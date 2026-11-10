EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

International Companies Present at the Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference, November 12



10.11.2026 / 20:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Lineup Spans Semiconductors, Insurance, Telecommunications, Energy, Autos, Travel, Biopharma, Silver and Online Marketplaces Management Teams From Asia, Europe and Australia Present Live and Take Investor Questions NEW YORK, NY - November 10, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. invites investors to the Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference, a B2i Digital Featured Conference, taking place on Thursday, November 12, 2026, and hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences in partnership with Deutsche Bank. As the Official Marketing Partner, B2i Digital brings the conference and every presenting company to 1,200+ news, broadcast and trade outlets with a 330 million+ monthly audience, and a community of 1.7 million+ investors and market participants. Event details and presenting company profiles: https://b2idigital.com/otc-market-nov-12th-deutsche-bank-virtual-investor-conference-b2i-featured-conference Register at https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/experience/OTCMarketsGroupInc/4814904/4935899/deutsche-bank-adr-virtual-investor-conference The conference brings international companies with American and Global Depositary Receipt programs, listed on the NYSE or Nasdaq or quoted on OTC Markets, in front of U.S. and global investors for a full day of live presentations. Each company presents live for 30 minutes with audience Q&A. Replays will be available on the B2i Digital and OTC Markets YouTube channels. "Earlier in my banking career, I worked as a VP at Deutsche Bank, or DB, as we called ourselves internally. It's nice to revisit those memories and support Virtual Investor Conferences and DB. On November 12, please join us, listen to some interesting companies and ask your questions. You will find all the replays on our YouTube channel," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital, Inc. Presenting Companies as of November 10, 2026 (subject to change): Thursday, November 12 8:00 AM ET: Lotus Technology Inc. 8:30 AM ET: Viomi Technology Co. Ltd. 9:00 AM ET: HUTCHMED (China) Limited 9:30 AM ET: First Pacific Company Ltd. 10:00 AM ET: Infineon Technologies AG 10:30 AM ET: trivago N.V. 11:00 AM ET: Swiss Re Group 11:30 AM ET: Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd. 12:00 PM ET: Continental AG 12:30 PM ET: Repsol, S.A. 1:00 PM ET: Einride AB 1:30 PM ET: Telstra Group Limited 2:00 PM ET: Andean Silver Ltd. 2:30 PM ET: Freelancer Limited Presenting company summaries: Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China and is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. Viomi Technology Co. Ltd. has the mission "AI for Better Water," using AI technology to provide better drinking water solutions for households worldwide. HUTCHMED (China) Limited is an innovative, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. First Pacific Company Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company with investments located in Asia-Pacific. Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader, shaping high-growth markets with advanced solutions. trivago N.V. is a leading global hotel search and price comparison platform, and one of the most recognized travel brands in the world. Swiss Re Group is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance, and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer. Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd. is a clinical stage radiotherapeutics company developing a platform of innovative radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Continental AG is among the leading automotive suppliers worldwide, supplying brake systems and systems and components for powertrains and chassis. Repsol, S.A. is a global multi-energy company focused on providing energy solutions that support people's everyday needs and contribute to society's progress. Einride AB is a technology company, founded in 2016, that develops and operates digital, electric and autonomous freight solutions. Telstra Group Limited is Australia's leading telecommunications company, offering a full range of services and competing in all telecommunications markets in Australia. Andean Silver Ltd. is an Australian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Bayo project. Freelancer Limited operates three core businesses: Freelancer.com, Escrow.com and Loadshift. Throughout the year, Virtual Investor Conferences feature public companies from exchanges worldwide, including NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX, LSE, and the OTC Markets. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property. About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Its B2i Digital Media Network (https://b2idigital.com/media-network) spans 1,200+ news, broadcast, and trade outlets with a 330 million+ combined monthly audience, plus 1.7 million+ followers, 77,000 opt-in email subscribers, and a rolodex of 235,000+ capital markets contacts. That reach gets clients seen; its conferences put them in the room with investors. The Capital Markets Matchmaker? takes every story From Marketing to Meetings?. B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City. Discover more Featured Companies, Featured Experts, and upcoming Featured Conferences at b2idigital.com. B2i Digital Contact Information David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc B2i Digital Social Media https://www.linkedin.com/company/b2i-digital

https://x.com/b2idigital

https://www.facebook.com/b2idigital

https://www.instagram.com/b2i_digital/

https://www.youtube.com/@b2idigital

https://www.tiktok.com/@b2idigital

https://stocktwits.com/B2iDigital

https://www.reddit.com/user/b2idigital/

https://www.threads.net/@davidshapironyc

https://www.pinterest.com/b2idigital About Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences is the proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet directly with investors online. VIC offers companies efficient access to a broad investor audience through live presentations, Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings. Investors benefit from direct access to executive management teams and the ability to view presentations live or on demand. Virtual Investor Conferences Contact Information OTC Markets Group Inc.

Virtual Investor Conferences

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

info@virtualinvestorconferences.com Disclosure & Disclaimer B2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of the Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference. B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of Virtual Investor Conferences and is not authorized to represent or act on behalf of Virtual Investor Conferences, in any capacity. Virtual Investor Conferences has not reviewed and approved the content contained on the b2idigital.com website. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.





10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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