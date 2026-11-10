Vanta Holdings Inc.: Vanta Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Vanta Holdings Inc. (CSE:VNTA)(OTC PINK:VNTXF)(FSE:7BC, WKN:A4205J) ("Vanta" or the "Company"), a consumer health sciences and longevity company focused on preventative wellness and healthspan extension, and parent of the Vanta premium longevity brand, announces the appointment of Mr. David Goertz, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective November 9, 2026.

About David Goertz

Mr. David Goertz, CPA, CA, is a financial executive and corporate director with more than two decades of experience providing accounting, assurance, financial reporting and business advisory services to public and private companies in Canada and the United States.

Mr. Goertz is a Partner at DMCL LLP, a Canadian chartered professional accounting firm he joined in 2005, becoming a partner in 2011. His experience includes public company operations, restructurings, acquisitions and initial public offerings across industries including technology, manufacturing, mining and real estate.

His executive experience includes serving as Chief Financial Officer of Nasdaq-listed DevvStream Corp., including through its 2024 business combination and Nasdaq listing. He also serves as an Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of NorthStrive Acquisition Corp I., a Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company.

Mr. Goertz holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Victoria, obtained his Chartered Accountant designation in 2004 and holds the Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Accountant (CA) designations.

Mr. Goertz succeeds Mr. Dallas Pretty as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective November 9, 2026. The Company extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Pretty for his service and contributions and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

About Vanta Holdings Inc.

Vanta Holdings Inc. (CSE:VNTA) (OTC:VNTXF) (FSE:7BC0, WKN:A4205J) is a consumer health sciences and longevity company focused on premium hydration, nutraceutical products and the development of U.S.-focused peptide initiatives. Through its Vanta brand and select private-label partnerships, the Company develops, manufactures and distributes premium hydration and nutraceutical products, including its flagship Blackwater and BlackPowder product lines, which feature bioactive compounds, and trace mineral complexes. Vanta's operations include ownership of a natural alkaline spring water aquifer and a 40,000-square-foot, Health Canada and HACCP-certified manufacturing facility in British Columbia. Vanta is also pursuing opportunities in the U.S. peptide sector, including potential commercialization arrangements with compounding pharmacies, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:



Martino Ciambrelli, Director

info@vanta.holdings

604-449-1816

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the availability of suitable opportunities, commercial partners, financing and lawful regulatory pathways. Such statements include the Company's development of U.S.-focused peptide initiatives and pursuit of potential commercialization arrangements with compounding pharmacies. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including financing constraints, reliance on commercial partners and applicable regulatory requirements, which may cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that these initiatives will result in definitive agreements or commercial operations. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Vanta Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/vanta-announces-appointment-of-chief-financial-officer-and-corporate-sec-1249561