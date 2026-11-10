European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) certification confirms Pangiam Threat Detection meets the ECAC/EU Automated Prohibited Items Detection System (APIDS) Standard 1 with SureScan Corporation's DETECT 1000 CT screening system

The European certification builds on the Dutch national approval BigBear.ai announced in July 2026 for the same screening configuration

Aviation security authorities across ECAC's 44 member states use the certification as a common reference when approving screening equipment for their airports

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a specialized security and defense technology company providing mission-ready AI, today announced that Pangiam Threat Detection has received European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) certification for automated prohibited items detection in airport cabin baggage screening, in a configuration with SureScan Corporation's DETECT 1000 CT screening system. The certification confirms compliance with ECAC/EU Automated Prohibited Items Detection System (APIDS) Standard 1 performance requirements and adds the configuration to ECAC's list of approved systems, which aviation security authorities across ECAC member states use as a common reference when approving equipment for their airports.

The certification makes Pangiam Threat Detection one of only two third-party software solutions on ECAC's APIDS list, alongside systems developed by screening equipment manufacturers.

"Screening officers need automation they can rely on, and that reliance has to be earned through independent testing," said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai. "Since July, Pangiam Threat Detection has cleared both a national and a Europe-wide benchmark, and we intend to keep that momentum going with additional certification bodies and equipment manufacturers."

Pangiam Threat Detection is BigBear.ai's AI-enabled screening platform for aviation security operations. The platform analyzes 3D CT scans of cabin baggage in near real time, flagging potential prohibited items for security officers and supervisors. The system has been honed to meet operators' needs with rapid decision resolution, demanding system resilience, and threat item analytics. Smart device-hosted user interfaces enhance decision-making, support remote security management, and enable incident escalation, training, and audit.

Pangiam Threat Detection has been extensively trialed including 24/7 deployment at enterprise level at a major European airport.

ECAC certification extends the Dutch national approval BigBear.ai announced in July 2026, which applied only in the Netherlands, and serves as a benchmark for other jurisdictions that follow ECAC/EU standards.

The certification builds on BigBear.ai's work integrating Pangiam Threat Detection with modern CT screening infrastructure and airport security workflows, supporting officers and supervisors as screening operations become more automated and operationally demanding. It is also the next milestone in the series of tests BigBear.ai is undertaking with various certification bodies and a range of OEMs.

To learn more about Pangiam Threat Detection, visit: https://bigbear.ai/solutions/computer-vision-and-digital-identity/pangiam-threat-detection/

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a specialized security and defense technology company providing mission-ready AI. Focused on National Security and Trade Travel, we build and deploy AI-powered technology, solutions, and services to deliver enduring strategic advantage for the United States, its allies and partners, and critical industries. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai.

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