Champions is a digital platform celebrating the athletes, coaches, stakeholders, and organizations who have contributed to the sport's growth. NEC has been honored as a Contributor in recognition of more than three decades of commitment to wheelchair tennis and its contributions to the sport's advancement.An induction ceremony took place on the eve of the NEC Wheelchair Singles Finals(*2), which are being held in Barcelona, Spain, from November 9 to 15. Chris Jackson, NEC Corporation Senior Vice President and NEC Europe President & CEO, accepted this honor on behalf of NEC.The partnership between NEC and World Tennis has endured since NEC first began sponsoring the Wheelchair Tennis Tour in 1992. Today, through its partnership with wheelchair tennis legend Shingo Kunieda, its support of parasports, and other initiatives, NEC remains committed to promoting the growth and visibility of wheelchair tennis.Reasons for selecting NECWorld Tennis selected NEC for this honor in recognition of its roles in promoting wheelchair tennis, including those listed below.- Making outstanding contributions to wheelchair tennis- Playing a pivotal role in shaping the history and growth of wheelchair tennis- Providing enduring leadership and dedication while creating a legacy for future generations- Inspiring and creating a lasting impact on people of all agesDavid Haggerty, World Tennis President, said:"As wheelchair tennis celebrates its 50th anniversary, we are delighted to welcome NEC into the Wheelchair Tennis Hall of Champions in the Contributor category. For more than 30 years, NEC has supported wheelchair tennis and made a significant contribution to the development of the sport. Its long-standing leadership and commitment have played an important role in supporting the growth of wheelchair tennis and creating opportunities for many athletes and others involved in the sport. NEC has been an integral part of the history and development of wheelchair tennis, and we are proud to recognize its achievements and enduring contribution to the sport."Chris Jackson, NEC Europe Ltd. President & CEO, said:"Thank you for selecting NEC for the World Tennis Wheelchair Hall of Champions. And congratulations to wheelchair tennis on reaching the major milestone of its 50th anniversary. For more than 30 years, NEC has championed wheelchair tennis. The way the players believe in their own potential and keep taking on challenges has taught us a great deal. NEC, too, aims to build a society where everyone can pursue their dreams and embrace new challenges. We see this honor as a reflection of our connections with everyone who has shared this journey with us over the years. NEC will continue to champion wheelchair tennis and work alongside everyone involved in the sport."(*1) Wheelchair Tennis Hall of ChampionsA recognition program launched by World Tennis in 2026 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of wheelchair tennis. The Wheelchair Tennis Hall of Champions honors players, coaches, stakeholders, organizations, and other contributors whose achievements and dedication have helped shape the sport's history and advance its growth.'(*2) NEC Wheelchair Singles FinalsThis year-end championship for wheelchair tennis (singles) is held around November every year. The top eight players in the men's, women's, and quad categories are eligible to participate and compete for prestigious titles. NEC has supported this event since the first tournament was held in 1994. In 2026, this tournament was renamed from the NEC Wheelchair Singles Masters to the NEC Wheelchair Singles Finals.About NEC's Wheelchair Tennis SponsorshipURL: https://www.nec.com/en/global/ad/wheelchairtennis/index.htmlAbout NECThe NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group's approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society.For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.