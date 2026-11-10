Sao Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Telefônica Brasil (B3: VIVT3) (NYSE: VIV) announces its results for 3Q26.

Consistent Revenue and EBITDA performance drives +30.1% YoY growth in Net Income.

R$ million

3Q26



3Q25



% YoY



9M26



9M25



% YoY







































Net Operating Revenue

16,023



14,949



7.2



47,237



43,984



7.4

Mobile Services

10,437



9,715



7.4



30,500



28,542



6.9

FTTH

2,092



1,980



5.7



6,315



5,819



8.5

Corporate Data, ICT and Digital Services

1,453



1,386



4.9



4,343



4,059



7.0

Handsets and Electronics

1,113



879



26.6



3,312



2,608



27.0

Other Revenues¹

928



989



(6.2 )

2,766



2,957



(6.4 ) Total Costs

(8,887 )

(8,463 )

5.0



(27,311 )

(25,862 )

5.6

EBITDA

7,136



6,486



10.0



19,926



18,123



9.9

EBITDA Margin

44.5%



43.4%



1.1 p.p.



42.2%



41.2%



1.0 p.p.

EBITDA AL²

5,689



5,134



10.8



15,628



14,118



10.7

EBITDA AL² Margin

35.5%



34.3%



1.2 p.p.



33.1%



32.1%



1.0 p.p.

Net Income³

2,456



1,888



30.1



5,290



4,291



23.3

Earnings per Share (EPS)4

0.77



0.59



31.0



1.66



1.33



24.7



























CAPEX ex-IFRS 165

2,561



2,603



(1.6 )

7,197



6,911



4.1

CAPEX ex-IFRS 165/Net Revenue

16.0%



17.4%



(1.4) p.p.



15.2%



15.7%



(0.5) p.p.

Operating Cash Flow (OpCF)6

4,575



3,883



17.8



12,729



11,212



13.5

OpCF6 Margin

28.6%



26.0%



2.6 p.p.



26.9%



25.5%



1.5 p.p.

Operating Cash Flow AL (OpCF AL)7

3,128



2,531



23.6



8,431



7,207



17.0

OpCF AL7 Margin

19.5%



16.9%



2.6 p.p.



17.8%



16.4%



1.5 p.p.

Free Cash Flow

2,426



1,762



37.7



7,287



6,866



6.1



























Total Subscribers (Thousand)

120,154



116,643



3.0



120,154



116,643



3.0



1 - Other Revenues include Fixed Voice, xDSL, FTTC and IPTV. 2 - AL means After Leases. 3 - Net Income attributable to Telefônica Brasil. 4 - Earnings per Share (EPS) calculated based on net income attributable to Telefônica Brasil divided by the weighted average of outstanding shares in the period. EPS for 2025 was recalculated considering the effects of the Split and Reverse Stock Split effective on April 15, 2025. 5 - Does not include amounts related to IFRS 16 effects and licenses. 6 - Operating Cash Flow is equivalent to EBITDA less Capex ex-IFRS 16 and licenses. 7 -Operating Cash Flow AL is equivalent to EBITDA After Leases less Capex ex-IFRS 16 and licenses.

Net revenue reached R$16,022.7 million, increasing +7.2% YoY, driven by strong postpaid (+9.1% YoY), FTTH (+5.7% YoY) and the continued expansion of Corporate Data, ICT and Digital Services revenues (+4.9% YoY). Human Postpaid remained a key growth driver, with +3.5 million net additions LTM, bringing the base to 53.4 million accesses (+7.0% YoY). ARPU stood at R$53.8 (+0.6% YoY), and churn also remained at a historically low level of 1.0%.

Our Fiber business continued to execute consistently, with the footprint expanding to 32.4 million homes passed (+6.4% YoY) and homes connected reaching 8.4 million (+10.8% YoY) in 3Q26. This performance supported a +1.0 p.p. YoY increase in take-up (26.0% in 3Q26), while ARPU decreased following Vivo Total's rebalancing and churn was flat at 1.4% this quarter.

EBITDA delivered another quarter of double-digit growth, +10.0% YoY, summing R$7,135.6 million, reaching a strong margin of 44.5% (+1.1 p.p. YoY). EBITDA AL rose +10.8% YoY, with another margin expansion of +1.2 p.p. YoY to 35.5%.

Capex totaled R$2,561.0 million, down -1.6% YoY, lower than 1Q26 and 2Q26 growth rates (+9.6% and +6.1% YoY, respectively), representing 16.0% of revenues, a reduction of -1.4 p.p. YoY. Investments remained focused on expanding and enhancing our network infrastructure, with 5G now available in 1,012 municipalities and our FTTH network reaching 453 cities.

Operating Cash Flow reached R$4,574.6 million, increasing +17.8% YoY and leading to a margin of 28.6% (+2.6 p.p. YoY), one of the highest OpCF margins on record. Net income amounted to R$2,456.4 million, delivering a strong +30.1% YoY increase, the highest since 4Q23.

Shareholder remuneration paid out in 9M26 reached R$6,990.0 million, surpassing the amount distributed in FY2025 by +9.6%. This includes R$2,990.0 million of interest on capital declared in 2025 and R$4,000.0 million related to capital reduction. On November 10, 2026, Vivo's Executive Board approved the date of payment of the IoC declared in February 2026, in the amount of R$325.0 million, to be made on December 15, 2026, driving current 2026 shareholder remuneration to R$7,315.0 million, with R$1,000.0 million still at our disposal under the share buyback plan and R$3,195.0 million in IoC declared in 2026 for which payment dates have yet to be determined, subject to the April 30, 2027 deadline. We remain firmly committed to distributing at least 100% of FY26 net income to shareholders.

To download the complete version of the Company's earnings release, please visit our website: https://ri.telefonica.com.br/en

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323457