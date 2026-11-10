Align Technology, Inc. ("Align") (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign System of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that the company is scheduled to speak at the following financial conference. The presentation will be webcast live via the Investor Relations section of Align's website at http://investor.aligntech.com. An archived replay will remain on the website for approximately one month.

Conference: 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Presentation: 8:30 8:55 a.m. GMT Location: London Speakers: Joe Hogan, CEO John Morici, EVP Global Finance and CFO Shirley Stacy, VP Finance, Global Communications and IRO

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign System, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 307 thousand doctor customers and is key to accessing Align's 600 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 29 years, Align has helped doctors treat approximately 24.2 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com

Invisalign, iTero, exocad, Align, Align Digital Platform and iTero Lumina are trademarks of Align Technology, Inc.

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Contacts:

Align Technology

Madelyn Valente

(909) 833-5839

mvalente@aligntech.com

Zeno Group

Sarah Karlson

(828) 551-4201

sarah.karlson@zenogroup.com