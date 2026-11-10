New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Symposium Capital - an investment fund focused on wine, art, and comic books - along with Hart David Hart, a fine wine auction house, hosted a special event focused on collecting and investing in fine French wines at the Flyfish Club in downtown NYC. Morgan Miller, Managing Partner of Symposium Capital, brought together the masterclass and the team that explored the art of collecting and investing in fine French wines for a select group of the club's members. Flyfish Club is a members-only social club on Manhattan's Lower East Side built around culinary and social experiences. Hart Davis Hart Auction Co. provided wines for the evening from legendary producers including Chateau Haut-Brion, Chateau Lynch-Bages, and Jean-Louis Chave, and their auction expert Amanda Opromolla spoke to attendees about the current state of the wine market.





Symposium Capital hosted a special event focused on collecting and investing in fine French wines at the Flyfish Club in downtown NYC.



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Symposium Capital and its team members, including wine expert and collection consultant Jonathan Katz, shared their extensive knowledge while members experienced a curated tasting journey designed by Symposium Capital's Morgan Miller and Yule Georgieva along with Hart Davis Hart's Amanda Opromolla and Kyle Fountaine, traversing Burgundy, Bordeaux, and the Rhône. Attendees learned the main factors driving collectibility and investment value, as well as how to build their own repertoire, and tasted wines from some of the most respected producers in the business. Amanda Opromolla is the Events Director, AVP of Hart Davis Hart, and brings nearly a decade of experience in the fine wine auction industry. She has built a reputation for curating exceptional client experiences and executing high-impact events. Kyle Fountaine serves as a Client Advisor and Wine Specialist with Hart Davis Hart. Prior to HDH, he managed Michelin Star and Bib Gourmand restaurants, where he spent years developing a strong foundation in wine, service management, and client support.

"Symposium Capital's investment thesis is built around a genuine appreciation of the assets we acquire. The non-pecuniary value that collectors assign to tangible assets like wine is what makes them not only collectible, but investible, as that value captures something more than financial worth. As passionate collectors ourselves, we love to bring people together around these assets and facilitate opportunities to learn more about them. You cannot buy true insider access in these worlds; you have to earn it through years of building knowledge, relationships and experience. That is exactly what makes masterclass like this a special opportunity, and we look forward to more such events in the future," Morgan Miller, Symposium Capital's CEO, said of the event.

"We were delighted to participate with Symposium Capital and the Flyfish Club to discuss the benefits of investing in wine. Wine auctions are key to all aspects of wine collecting, from start to finish, and we are happy to be a resource for all collectors," Hart Davis Hart's Amanda Opromolla shared.





Hart Davis Hart Auction Co. provided wines from legendary producers Chateau Haut-Brion, Chateau Lynch-Bages, and Jean-Louis Chave.



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Jonathan Katz discussed many important parts of the process for collecting wine: "When you build a wine collection, you're also investing in yourself, in your curiosity, your taste, and the experiences you want to have. The bottles become part of your personal timeline. You follow their development alongside your own, and opening one can reconnect you with a different chapter of your life. The act of opening and sharing the bottles you've collected is just as important as having a cellar filled with prized bottles. Each bottle has a story about where it came from and who made it. When you open it with other people, that story meets yours, and the evening you share becomes part of what that wine means to all of you."





Symposium Capital and Hart Davis Hart both provide insight and access to investment-grade wines.



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Symposium Capital's unique edge is its focus on tangible assets and its hands-on approach to investing. Events such as the masterclass at Flyfish Club are part of the experience Symposium Capital is creating for limited partners to deepen their appreciation and understanding of their investments.

Symposium Capital is an alternative asset fund specializing in fine art, fine wine, and collectible comics. Learn more about Symposium Capital at www.symposium.capital/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323349