Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) (FSE: 47F) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise-grade, AI-driven infrastructure for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Final Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The Final Shelf Prospectus allows the Company to offer and issue up to C$100,000,000 of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, debt securities, or any combination of such securities (collectively, the "Securities") during the 25-month period that the Final Shelf Prospectus remains effective. The Securities may be offered separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale, which will be set forth in one or more prospectus supplements to be filed. The Final Shelf Prospectus may also qualify an "at-the-market" distribution, including sales made directly on the TSX Venture Exchange or other existing trading markets for the Securities.

The Securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Securities in any State or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

A copy of the Final Shelf Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

As a publicly-traded company, LQWD offers investor exposure to Bitcoin's long-term appreciation and the rise of a machine-driven economy powered by Lightning Network. We are redefining Bitcoin as a global, monetizable network and accelerating its evolution into a real-time payment layer for the internet.

Backed by a Bitcoin treasury deployed as productive network capital and enterprise-grade AI-driven Lightning infrastructure, LQWD is at the forefront of autonomous, real-time machine-to-machine commerce at mass scale.

LQWD Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled public company with offices in Vancouver, Canada, and Lugano, Switzerland. The Company has approximately 32.3 million shares outstanding and 41.6 million shares fully diluted and maintains a solid balance sheet with ~264 unencumbered Bitcoin with no outstanding debt, convertible bonds, or debentures.

The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LQWD, on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States under the symbol LQWDF, and on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange under the symbol 47F.

For more information, please visit LQWD's website and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Final Shelf Prospectus, including the potential offering of Securities thereunder from time to time and any at-the-market distribution. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In particular, there is no assurance that the Company will offer or sell any Securities under the Final Shelf Prospectus, or as to the timing, amount or terms of any such offering. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323442