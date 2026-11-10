Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Minnova Corp. (TSXV: MCI) (OTC Pink: AGRDF) ("Minnova" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is evaluating a small-scale open pit bulk sample program at its 100%-owned PL Gold Mine in central Manitoba to test near-surface mineralisation for potential toll milling or direct sale of mineralised material options.

This evaluation builds on the October 14, 2026 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), which outlines a phased restart using on-site processing, with initial production from high-grade open pits and underground mining commencing from mid-2028. The PEA reports a plant head grade of 4.9 g/t Au in 2028-2029. Its results relate to that development scenario and do not, by themselves, establish the economic viability of the proposed bulk sample, toll milling, or direct sale of mineralised material options.

Potential toll milling would involve processing mineralised material at a third-party mill under a processing arrangement. A potential direct sale arrangement would involve the sale and shipment of mineralised material to a suitable third-party purchaser for off-site processing. Each alternative would require evaluation of material specifications, metallurgical suitability, transportation, processing or purchase terms, and settlement arrangements.

Program Objectives and Strategic Rationale

Minnova is evaluating a targeted open-pit bulk sampling programme at its PL Gold Project to advance technical understanding of near-surface mineralisation and assess potential third-party processing or mineralised material sales opportunities.

The proposed programme would focus on three principal objectives:

Geological, Mining and Metallurgical Validation: Evaluate local resource model grades, mining dilution, ore losses, grade control performance, and metallurgical characteristics through controlled extraction, representative sampling, and reconciliation. The results would inform the technical assumptions and mine planning parameters being assessed as part of the ongoing Pre-Feasibility Study.

Third-Party Processing and Commercial Evaluation: Assess the technical and commercial feasibility of processing mineralised material at third-party facilities or selling material to a suitable purchaser for off-site processing. The evaluation would consider metallurgical compatibility, processing capacity, transportation logistics, commercial terms, recoveries, and settlement arrangements.

Potential Early Revenue and Project De-Risking: Evaluate whether the proposed programme could generate positive net proceeds while providing technical information to support the PFS and subsequent project development decisions. Any potential financial benefit would depend on the results of detailed technical and economic evaluations, regulatory approvals, and commercially acceptable third-party arrangements.

The proposed programme is not included as a separate economic scenario in the October 2026 PEA, and its technical or economic viability has not yet been established.

President and CEO Gorden Glenn commented:

"The proposed bulk sampling programme represents a disciplined opportunity to advance the technical understanding of our near-surface gold mineralisation while evaluating potential third-party processing and early revenue opportunities.

Our primary objective is to obtain practical mining, grade reconciliation and metallurgical information that can strengthen the ongoing Pre-Feasibility Study and support future project development decisions. At the same time, we intend to evaluate whether commercially viable toll milling or mineralised material sales arrangements could provide an opportunity to generate revenue ahead of commissioning our on-site processing facilities.

The programme remains subject to technical and economic evaluation, regulatory approvals and suitable commercial arrangements. We believe this approach is consistent with our strategy of progressively de-risking the PL Gold Project while maintaining capital discipline."

Permitting, Technical & Economic Cautions

The initiative depends on engineering, metallurgical testing, third-party agreements, financing, and provincial permits, as existing Environment Act Licence No. 1207E covers underground work only. Under Manitoba's Mines and Minerals Act, the removal of a bulk sample of at least 500 tonnes for testing falls within the definition of an advanced exploration project, and the legal classification of the proposed activity must be confirmed with provincial authorities, particularly if extracted material is intended for commercial sale. The Company has applied for casual quarry permits for overburden and rock and is seeking written regulatory clarification from provincial authorities regarding permissible bulk sample quantities and extraction methods, applicable advanced exploration, mining, and environmental approvals (including open pit dewatering and water release), whether commercial sale of extracted material is permitted under the proposed authorisations, and requirements for environmental management, rehabilitation, financial assurance, and Indigenous consultation.

No production decision has been made. Readers are cautioned that the October 14, 2026 PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources (consisting of open-pit and underground Inferred resources scheduled within the PEA mine plan) that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not demonstrate economic viability. Any decision to proceed with the bulk sample would not be based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and, as a result, there is increased uncertainty and a higher risk of economic and technical failure.

Qualified Person

Nicholas Ross King, BSc (Hons) Geology, GDE Mining Engineering, Pr.Sci Nat., an independent consultant to the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About Minnova Corp.

Minnova Corp. is advancing the restart of its 100%-owned PL Gold Mine in Manitoba's Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, anchored by existing infrastructure including a 1,000 tpd processing plant and an underground mining permit (Environment Act Licence 1207E).

The October 2026 PEA outlines a phased open-pit and underground development plan over a 10-year mine life (2028-2037), targeting initial high-grade open-pit production and processing expansions to 2,000 tpd by 2029. At a base case of US$3,000/oz gold, the PEA projects an after-tax NPV (5%) of US$180.6 million, an 111% IRR, 0.7-year payback, US$53.4 million pre-production capital, and 621,500 ounces of recovered gold.

The project resource base from the September 10, 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate comprises:

Measured & Indicated: 3,757,026 tonnes grading 4.98 g/t Au for 601,158 ounces (2,632,038 Measured tonnes at 5.20 g/t Au for 440,178 ounces; 1,124,989 Indicated tonnes at 4.45 g/t Au for 160,980 ounces).

Inferred: 1,667,132 tonnes grading 3.78 g/t Au for 202,810 ounces.

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not demonstrate economic viability. The PEA is preliminary in nature, incorporates speculative Inferred Mineral Resources, and carries no certainty of realization.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which are based on the opinions and estimates of management and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the mining industry (including operational risks in exploration development and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainties involved in the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits, resources or reserves; the uncertainty of resource and reserve estimates and the ability to economically exploit resources and reserves; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; the uncertainty surrounding the ability of Minnova to obtain all permits, consents or authorizations required for its operations and activities, including written regulatory clarifications and approvals for bulk sampling and commercial material sales; and health and safety and environmental risks), the risk of commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, the ability of Minnova to fund the capital and operating expenses necessary to achieve the business objectives of Minnova, the uncertainty associated with commercial negotiations and negotiating with foreign governments, risks associated with international business activities, as well as those risks described in public disclosure documents filed by Minnova, the evaluation, design, and potential execution of a small-scale open pit bulk sample program, potential toll milling or direct sale of mineralised material arrangements with third-party facilities, metallurgical and grade reconciliation outcomes, and the phased restart plans outlined in the October 14, 2026 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, prospective investors in securities of Minnova should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Statements in relation to "resources" and "reserves" are deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described can be profitably produced in the future. Readers are cautioned that the October 14, 2026 PEA is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not demonstrate economic viability.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of risks, uncertainties and other factors are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in any other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES

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