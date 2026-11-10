Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Cell Counting Market Outlook 2031: USD 17.71 Billion Opportunity as Automation and Advanced Cell Analysis Technologies Gain Traction, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Cell Counting Market Outlook 2031: USD 17.71 Billion Opportunity as Automation and Advanced Cell Analysis Technologies Gain Traction, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell counting market is estimated to grow from USD 12.39 billion in 2026 to USD 17.71 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period (2026-2031). Rising demand for precision diagnostics, increasing adoption of automated cell analysis systems, and expanding cell and gene therapy manufacturing are supporting market growth. The growing use of real-time viable cell density monitoring in bioprocessing is also creating opportunities for instrument and consumable manufacturers.

The market is benefiting from the increasing need for accurate and reproducible cell measurements across pharmaceutical research, clinical diagnostics, and biopharmaceutical production. Laboratories are adopting high-throughput flow cytometry, automated hematology analyzers, and image-based cell counters to improve testing efficiency and reduce manual variability. At the same time, the expansion of single-use bioprocessing and regenerative medicine is increasing demand for reliable cell viability and concentration monitoring. However, the high acquisition and maintenance costs of advanced systems, along with shortages of skilled technicians in some regions, continue to influence adoption.

Cell Counting Market Share by Region

North America accounted for the largest regional share of the cell counting market, representing 39.20% of revenue in 2025. Its established biopharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure, substantial research activity, and early adoption of advanced flow cytometry and automated laboratory systems support its leading position.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market through 2031. Investments in cell and gene therapy manufacturing, expanding pharmaceutical production capabilities, and increasing adoption of automated laboratory technologies are supporting regional growth. Government initiatives to strengthen domestic biopharmaceutical industries and research infrastructure are further contributing to demand.

"Cell counting is becoming increasingly important as pharmaceutical research, clinical diagnostics, and cell therapy manufacturing require more accurate and consistent measurements. The adoption of automated and image-based technologies is creating opportunities for suppliers, while instrument costs and the need for skilled operators remain important considerations," says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

Cell Counting Market Trends & Forecast

Automation Raises Expectations for Laboratory Throughput and Accuracy

Laboratories are increasingly adopting automated hematology analyzers and high-throughput flow cytometry systems to improve testing capacity and reduce operator-dependent variability. These technologies support faster processing of samples and more consistent measurements across research and clinical workflows. Automation is also helping hospitals and diagnostic laboratories manage growing testing volumes while improving operational efficiency. As laboratories modernize their infrastructure, demand for integrated instruments and analytical software is expected to increase.

Cell Therapy Expansion Strengthens Demand for Viability Monitoring

The expansion of cell and gene therapy development is increasing the need for accurate cell concentration and viability measurements throughout manufacturing. Cell counting plays an important role in monitoring culture conditions, supporting process consistency, and assessing product quality. The growing adoption of single-use bioreactors and intensified bioprocessing is further encouraging the use of real-time monitoring solutions. These requirements are creating opportunities for manufacturers offering instruments and consumables designed for specialized bioprocess workflows.

AI-Based Imaging and Microfluidics Broaden Technology Applications

Advances in image-based cytometry and microfluidic platforms are expanding the range of cell counting applications. AI-assisted image analysis can help identify cells, assess morphology, and reduce subjectivity in manual counting workflows. Microfluidic devices are also attracting interest because they can support rapid analysis using smaller sample volumes. These technologies are broadening access to cell measurement capabilities across research laboratories, clinical settings, and decentralized testing environments.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/cell-counting-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Cell Counting Market Segmentation Overview

The cell counting market is segmented by product type, application, end user, technology, and geography.

By Product Type Instruments Spectrophotometers Flow Cytometers Hematology Analyzers Automated Cell Counters Image-Based Cell Counters Impedance Cell Counters Microfluidic Chip Counters Consumables Media, Sera, and Reagents Assay Kits Others

By Application Research Cancer Research Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Immunology and Infectious Disease Drug Discovery and Toxicology Clinical and Diagnostic Hematology Diagnostics Point-of-Care Testing Industrial and Bioprocess Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Food and Beverage Quality Control Environmental Monitoring

By End User Hospitals and Clinical Laboratories Research and Academic Institutes Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) Other Industrial Laboratories

By Technology Flow Cytometry Image-Based Cytometry Spectrophotometry Impedance (Coulter Principle) Microfluidics and Lab-on-Chip

By Geography North America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South America



For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cell-counting-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Cell Counting Market Competitive Outlook

The cell counting market has a moderately concentrated competitive landscape, with established life sciences and diagnostics companies competing through instrument portfolios, consumables, software capabilities, and global distribution networks. Market participants are focusing on automated analysis, improved measurement accuracy, and integration with laboratory and bioprocess workflows to strengthen their market positions.

Technological innovation and strategic partnerships are shaping competitive activity. Manufacturers are developing image-based systems, advanced flow cytometry platforms, and integrated automation solutions to address increasingly specialized research and manufacturing requirements. The growing importance of cell therapy and biopharmaceutical production is also encouraging suppliers to offer solutions that support quality control, process monitoring, and reproducible results.

Cell Counting Industry Leaders

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter)

Explore Trending Reports from Mordor Intelligence

Vitrectomy Devices Market Size

The Vitrectomy Devices Market is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2026 to USD 2.51 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.72%, supported by the rising prevalence of retinal disorders, increasing demand for vitreoretinal surgeries, and advancements in ophthalmic surgical technologies.

Bone Densitometry Systems Market Share

The Bone Densitometry Systems Market is projected to expand from USD 309.34 million in 2026 to USD 385.99 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.53%, driven by the growing prevalence of osteoporosis, an aging population, and increasing demand for early diagnosis and bone health monitoring.

Doppler Ultrasound Systems Market Analysis

The Global Doppler Ultrasound Systems Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, supported by rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic imaging, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and vascular disorders, and technological advancements in ultrasound systems.

China Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Trends

The China Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market is projected to grow from USD 806.76 million in 2025 to USD 1,812.27 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.57%, driven by the rising burden of diabetes, increasing adoption of continuous glucose monitoring technologies, and growing emphasis on real-time glucose tracking.

Europe Dental Implants Market Growth

The Europe Dental Implants Market is expected to increase from USD 2.21 billion in 2026 to USD 3.17 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.43%, supported by rising demand for restorative dental procedures, growing awareness of oral health, and advancements in implant materials and treatment technologies.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.com.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cell-counting-market-outlook-2031-usd-17-71-billion-opportunity-as-automation-and-advanced-cell-analysis-technologies-gain-traction-reports-mordor-intelligence-302934809.html