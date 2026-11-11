Sapiens International Corporation: Quickway Holdings, Inc. Selects Sapiens to Unlock Growth, Underscoring Sapiens' Commitment to APAC Market

Quickway Holdings, Inc. Selects Sapiens to Unlock Growth, Underscoring Sapiens' Commitment to APAC Market

First customer to combine Sapiens' core and AI platforms, Quickway Holdings, Inc. aims to strengthen its position among the Philippines' leading companies

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Sapiens International Corporation N.V. ("Sapiens") today announced that the Philippines-based Quickway Holdings, Inc. has become its first customer to adopt Sapiens P&C Foundation (formerly named IDITSuite), the award-winning end-to-end P&C lines core solution, SapiensAIP, the recently announced autonomous AI platform, and the Sapiens Brain, the proprietary AI foundation at the heart of it, in a single programme. The products will be delivered on Sapiens' fully managed cloud platform with Quickway Holdings, Inc. signing a five-year SaaS agreement on 29 September 2026 at the Manila Polo Club.

Sapiens P&C Foundation will give the group's four participating insurers - Stronghold, Sterling, Milestone and Bethel - a single, configurable policy, billing and claims platform across various lines of business including motor, fire, marine, and bonds. The insurers will adopt all three layers of SapiensAIP: Surfaces (digital engagement), Agentic (AI agents), and the Brain. Quickway Holdings, Inc's four participating insurers together rank in the top tier of non-life insurers in the Philippines and will leverage Sapiens insurance-native AI technology as part of their growth ambition to be among the country's leading insurers.

"We chose Sapiens to give our insurance companies one modern platform combining core capabilities and AI," said Romulo I. Delos Reyes Jr., President, Quickway Holdings, Inc. "This is not a system replacement; it is how we intend to run the business: faster underwriting, smarter claims, and the scale to strengthen our position among the country's leading insurers."

Complementing the P&C Foundation and replacing an in-house home-grown platform, Quickway Holdings, Inc. has adopted agentic AI flows across underwriting and claims from Sapiens as part of the agreement. SapiensAIP Surfaces will enable digital engagement among key stakeholders across the Group's four participating insurers, while the insights and analytics capabilities in SapiensAIP will turn data from each company into actionable insights for underwriting, pricing, and portfolio management. All this will be delivered as a fully managed SaaS service with a 99.9% monthly uptime commitment and 24/7 monitoring.

"We are delighted to welcome Quickway Holdings, Inc. to Sapiens, as part of a growing customer base here in the Philippines and across Asia," said Krish Datta, Executive Vice President APAC, Sapiens. "We worked closely with the customer on the blueprint phase to define scope, design, and business value, before the contracting phase, to reduce any implementation risks. Our fully managed SaaS model provides the group's participating insurers with scalability, security and agility, and our platform will enhance quicker underwriting, settle claims smarter, and scale with confidence."

"Quickway Holdings, Inc. isn't piloting AI at the edges. Its four insurers will run underwriting and claims on a modern core with SapiensAIP built in. Quickway is the first customer to do this in a single programme. It has moved from discussion to commitment. Together, we're building a platform where AI does the work and Quickway's underwriters and claims teams bring the judgement," said James Hannay, Chief Revenue Officer, Sapiens.

About Quickway Holdings, Inc.

Quickway Holdings, Inc. is a Philippine holding company with a longstanding heritage in the insurance industry and diversified business interests spanning non-life insurance, reinsurance, banking, financial services, automotive services, and other ventures in the Philippines and abroad. Through its investments in non-life insurance companies, Quickway Holdings has established a strong presence among the leading players in the Philippine non-life insurance industry. At the forefront of digital transformation, Quickway Holdings is spearheading the adoption of advanced technologies and integrated digital solutions to streamline operations, enhance operational efficiency, and improve service delivery across its various business interests.

About Sapiens

Sapiens is a global leader of AI-centric, SaaS-based insurance software, delivering hyper-relevant experiences that are efficient, compliant, and innovative. With agile intelligence, Sapiens' solutions turn real-time data and human insight into precise action at every moment, across every risk. The Sapiens platform includes agentic workflows accelerating every capability across policy, underwriting, claims, reinsurance, decisioning, finance and compliance. With more than 600 insurers in over 30 countries running on Sapiens, our deep industry expertise is the foundation of our long-term relationships, from initial implementation through to modernisation and market transformation. Sapiens is headquartered in London, serving customers in property and casualty, life, reinsurance, specialty, and workers' compensation from offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East including Israel where the company was founded.

For more information, please visit Sapiens.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Charlotte Otter

Chief Communications Officer, Sapiens

Mobile: +49-175-7072411

Email: Charlotte.Otter@sapiens.com

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