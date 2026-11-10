GSMA MWC26 Doha welcomed over 10,000 attendees, as world-first ITU co-location puts MENA at the centre of global connectivity policy and innovation

MWC26 Doha brought together senior industry leaders, policymakers and regulators for three days of exhibition, discussion, networking and dealmaking in Doha

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MWC26 Doha closed today as over 10,000 attendees from 100 countries and territories convened in Qatar, proving the scale and ambition of the Middle East and North Africa's digital growth and transformation. Across three days of keynote sessions, conferences, and summits, and hosted in partnership with the State of Qatar's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), delegates explored how embedded intelligence, next-generation infrastructure and national digital strategies are reshaping the Middle East and North Africa's role in the global connectivity ecosystem.

In a first-of-its-kind co-location, MWC26 Doha ran alongside the opening days of the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26).

Sianne Ryder, CEO, Events and Industry Services, GSMA Ltd, said: "This week at MWC26 Doha, policymakers and regulators sat side by side with industry leaders and innovators to debate, connect and shape MENA's digital future. Co-locating with the opening days of ITU PP-26 created something unique: a place where those setting the global digital agenda could engage directly with the operators, technology companies and investors bringing it to life. The result was sharper conversations, stronger connections and a clearer path from policy to progress. We look forward to seeing the partnerships forged in Doha deliver impact across the region and beyond. Thank you to everyone who joined us - and especially to our hosts at MCIT."

MWC26 Doha in numbers:

Over 10,000 unique attendees from 100 countries and territories

14% C-suite attendees, 37% director level and above

62% of attendees representing industries adjacent to the core mobile ecosystem

GSMA Ministerial Programme convened 86 delegations, including 36 Ministers and 34 Heads of National Regulatory Authorities. In total, 74 countries and 12 intergovernmental organisations were represented

195 speakers across keynote sessions, summits and partner programmes

~100 exhibitors, sponsors and partners across the show floor, parallel to ITU PP-26

42 partnerships and announcements signed in the Announcement Lounge

More than 220 media, content creators and industry analysts on-site

GSMA now turns its attention to MWC27 Barcelona on 1-4 March 2027, with registration now open. We look forward to welcoming the region's connectivity ecosystem back to Doha, from 15-17 November 2027.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gsma-mwc26-doha-welcomed-over-10-000-attendees-as-world-first-itu-co-location-puts-mena-at-the-centre-of-global-connectivity-policy-and-innovation-302935636.html