Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem KI-Boom kommt Quantum: Warum Anleger jetzt auf Delta Gold schauen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.11.2026 23:12 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GSMA MWC26 Doha welcomed over 10,000 attendees, as world-first ITU co-location puts MENA at the centre of global connectivity policy and innovation

GSMA MWC26 Doha welcomed over 10,000 attendees, as world-first ITU co-location puts MENA at the centre of global connectivity policy and innovation

MWC26 Doha brought together senior industry leaders, policymakers and regulators for three days of exhibition, discussion, networking and dealmaking in Doha

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MWC26 Doha closed today as over 10,000 attendees from 100 countries and territories convened in Qatar, proving the scale and ambition of the Middle East and North Africa's digital growth and transformation. Across three days of keynote sessions, conferences, and summits, and hosted in partnership with the State of Qatar's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), delegates explored how embedded intelligence, next-generation infrastructure and national digital strategies are reshaping the Middle East and North Africa's role in the global connectivity ecosystem.

In a first-of-its-kind co-location, MWC26 Doha ran alongside the opening days of the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26).

Sianne Ryder, CEO, Events and Industry Services, GSMA Ltd, said: "This week at MWC26 Doha, policymakers and regulators sat side by side with industry leaders and innovators to debate, connect and shape MENA's digital future. Co-locating with the opening days of ITU PP-26 created something unique: a place where those setting the global digital agenda could engage directly with the operators, technology companies and investors bringing it to life. The result was sharper conversations, stronger connections and a clearer path from policy to progress. We look forward to seeing the partnerships forged in Doha deliver impact across the region and beyond. Thank you to everyone who joined us - and especially to our hosts at MCIT."

MWC26 Doha in numbers:

  • Over 10,000 unique attendees from 100 countries and territories
  • 14% C-suite attendees, 37% director level and above
  • 62% of attendees representing industries adjacent to the core mobile ecosystem
  • GSMA Ministerial Programme convened 86 delegations, including 36 Ministers and 34 Heads of National Regulatory Authorities. In total, 74 countries and 12 intergovernmental organisations were represented
  • 195 speakers across keynote sessions, summits and partner programmes
  • ~100 exhibitors, sponsors and partners across the show floor, parallel to ITU PP-26
  • 42 partnerships and announcements signed in the Announcement Lounge
  • More than 220 media, content creators and industry analysts on-site

GSMA now turns its attention to MWC27 Barcelona on 1-4 March 2027, with registration now open. We look forward to welcoming the region's connectivity ecosystem back to Doha, from 15-17 November 2027.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gsma-mwc26-doha-welcomed-over-10-000-attendees-as-world-first-itu-co-location-puts-mena-at-the-centre-of-global-connectivity-policy-and-innovation-302935636.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.