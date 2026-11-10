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WKN: A1JVJW | ISIN: CA0475591099 | Ticker-Symbol: 9AO
Tradegate
10.11.26 | 15:55
0,145 Euro
+6,62 % +0,009
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Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
ATICO MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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ATICO MINING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2026 23:10 Uhr
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Atico Mining Corporation: Atico Announces Change of Phase from Exploration to Exploitation at the La Plata Project in Ecuador

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Energy and Mines of the Government of Ecuador ("MAE") has issued a Change of Phase Resolution approving the La Plata concession for underground and medium-scale exploitation.

The change of phase resolution advances the project's legal status from the Economic Evaluation Phase to the Exploitation Phase, authorizing the commencement of construction and subsequent operation of the mine. The Change of Phase authorizations issued in recent years for El Domo, Fruta del Norte, and Mirador have been fully utilized by the companies, allowing them to advance the projects towards production.

Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO and Director, commented, "We are extremely pleased to have received the final major permission required to start breaking ground at the La Plata project. Successful conclusion of this final step is a strong testament to our on-the-ground team, whose tireless efforts and capabilities secured all major permits and approvals to begin construction." Mr. Ganoza continued, "We are thrilled to advance responsibly towards construction, develop Ecuador's next gold and copper mine, and create significant value for all our stakeholders."

For the National Government, the La Plata mining project is considered strategic due to its economic and social relevance. Its construction and operation will represent significant resources in terms of investment, taxes and royalties, the generation of direct and indirect employment, and opportunities for economic growth in the areas of influence.

Construction of the La Plata project is planned to begin in the first quarter of 2027, generating more than 600 direct employment positions and between 1200 to 1800 indirect employment positions in the construction stage and more than 300 direct employment positions and operation activities and between 600 and 900 indirect employment positions once in commercial production.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing its high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fernando E. Ganoza
CEO
Atico Mining Corporation

Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF

Investor Relations
Igor Dutina
Tel: +1.604.633.9022

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'U.S. Securities Act'), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company's mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company's mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") dated September 4, 2024, filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com and as available on the Company's website for further details.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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