Latest Agreements Add $38.1 Million in Annualized Revenue, Bringing 2026 M&A Total to Approximately $228 Million Across 24 Signed Transactions, Including 16 Completed Acquisitions

Andersen Group Inc. (NYSE: ANDG) today announced five new acquisition agreements that expand Andersen Consulting's technology and strategic advisory capabilities while strengthening the Company's tax, legal and business advisory presence in Europe. The agreements include DOT1 Solutions in India, 1 Rivet U.S., 1 Rivet India, Braintrust in Spain and Andersen Poland.

Together, the five transactions represent approximately $38.1 million in annualized revenue, bringing Andersen's 2026 M&A program to 24 signed transactions representing approximately $228 million in combined annualized revenue. Of those transactions, 16 have closed, demonstrating the Company's continued execution of its acquisition strategy. The five latest transactions are expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

"These acquisitions strengthen our position in markets that are increasingly important to Andersen's future," said Mark L. Vorsatz, Chairman and CEO of Andersen Group Inc. "Each business adds specialized capabilities that enhance our ability to compete for larger, more complex engagements and serve clients across multiple markets."

"With 24 signed transactions representing approximately $228 million in annualized revenue, including 16 completed acquisitions, our acquisition program has achieved meaningful scale," Vorsatz added. "Our focus is now on converting that growth into sustained financial performance through successful integration, new client opportunities and collaboration across our global organization. With a strong acquisition pipeline, we see significant opportunities to drive further growth and long-term shareholder value."

DOT1 Solutions, based in India, is a technology and business consulting firm specializing in SAP solutions, enterprise technology, digital transformation, workforce management systems and operational improvement. Its capabilities will strengthen Andersen Consulting's ability to help businesses modernize technology infrastructure and improve operating performance.

1 Rivet U.S. and 1 Rivet India, representing two separate acquisition agreements, bring complementary technology consulting expertise and delivery capabilities across both markets. Their services include digital transformation, custom application development, cloud solutions, data analytics, artificial intelligence and intelligent automation. Together, they will expand Andersen Consulting's technology offerings and ability to execute complex transformation projects for clients in the United States, India and internationally.

Braintrust, based in Spain, is a strategic and business consulting firm combining industry expertise with advanced analytics, data-driven strategy, artificial intelligence and business transformation services. With experience serving major corporations across Spain and Latin America, Braintrust will strengthen Andersen Consulting's presence in Europe and expand opportunities to serve multinational clients.

Andersen Poland provides comprehensive tax, legal and business advisory services to domestic and multinational companies, including international taxation, transfer pricing, regulatory compliance, corporate law and business consulting. The acquisition expands Andersen's European platform and its capacity to deliver integrated, cross-border advisory services.

Andersen continues to evaluate a substantial pipeline of acquisition opportunities across consulting, tax, legal, valuation and financial advisory services. The Company expects its combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to support sustained revenue and earnings growth as it builds an increasingly integrated global professional services organization.

About Andersen Group Inc.

Andersen Group Inc. is a leading integrated professional services firm delivering tax, legal, valuation, global mobility and consulting services worldwide. Andersen's differentiated approach to client service is rooted in core values that emphasize stewardship, transparency, and the seamless delivery of independent, high-quality service. Andersen's platform spans 180 countries through affiliates, member and collaborating firms operating from more than 1,000 locations, with over 3,000 partners and 50,000 professionals.

Forward-Looking Statements

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Contacts:

Gregory Vistica, Managing Director, Investor Relations

greg.vistica@andersen.com