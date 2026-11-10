Ascot Group Appoints Neil Mayer as Chief Executive Officer, High Net Worth Personal Lines

Veteran insurance executive to lead Ascot's high net worth business within its new Consumer Solutions division

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascot Group Limited ("Ascot"), a global specialty (re)insurance company, today announced that Neil Mayer has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, High Net Worth Personal Lines and a member of the company's Group Executive Committee. He will join Ascot in January 2027.

In this newly created role, Neil will lead the formation, launch and growth of Ascot's high net worth personal lines business as the company builds out a suite of insurance offerings for affluent and ultra-affluent households. He will be responsible for its strategy, underwriting performance, operations and distribution. Neil will report to Christopher Flatt, President, Consumer Solutions.

"As we build the broader Ascot Consumer Solutions franchise, our initial focus on the High Net Worth Personal Lines segment presents a significant opportunity to extend our underwriting and specialty risk expertise to a new group of clients and enter the market with a clear strategy and a state-of-the-art underwriting platform," said Christopher Flatt. "I have known Neil for nearly twenty years. He brings deep operational and strategic leadership and a track record of building and scaling businesses. Working closely together, we will create thoughtful, tailored solutions for affluent households and a best-in-class, high-touch experience for clients and distribution partners. This is a critical early step toward realizing our long-term vision for our consumer business and furthers our mission to be a perfect partner for a less-than-perfect world."

Neil joins Ascot from Marsh Re, where he most recently served as Global Chief Operating Officer. In that role, he oversaw Client Support Services, Digital Enablement, Data Strategy and Central Operations, while also leading the firm's AI strategy, and was a member of the Marsh Re Executive Committee.

Previously, Neil served as Chief Operating Officer, North America, with responsibility for operations, strategy and broker support across the U.S. and Canada. He also served as Global Head of Strategy & Transformation, working closely with the Executive Committee to define and implement the firm's strategic direction. Earlier in his career, he was a senior member of the Marsh M&A/Corporate Development team and, before joining Marsh in 2010, worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

About Ascot Group Limited

Ascot is a leading global specialty insurance and reinsurance group offering property and casualty solutions to clients, with a 25-year track record of consistency and stability and $16 billion in total assets at March 31, 2026. The company operates through an ecosystem of interconnected global platforms in offices across the United States, Bermuda and London, bound by a common mission to be a perfect partner for a less-than-perfect world. Affiliates within the Ascot Group are rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company, A+ by Fitch Ratings Inc. and A by S&P Ratings.

Visit www.ascotgroup.com or follow the company on LinkedIn to learn more about its products and people.

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